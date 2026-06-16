Yorbeau Resources Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Yorbeau Resources Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB,OTC:YRBAF) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 15, 2026 were elected as directors of Yorbeau. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 16, 2026 in Montreal are set out below.

Nominee Votes
For 		%
For 		Votes
Withheld 		%
Withheld
G. Bodnar Jr. 137,889,384 99.87% 185,651 0.13%
John Jacobsen 138,071,984 100.00% 3,051 0.00%
Henri Gélinas 137,874,434 99.85% 200,601 0.15%
Terry Kocisko 137,899,434 99.87% 175,601 0.13%
Marcel Lecourt 138,070,434 100.00% 4,601 0.00%
Jérôme Gendron 138,074,434 100.00% 601 0.00%
Dany Laflamme 138,074,434 100.00% 601 0.00%


About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB,OTC:YRBAF) involved in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. The Company's focus is on seeking a partner to further explore and develop its Scott Lake zinc copper deposit near Chibougamau Quebec (refer to Yorbeau's National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report dated December 6, 2017, titled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Scott Lake Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada," available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). Yorbeau also intends to focus on continuing exploration on its well-located properties in the Detour, Joutel and Selbaie region of north western Quebec. These properties include the Beschefer property which is adjacent to the B-26 base metal deposit now being explored by Abitibi Metals Corp. and the Selbaie West property adjacent to Soquem (Wagosic property) where they are presently intersecting base metal values along the Selbaie mine horizon. For additional information on the Company, consult its website at www.yorbeauresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

G. Bodnar Jr.                        
President, Chief Financial Officer
Yorbeau Resources Inc.
gbodnar@yorbeauresources.com
Tel: 514-384-2202
                                                                         
Toll free in North America: 1-855-384-2202


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