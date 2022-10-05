Precious MetalsInvesting News

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the progress of the exploration program initiated in late August 2022 on its Scott property near Chibougamau, Quebec 100% owned by the Company.

As of October 5, 2022 three holes have been drilled on the property for a total of 2,615 meters. During this program, which is still ongoing, the company discovered a well mineralized 6.6 meters zone of sulphide rich in chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) centered at a vertical depth of about 925 meters. The sulfide zone has so far been intersected by two drill holes, about 60 meters apart and a third is being executed. This zone of sulfide coincides with a modeled electromagnetic conductor 150 by 150 meters, 300 meters west of known Scott Lake deposit. The average thickness of this zone is not known at this moment. Indeed, the two holes that intersected the conductor only scratched the surface of the eastern edge (EST) of the electromagnetic conductor, according to our interpretation and the modeling made by Inter-Géophysique from Rosemère in Quebec. The current drilling is now targeting the center of the conductor in order to determine the potential size of the lens.

Mr. Laurent Hallé, P.Geo., Consulting geologist and qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the technical information being reported on has read and approved this press release.

About Yorbeau Resources

The 100% owned Rouyn property contains four known gold deposits in the six-kilometre-long Augmitto-Astoria corridor located in the western part of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018 that gives IAMGOLD the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway on the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, have substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and have been filed in accordance with NI 43-101.

Additional information about the Company is available on its website, http://www.yorbeauresources.com .

For more information, please contact:
G. Bodnar Jr. Laurent Hallé P. Geo
President, Chief Financial Officer Senior Consultant
Yorbeau Resources Inc. Yorbeau Resources Inc.
gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com lhalle@yorbeauresources.com
Tel: 514 384 2202 Tel: 819 629 9758
Toll free in North America: 1 855 384 2202

Forward-looking statements: Except for the statement of historical fact, all statements in this news release, including without limitation, regarding the potential discovery of new lens, formal drilling results, future plans and objectives are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Yorbeau disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Yorbeau Resources Inc.YRB:CATSX:YRBPrecious Metals Investing
YRB:CA
Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Yorbeau Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (the " Company " or " Yorbeau ") is pleased to announce that it has completed a fully-subscribed private placement (the " Private Placement ") by issuing 25,000,000 Class A common shares composed of (i) 12,500,000 "flow-through" Class A common shares at a price of $0.045 per share and (ii) 12,500,000 non-flow-through Class A common shares at a price of $0.035 per share for an aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.00.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. Begins a Deep Drilling Program on the Scott Lake Property, Chibougamau, Quebec

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB), (" Yorbeau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling program of more than 4,200 meters on its Scott Lake property, 100% owned by the Company in Chibougamau, Quebec.

A drill contract has been signed with Miikan Drilling Inc. Miikan is a joint venture between Chibougamau Drilling Ltd., the Oujé-Bougoumou First Nations community, and the Mistissini First Nations community, both located in the Eeyou-Istchee territories.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Exploration Update on the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Exploration Update on the Flying Vee Nickel Project, Northern Athabasca Basin Area, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on 2022 exploration activities at the Flying Vee Nickel Project ("Flying Vee", or the "Project"), located in the Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights of 2022 Flying Vee Exploration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter Operations Update

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter Operations Update

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update for the third quarter.

  • Gold production was approximately 13,300 oz, up 28% from second quarter
  • Mined 266,292 tonnes and 230,399 tonnes crushed and stacked in third quarter
  • At September 30, total estimated recoverable gold in inventory is 71,000 ounces

Gold production in the third quarter was approximately 13,300 oz, up 28% from the second quarter where the Company produced 10,400 oz. The Company has continued with its regular pour schedule, twice per month. Ongoing deliveries to MongolBank attract a 5% premium to the LME Spot price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Acquires Strategic Nickel Copper Claim Group Contiguous To Go Metal's HSP Property

Falcon Gold Acquires Strategic Nickel Copper Claim Group Contiguous To Go Metal's HSP Property

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report the acquisition of 413 claims covering 22,302 hectares of strategic ground through an option agreement and staking contiguous and proximal to Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper PGE Project 130 km north of Havre St. Pierre, Quebec (Figure 1). The staking covers approximately 135 km of prospective contact of the Havre St. Pierre Anorthositic Complex (HSAP) where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides". (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022). The most westerly block of the Falcon Gold claims covers the southwest extension of the anorthositic complex, on a prospective fold nose structure and is located less than 2.2 km from prominent airborne TDEM anomalies identified by Go Metals and host to the Nickel-Copper mineralization (Figure 2

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

NV Gold Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of Robert Ferguson of Freeform Communications Inc. ("Freeform") of Vancouver, BC, to provide various investor relations, communications and consulting services for, and on behalf of, the Company in connection with the Company's interactions with shareholders, media and members of the investment community. The retainer is for a period of one year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Chubb Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Enters into LOI to Sell Chubb Lithium Property

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") whereby the Company has granted Mining Equities Pty Ltd. ("Mining Equities"), an Australian company, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Chubb Lithium Property, consisting of thirty-five (35) mineral claims comprising approximately 1,509 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada (the "Property");

Under the terms of the LOI, Mining Equities may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Important Developments in Creating a New Gold District in Bayankhongor

Steppe Gold Announces Important Developments in Creating a New Gold District in Bayankhongor

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce three important milestones in its ongoing plan to create a new, multi-million ounce exploration potential, gold district in Bayankhongor province.

Steppe Gold acquired the highly prospective Uudam Khundii gold project in 2017, in partnership with the Province of Bayankhongor, and has been conducting exploration work since the acquisition.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×