XSET becomes the only gaming organization to have a full-time mental health and life coach for talent and staff Today, XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, welcomed acclaimed life-coach Tim Storey to their team as XSET's In-house mental health coach. This move makes XSET the only gaming organization to have a full-time life coach available to their staff and talent. Tim Storey is an ...

Today, XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, welcomed acclaimed life-coach Tim Storey to their team as XSET's In-house mental health coach. This move makes XSET the only gaming organization to have a full-time life coach available to their staff and talent.

Tim Storey is an acclaimed author, pastor, and life-coach that has worked with A-list celebrities including Oprah Winfrey , Kanye West , Robert Downey Jr. and Stevie Wonder , to name a few. In his role as XSET's in-house mental health coach, Tim will give motivational talks, have one on one sessions with the XSET team, lead workshops, and spearhead mental health initiatives at XSET.

"XSET is an amazing platform that is doing such big things in the gaming and entertainment space," said Tim Storey . "My goal is to prioritize the mental well-being of all XSET employees and talent to make sure they are able to reach their highest potential and hit all of the goals they set to make while being a part of the XSET team."

"We now operate in a world where mental health is not a luxury but a necessity." Said Clinton Sparks , Co-Founder and CBDO of XSET. "Tim is going to be a valuable asset and will differentiate XSET from other gaming organizations. Our priority will always be our team and having a life coach for them to tap whenever needed is just one of the many offerings that we provide for our team to show them how much we care."

"XSET cares about the well-being of all of its employees and talent," said Co-Founder and CEO of XSET, Greg Selkoe . "The decision to bring Tim onto our team was an easy one. With his experience, he will be able to guide our team to perform as their best selves and will help leadership keep a breast of what is happening within our organization."

Tim joins XSET right in time for Mental Health Awareness Month, which is from May 1st to May 31st.

About XSET
Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe , Marco Mereu , Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins , XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Respawn, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, NFL superstar Ezekiel Elliot , BMX legend Nigel Sylvester , Rapper and GTA streamer Tee Grizzley, 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess , and professional athletes such as NFL star Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xset-welcomes-acclaimed-life-coach-tim-storey-as-their-in-house-mental-health-coach-301538630.html

SOURCE XSET

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Evil Genius Productions Partners with Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, and Pressman Films

Pacific Rim , Highlander, and The Crow are Among the Movie Properties that will be released as a Tabletop RPG in 2023

- Evil Genius Productions, the maker of the Everyday Heroes ™ tabletop roleplaying game, announced today the lineup for their 2023 Season of Adventure™. This season will consist of eight Cinematic Adventures™ based on popular action films from Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL and Pressman Films. The entire season will sell for $130 - discounted from the $20 MSRP for each Cinematic Adventure™.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Apprenti and Epic Games Announce First-of-its-Kind Unreal Engine Apprenticeship Program

New Partnership to Introduce Diverse Talent and Expanded Opportunities

Apprenti a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, today announced a partnership with interactive entertainment company provider of 3D engine technology Epic Games to introduce new Unreal Engine-based apprenticeships that will extend the many opportunities of real-time technology and create new pathways to success.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dignitas Enters Fortnite, Announces Competitive Roster

Legendary Creator Piero "pgod" Ramirez and 5x Champion Matthew "Mero" Faitel Join Storied Esports Organization

Dignitas, the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced that the organization has entered one of the world's most popular video game titles, Fortnite.  The nineteen-year-old esports organization will focus on both competitive and content creator opportunities presented by the cultural phenomenon that is Fortnite, a game developed by publisher Epic Games and played by over 350 million gamers worldwide.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pokemon GO Former Chief Scientist & 6waves Co-founder Join AnChain.AI In Leading the $17 Billion Web3 Revolution

AnChain.AI welcomes Silicon Valley gaming industry experts and investors Hansong Zhang , former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic, and Rex Ng , President and Co-founder of global mobile gaming company 6waves, in developing the next generation of Web3 innovation.

Leading innovators in the mobile gaming industry Hansong Zhang former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic and Rex Ng President and Co-founder of mobile game publisher 6waves have joined AnChain.AI as investor and advisor, respectively. Zhang and Ng bring their expertise to the major blockchain technology provider's ongoing mission to deliver the next generation of Web3 innovation to the masses, including its upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Tenzing Web3 NFT platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Appointment of Jan Jones Blackhurst to Board of Directors

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ms. Jan Jones Blackhurst to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Jones Blackhurst satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Ms. Blackhurst's appointment will bring the size of the Board to seven members.

"We are delighted to welcome Jan Jones Blackhurst, a highly distinguished leader, to our Board of Directors," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be of great value to our Company as we expand our iGaming and esports operations and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing, exciting world of real money esports wagering. This is a critical time in our evolution, and I am confident that Jan will be an effective steward of the Company's growth and quickly become a valued counselor to the Board and our leadership team given her significant insight and perspective."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Truist acquires mobile savings gamification pioneer Long Game

Acquisition underscores Truist's commitment to financial wellness, technology innovation and diversity

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced it has acquired Long Game, the award-winning gamified finance mobile app that is changing the way people save, learn and engage with their finances. Long Game transforms how users engage with their bank by using prize-linked savings and casual gaming to motivate smart financial behaviors and driving new account growth and client retention for banks. Truist will leverage Long Game's innovative technology to help its clients build long-term financial wellness and advance its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

