Zoetis Releases 2025 Sustainability Report: Advancing Sustainability in Animal Health for a Better Future

- Achieved initial targets set in 2021 across Communities, Animals and Planet
- $35 million in grants disbursed by the Zoetis Foundation from 2021-2025
- Received regulatory approvals for innovative vaccines and therapies, including science-driven solutions to address avian influenza in poultry and dairy cattle
- Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 29% since 2021, sourcing 85% of global electricity from renewable sources 1
Zoetis published its 2025 Sustainability Report , highlighting progress achieved in 2025 through its Driven to Care strategy. This report marks a significant milestone as Zoetis delivers on its initial aspirations set in 2021 and introduces its next phase with renewed focus across Communities, Animals, and the Planet.
Formalized in 2021, the Zoetis Driven to Care sustainability strategy was built on the company's purpose to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. As Zoetis enters its next chapter of Driven to Care, the company is sharpening its strategic priorities to focus on the areas where it can have the greatest impact. This streamlined approach prioritizes advancing opportunities for colleagues and communities, solving sustainability challenges through innovation, and protecting the planet by embedding solutions for climate, waste, and nature.
"At Zoetis, we're leading with purpose—turning Driven to Care into measurable impact for Communities, Animals, and the Planet through innovation, partnership, and global execution," said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Sustainability Officer of Zoetis. "As we celebrate the achievement of our first set of aspirations and targets, we are proud of what our colleagues, partners, and communities have accomplished together, and with renewed purpose and refreshed focus, we look forward to building on this progress in the years to come."
Highlights from the report reflecting progress attained in 2025 and since Driven to Care was introduced in 2021 include:
Communities
- The Zoetis Foundation achieved its goal of distributing $35 million in grants from 2021–2025 to advance opportunities for veterinary professionals and livestock farmers, in addition to supporting humanitarian aid and a matching gifts program.
- From 2021–2025, the Zoetis Foundation provided $12.8 million in grants to support veterinary scholarships, impacting 2,200+ students.
- Colleagues reported more than 20,700 hours of volunteer time across our global markets in 2025 — 104% of the company's stated goal — with more than 72,000 hours reported from 2021–2025.
Animals
- Advanced science-driven solutions to combat avian influenza by receiving conditional licenses for its H5N2 vaccine for poultry in both the U.S. and Canada, and a conditional license for its H5N2 vaccine for dairy cattle in the U.S.
- Received conditional approval from the U.S. FDA for Dectomax ® -CA1 Injectable for the prevention and treatment of New World screwworm larvae infestations in cattle. This approval was the first for a parasite control product to receive conditional approval for this purpose.
- Collaborated with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and The Marine Mammal Center, the world's largest marine mammal hospital, on a USDA-authorized vaccine trial to help protect endangered Hawaiian monk seals from avian influenza.
Planet
- Reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 29% since 2021, completing 100+ carbon reduction projects across manufacturing and R&D sites, including 37 projects in 2025 alone, that are expected to reduce annual energy use by approximately 53,000 gigajoules and prevent approximately 5,000 metric tons CO2e annually.
- Progressed toward the RE100 goal in 2025, covering 85% of the company's global electricity demand from renewable sources 1 , up from 80% in 2024.
- Implemented a single-size, dual-temperature shipper at two major U.S. distribution centers, enabling ambient and cold chain products to ship together in one box and reducing overall packaging materials across the distribution network.
For more detailed disclosures on the company's sustainability programs, practices and policies, please download Zoetis' 2025 Sustainability Report or visit www.zoetis.com/sustainability . Zoetis will continue to share its sustainability progress against its Driven to Care aspirations, and report annually.
About Zoetis
Zoetis is the world's leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com .
DISCLOSURE NOTICES
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and the 2025 Sustainability Report (including the 2025 SASB and ESG Index) contain forward-looking statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: our progress toward our Driven to Care aspirations; our business plans or prospects; expectations regarding future operating or financial performance; the plans and future work of the Zoetis Foundation, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.Zoetis.com , or on request from Zoetis.
All trademarks are the property of Zoetis Services LLC or a related company or a licensor unless otherwise noted.
1 Renewable electricity is aligned to our RE100 commitment and is the proportion of renewable electricity relative to total Scope 2 electricity use and reported through December 31, 2025. We use a mix of strategies, including financial power purchase agreements, retail supply contracts and self-generation (on-site solar) at suitable locations.
See the footnotes within our 2025 Sustainability Report for more details regarding all calculations.
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