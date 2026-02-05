Zoetis Declares Second Quarter 2026 Dividend

The Board of Directors of Zoetis Inc . (NYSE:ZTS) has declared a dividend of $0.53 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Monday, April 20, 2026.

About Zoetis

From veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company's leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com .

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future use of cash and dividend payments, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.zoetis.com , or on request from Zoetis.

Media Contacts :
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts :
Steve Frank
1-973-822-7141 (o)
steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

