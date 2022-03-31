GamingInvesting News

Vanta Leagues is excited to announce that they have received accreditation from STEM.org. This milestone is a major move for Vanta Leagues as it will help them achieve their mission to eliminate toxicity online and provide the youth with a competitive platform to grow as both players and online citizens. This will also allow Vanta Leagues to present their accreditation to schools ultimately leading to the acceptance of youth esports across the country.

STEM education focuses on the connected areas of study of science, technology, engineering, and math. Vanta Leagues finds STEM education for the youth to be important because it helps develop necessary skills such as innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving. Practicing and developing these skills at such a young age will help them pursue careers in the STEM field. Vanta Leagues is encouraging these STEM education skills through its gaming curriculum.

"We're thrilled to be able to say that we've received an accreditation from STEM.org," says Zack Fabi , COO at Vanta Leagues. "This accreditation enables us to drive forward in our mission to help develop the next generation of gamers in a positive way. Video games can be a valuable developmental tool when paired with an effective coach and a well-constructed curriculum."

This news comes in the wake of recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company. One of which includes their recent partnership with the Coalition of Parents in Esports (COPE). These organizations will collaborate to provide parents with the resources necessary to support their children in esports and to present both parents and players with esports development opportunities.

About Vanta Leagues

Vanta Leagues is a youth competitive esport development program with expert coaching and mentorship for kids ages 8 -18. They provide competition and a team-based holistic curriculum. Vanta is one of the safest online gamer communities for kids to find inclusion and hone their skills. Vanta is on a mission to eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become outstanding citizens.

About STEM.org

STEM.org is the longest continually-operating, private-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. Its team demonstrates the best in pedagogics, supporting the world's top brands, organizations, and thousands of educators globally.

Learn more at www.vanta.gg and www.STEM.org .

Media contact:
Celine Charitat
333032@email4pr.com
850-748-3233

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youth-esports-organization-vanta-leagues-receives-stemorg-accreditation-301513955.html

SOURCE Vanta Leagues

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

XT.COM Exchange announces the listing, trading and staking of Crypto SNACK

Crypto SNACK the world's fastest growing iGaming Token, is now officially launched and it's proud to announce that it's now listed on XT.com, the World's First Social Infused Exchange.

XT.com announces listing and trading of Crypto SNACK

Joe Wan - XT Exchange Senior BD Manager "It's exciting for us to list a token focused on iGaming. It's a huge industry that has a lot of synergies with crypto and trading. Giving users the opportunity to get involved in a project with great potential is very exciting for everyone involved. We are certain that the partnership between XT.com and Snack will be a fruitful one."

Crypto SNACK is now part of one of the world's biggest Exchanges - www.XT.com . The exchange has more than 300,000 active monthly users and 30 million users in their ecosystem. Joining a centralized exchange that supports 100+ high-quality currencies and 300 trading pairs is the natural step for the Crypto Snack token/projects. XT and Crypto Snack will use this collaboration to grow both brands globally.

Stuart Morrison , Crypto SNACK's CEO: "XT.com is one of the world's biggest exchanges, for Crypto Snack to join their platform and be part of their ecosystem is huge for our project. Snack and XT.com are both super ambitious with great communities so this partnership will benefit both organizations immensely. The Snack community will have the chance to trade their tokens with Bitcoin and USDT as well as stake their tokens on XT.com. This is a big step in our project and we know having a partner like XT.com, the token will grow in popularity and price. "

About XT.com

XT.COM Exchange established in 2018 is a comprehensive trading platform registered in Seychelles with its headquarters in Dubai .

https://www.xt.com

https://twitter.com/XTexchange

About Crypto SNACK

Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia and Barcelona . Crypto SNACK operates world-wide and is the first DEX iGaming token on BEP20.

https://www.cryptosnacks.org

https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity

https://twitter.com/cryptosnack_

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777262/Crypto_SNACK.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-exchange-announces-the-listing-trading-and-staking-of-crypto-snack-301514258.html

SOURCE Crypto SNACK

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mark Vange named Lead Advisor for Realms of Ethernity

Mark Vange is bringing his 30-plus years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur to the metaverse gaming world of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), where he will serve as Lead Advisor.

Vange is the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Electronics Arts (EA) Interactive, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. As CTO at EA, Vange led the evolution of EA's mobile, social and online products and platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 65 Million Downloads Worldwide

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31 various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220331bleach_brave_souls_65m.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads* worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited Event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.

Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin and players will have the chance to get new Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra in The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe.

65 Million Downloads Celebration

Starting today, Thursday, March 31 there will be various in-game campaigns to celebrate this milestone. As a huge thank you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will also include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.

The Cacao Society

The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe begins Thursday, March 31 . Players have a chance to get the Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra. The limited event The Cacao Society: Dissonance will be held at the same time.

In addition, check out the latest game information in the videos on the official Brave Souls Youtube channel.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/P0_5j2O_bac

*Please check the in-game notifications for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-65-million-downloads-worldwide-301514644.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sohu.com Limited Announces its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F is Available on the Company's Website

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), China's leading online media, video, and game business group, announced that the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 . The Annual Report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http:investors.sohu.com . The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company's American depositary shares upon written request.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China . Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-limited-announces-its-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-is-available-on-the-companys-website-301514769.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wemade Connect Announced Pre-Registration and Airdrop Promotion of Mobile NFT Game 'Every Farm'

Enjoy farming while having the opportunity to monetize the gaming experience

- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect is opening pre-registration for its mobile non-fungible token (NFT) game, Every Farm on March 31.

Every Farm

Pre-registration will be available via the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. Players will  have a chance to win FLERO Token and limited decorative items, while Wemade Connect will also hold more promotions via its social media channels.

There will be three rounds of airdrop promotion ( https://gleam.io/P0E3t/got-flero-token-the-first-round-of-everyfarm-airdrop )  for Every Farm when pre-registration opens. Participants who participated in airdrop will have the opportunity to win FLERO Token. Check out the official website ( http://wemadeconnect.com/site/everyfarm/ ) for the latest updates.

A blockchain-powered game inspired by business management simulation Every Town, Every Farm utilizes the WEMIX global blockchain platform, including the FLERO token and NFTs globally. Players can look forward to an experience in farming while monetizing their in-game assets to fiat money.

Players can manage their own farms and grow the necessary crops that become vital ingredients for mills, factories, and restaurants. Players can also cook delicious meals and serve customers to earn in-game assets. In addition, players are rewarded with Hearts, which can be exchanged for FLERO tokens, the first gameplay-monetization experience.

Every Farm is about making a community, visiting their neighbors' farms, engaging in trade, and building relationships and businesses together.

"Every Farm is a game that not only provides users with a real farming experience but also allows players to earn tokens and NFTs – in other words, players can make money from their own crypto farm" explained Hodae Lee, CEO of Wemade Connect.

Be sure to pre-register early and receive update with the project and the rounds of the airdrop promotions via the official Every Farm channels below.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wemadeconnect.etgnft.everytown

App Store : https://apps.apple.com/app/id1606660575

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EVERYFARM-1461133294207479

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everyfarmglobal

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vJ5dRwWAtn

Telegram: https://t.me/everyfarm

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@everyfarm_official

About Wemade Connect

Wemade Connect is a global game company specializing in game development and publishing as well as an MCP (Master Contents Provider) that provides major content to the blockchain platform WEMIX. The company's key games that gained popularity in the global market include 'Everytown', 'Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium', and 'My Secret Bistro'. The company is currently focusing on the integration of blockchain on its key games as well as discovering new blockchain-based games.

Media Contact

Jimin Lee
pr@wemadeconnect.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-connect-announced-pre-registration-and-airdrop-promotion-of-mobile-nft-game-every-farm-301514451.html

SOURCE Wemade Connect

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

VFS Partners with The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape for $150,000 'Women in Game Design' Scholarship Fund

Full-tuition and select partial-tuition scholarships include mentorship from The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, & A Thinking Ape and a six-month paid internship.

Announcement Highlights:
  • The fund includes three full-tuition scholarships and three $10,000 & five $5,000 partial scholarships. The scholarship is valued at over $150,000 .
  • Full-tuition winners will be selected by The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape.
  • The winners of the three full-tuition scholarships will enroll in VFS's 12-month, award-winning Game Design program.
  • For the first time, partial-tuition winners may enroll in VFS's 3D Animation & Visual Effects, Programming for Games, Web, & Mobile, Sound Design for Visual Media, Writing for Film, Television, & Games, and VR/AR Design & Development programs, in addition to the Game Design program.
  • Recipients of the full-tuition scholarships will receive monthly mentorship from VFS instructors and design professionals at The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape, as well as six-month paid design contracts at their respective game studio upon graduation.
  • Submission process is currently open and closes on April 10, 2022 , at 11:59 p.m. PDT .

Vancouver Film School (VFS) announced on International Women's Day that they, in partnership with The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape have renewed the Women in Game Design Scholarship, including mentorship and a paid internship for the top three applicants. The scholarship fund, valued at over to $150,000 is available exclusively to women and non-binary persons looking to enter the game industry.

VFS Partners with The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape for $150,000 ‘Women in Game Design' Scholarship Fund (CNW Group/Vancouver Film School)

Game developers recognize that 44% of their customers are female and that equity in the gaming workspace should be a priority. The best way to bring about this change is by having more women build games in the industry.

The Women in Game Design Scholarship is a collaborative initiative between VFS and Vancouver -based game studios The Coalition ( Gears of War franchise), Blackbird Interactive ( Homeworld 3, Hardspace: Shipbreaker ), and A Thinking Ape ( Party in my Dorm, Kingdom of Heckfire ).

Three full-tuition as well as three $10,000 and five $5,000 partial-tuition scholarships will be awarded and can be applied to any remaining start dates for 2022 at VFS. Full-tuition winners will be selected directly by The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape.

While the three full-tuition winners will enroll in VFS's Game Design program, partial-tuition winners will have their choice of VFS's Game Design, 3D Animation & Visual Effects, Programming for Games, Web, & Mobile, Sound Design for Visual Media, Writing for Film, Television, & Games, and VR/AR Design & Development programs. VFS recognizes that these programs, collectively, prepare students for the many careers available in the video game industry.

In addition, the three full scholarship winners will each receive private mentorship by design professionals from top-tier AAA studios The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape, as well as by their instructors at VFS. Upon graduation, these three recipients will also receive a paid six-month work contract at their respective studio.

The Coalition will also provide the same mentorship and internship opportunities for two partial winners – one who enrolls in the 3D Animation & Visual Effects program, and one who enrolls in the Sound Design program, while Blackbird Interactive will also provide the same mentorship opportunities to one partial winner who enrolls in the Game Design program. A Thinking Ape will also offer mentorship and a paid internship to one partial winner who enrolls in 3D Animation & Visual Effects.

"Video games tell stories that connect, entertain, and inspire us. More than ever, we need these stories to be told by, and for, people of all walks of life and perspectives. The Coalition is excited to partner with VFS and Blackbird Interactive to mentor, train and hire more women into creative roles so their voices, experiences and stories will better shape the games of tomorrow." - Mike Crump – Studio Head, The Coalition

"More and more diverse profiles continue to join our industry, bringing in their unique viewpoints. However, true progress is to be measured not just at the industry level, but per role and discipline. With this scholarship focused specifically on game design, we want to stress the importance of making sure those design positions are as equally accessible to women as other roles. We want to hear their unique voices and see their touch on the design of our products. Diverse design makes our games, and our industry as a whole better." - Rory McGuire – Chief Creative Officer, Blackbird Interactive

"DEI has always been incredibly important to me on a personal level. I love talking to people with different points of view and helping me learn more about the world also leads to making better decisions, both as a human being and for our products at A Thinking Ape. I am thrilled that ATA is supporting the Women in Game Design initiative and I'm grateful for what small part I can play in making the industry a better, more welcoming place." - Chloe Chan – Art Lead, A Thinking Ape

"VFS is honoured to once again be offering the Women in Game Design Scholarship, in partnership with The Coalition and Blackbird Interactive, to promising women game developers. This year, we're pleased to be expanding the scholarship from just the Game Design program to include our 3D Animation, Programming, Sound Design, Writing, and VR/AR programs, which we are confident will provide unmatched opportunities for our talented winners to explore all facets of the game industry. This scholarship aims to bring more women into key roles at tech companies, so they can one day grow into design leads and shape the games of tomorrow. We look forward to finding and supporting those champions." - Christopher Mitchell – Head of Game Design and Programming for Games, Web & Mobile, VFS

For more information about the 2022 Women in Game Design Scholarship, or to apply, visit https://vfs.edu/scholarships/women-in-games .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

