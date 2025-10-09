Zacatecas Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC,OTC:ZCTSF; OTC: ZCTSF; Frankfurt: 7TV) ("Zacatecas" or the "Company") announces it has granted 5,000,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants in accordance with the terms of its rolling stock option plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

The Company also confirms the terms of the non-transferable finders share purchase warrants issued under its private placement financing as disclosed on September 29, 2025. Each finders share purchase warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

On behalf of the Company

Eric Vanderleeuw
Chief Executive Officer
Zacatecas Silver Corp.
(519) 729 2440

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on is Zacatecas Properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Zacatecas Silver Corp.ZAC:CATSXV:ZACSilver Investing
ZAC:CA
The Conversation (0)

Zacatecas Silver Corp.

Pile of silver coins and a bar, featuring eagle and face engravings.

Silver Price Surges Past US$51, Hits New Record

The silver price kept surging on Thursday (October 9), breaking US$51 per ounce. The white metal has never risen past US$51, and has only traded at the US$50 level twice in the past — once in 2011, and once in 1980, when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the market.Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although it continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market is starting up for the precious metal. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the... Keep Reading...
Silver coin with Liberty design in front of blurry dollar bill background.

Silver's New Price Era: What Happens at US$50 and Beyond?

The price of silver is rallying close to its record high, up 62 percent since the start of the year as of October 8.The silver all-time high was US$49.95 per ounce, which it achieved on January 17, 1980. Now less than a dollar shy of that target, trading at the US$49.50 per ounce level, the... Keep Reading...
Ted Butler, silver bars.

Ted Butler: Silver's Bull Run — Price Drivers, Stocks, What's Next

Precious metals analyst Ted Butler discusses silver's recent price run and what's next. "The idea that this bull market is over is a fallacy. I would exercise caution, because I believe we're due a correction. But I'm very happy with silver's performance so far year-to-date," he said. Butler... Keep Reading...
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shares his thoughts on silver as the white metal's price approaches US$50 per ounce. He believes silver may be approaching a "crossing the rubicon moment," but emphasized that its move comes amid a much broader transition in the financial system.... Keep Reading...
Southern Silver Initiates Drill Program at the Puro Corazon Mine on its Cerro Las Minitas Property, Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Initiates Drill Program at the Puro Corazon Mine on its Cerro Las Minitas Property, Durango, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV,OTC:SSVFF) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") reports today that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on the newly acquired Puro Corazon claim, contiguous to its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango Mexico.The exploration... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

Related News

Gold Investing

OPINION — Past is Prologue: Why the Next Decade Could Belong to Gold and the Miners

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

gold investing

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce