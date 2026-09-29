Young America Capital Advises DeepNeuronic on Sale to Motorola Solutions

Covilhã-based AI video analytics company to be integrated into Motorola Solutions' Avigilon platform

Young America Capital, LLC ("YAC") today announced that it advised DeepNeuronic, a Portuguese developer of AI video analytics, on its sale to Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI). Motorola Solutions acquired 100% of DeepNeuronic's share capital, including its Brazilian subsidiary. Terms were not disclosed.

Young America Capital

DeepNeuronic was founded in 2021 by Vasco Lopes and Bruno Degardin, who met at Portugal's University of Beira Interior and earned their PhDs there in artificial intelligence and computer vision. Their software reads live camera feeds and flags incidents as they happen. Highway operators, airports, manufacturers and retailers in Portugal and Brazil already run it on the cameras they have. Motorola Solutions will build the technology into Avigilon, its video security platform, which serves customers in more than 100 countries. DeepNeuronic's 17-person team is joining Motorola Solutions and will stay in Covilhã.

"This was one of the sharper deals we worked on this year," said Peter Formanek, Founder and CEO of YAC. "Vasco and Bruno had a product customers were already paying for and a clear view of where video analytics was going. Motorola Solutions saw it too. Our job was to get both sides to a deal that worked, across two continents and a lot of time zones, and Ran did exactly that."

Ran Zfoni, Vice President and Head of Israel & Europe Tech at YAC, advised DeepNeuronic's founders through the transaction. Cuatrecasas served as legal counsel to DeepNeuronic, with a team led by partner Vasco Bivar de Azevedo.

"The founders knew what they wanted: a buyer that could scale the technology and would keep the team together in Covilhã," said Zfoni. "Motorola Solutions was that buyer. Congratulations to Vasco, Bruno and everyone at DeepNeuronic."

About Young America Capital
Young America Capital, LLC is an investment bank based in Mamaroneck, New York. YAC advises founders and owners of lower-middle-market companies in the U.S. and abroad on M&A, capital raising and strategic transactions. Member FINRA/SIPC. www.yacapital.com

Media Contact
Kelly Pack | Young America Capital, LLC | [914-777-0100] | [kelly@yacapital.com]

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SOURCE Young America Capital

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