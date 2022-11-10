Precious MetalsInvesting News

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") completed a 4,586-metre drilling program on its Scott Lake property in early November. Since the last press release on October 5, 2022, the Company has drilled one hole (SC-93) and placed two wedges (SC 95 W1, SC-95 W2) from hole SC-95 to intersect the new zinc and copper zone located less than 300 metres west of the Scott Lake deposit and the Gwillim Lake regional Fault. The hole and the two wedges all intersected the zinc and copper mineralized zone over widths ranging from 3 to 8 metres . The mineralization has now been intersected in five holes over 100 metres laterally and remains open over the entire surface of the modelled 175 metres by 175 metres conductive plate. A figure illustrating the position of holes relative to the conductive plate will be available on the Company's website in a few days .

Mineralized zone samples are now being prepared at the Company's Rouyn-Noranda facility and will be sent to the analytical laboratory as soon as possible. Results are expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Yorbeau also plans to conduct a geophysical survey at the western most SC-93 drill hole to identify the potential presence of new lenses associated with tuff horizons present at a few locations along the drill hole.

Mr. Laurent Hallé, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist and qualified person for the purposes of N1 43-101 with respect to the technical information being reported on has read and approved this press release.

In 2015, Yorbeau expanded its portfolio of properties in Quebec by acquiring strategic base metals in regions with high potential in the Abitibi belt which offer favorable infrastructure to mining development. Acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project comprising several mineralized zones that have volcanogenic massive sulphides ("VMS" mineralization characteristics). The VMS-style mineralization at the Scott Project includes several distinct lenses of stratiform massive sulphides located along or near rhyolite-andesite/basalt contacts. In addition to sulphides, distinct areas of vein-like and disseminated sulphides of VMS (stingers) style, which can either connect to massive sulphides or not, have been intersected over a distance of at least 2 kilometers in an east-west direction. According to a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") conducted in late 2017 by Roscoe Postle Associates ("RPA"), the project represents an opportunity to develop a mine located near the towns of Chibougamau and Chapais, a typical northern mining development environment, offering the housing benefits as well as the availability labor.

About Yorbeau Resources

The 100% owned Rouyn property contains four known gold deposits in the six-kilometre-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor located in the western part of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018 that gives IAMGOLD the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway on the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, have substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and have been filed in accordance with NI 43-101.

Additional information about the Company is available on its website, http://www.yorbeauresources.com .

For more information, please contact:
G. Bodnar Jr. Laurent Hallé P. Geo
President, Chief Financial Officer Senior Consultant
Yorbeau Resources Inc. Yorbeau Resources Inc.
gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com lhalle@yorbeauresources.com
Tel: 514 384 2202 Tel: 819 629 9758
Toll free in North America: 1 855 384 2202


Forward-looking statements: Except for the statement of historical fact, all statements in this news release, including without limitation, regarding drilling results, future plans and objectives are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Yorbeau disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Yorbeau Resources Inc.YRB:CATSX:YRBPrecious Metals Investing
YRB:CA
Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau discovers new lens of copper and zinc west of the Gwillim fault on its Scott Lake property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the progress of the exploration program initiated in late August 2022 on its Scott property near Chibougamau, Quebec 100% owned by the Company.

As of October 5, 2022 three holes have been drilled on the property for a total of 2,615 meters. During this program, which is still ongoing, the company discovered a well mineralized 6.6 meters zone of sulphide rich in chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) centered at a vertical depth of about 925 meters. The sulfide zone has so far been intersected by two drill holes, about 60 meters apart and a third is being executed. This zone of sulfide coincides with a modeled electromagnetic conductor 150 by 150 meters, 300 meters west of known Scott Lake deposit. The average thickness of this zone is not known at this moment. Indeed, the two holes that intersected the conductor only scratched the surface of the eastern edge (EST) of the electromagnetic conductor, according to our interpretation and the modeling made by Inter-Géophysique from Rosemère in Quebec. The current drilling is now targeting the center of the conductor in order to determine the potential size of the lens.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (the " Company " or " Yorbeau ") is pleased to announce that it has completed a fully-subscribed private placement (the " Private Placement ") by issuing 25,000,000 Class A common shares composed of (i) 12,500,000 "flow-through" Class A common shares at a price of $0.045 per share and (ii) 12,500,000 non-flow-through Class A common shares at a price of $0.035 per share for an aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.00.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program of more than 4,200 meters on its Scott Lake property, 100% owned by the Company in Chibougamau, Quebec.

A drill contract has been signed with Miikan Drilling Inc. Miikan is a joint venture between Chibougamau Drilling Ltd., the Oujé-Bougoumou First Nations community, and the Mistissini First Nations community, both located in the Eeyou-Istchee territories.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Identifies Anomalous Gold Trend at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Outlines Several High Potential Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Outlines Several High Potential Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") provides an update on the development of its target pipeline conducted across its highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects ("Projects") located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Program Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST Today

Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST Today

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, "This quarter is a continuation of our strong operational performance. With production guidance reaffirmed, and a strong fourth quarter expected, we are feeling confident about our 2022 production results. Like the rest of the industry, profit margins are under pressure. The strength of the USD is weighing on commodity prices, and inflation is increasing direct costs. We are fortunate that the elevated grade profile at Guanacevi and strong operational performance has allowed us to stay within or near our guided cost ranges on a per ounce basis."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Acquisition of Canasil Resources and Announces Appointment of New Technical Advisor

Silver Viper Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Acquisition of Canasil Resources and Announces Appointment of New Technical Advisor

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated November 6, 2022 (the " LOI ") with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") with respect to the proposed acquisition (the " Proposed Transaction ") by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil (the " Canasil Shares ") in exchange for common shares of Silver Viper. Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead exploration projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico and in British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and October Production Update

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and October Production Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FRA: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Three and Nine months ended September 30, 2022 - Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

Puma Exploration Inc. Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Puma Exploration Inc. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 16:00 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×