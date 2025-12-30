Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wetteny Joseph will review fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations . Pre-registration for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on February 12, 2026.

About Zoetis As the world's leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com .

Media :
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor :
Steve Frank
1-973-822-7141 (o)
steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

