XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today an exclusive partnership with Mavix Gaming the highly technical and expertly designed gaming chair and accessories company, created for gamers of all levels.

With this agreement, Mavix will be XSET's exclusive gaming chair partner and will outfit XSET's elite roster of athletes, streamers, and esports teams with next-level comfort and the Mavix chair of their choice. In addition, the Mavix logo will be featured across all XSET social headers, and featured on all competitive jerseys. Also included in this high-valued partnership is the development of co-branded merchandise as well as a limited edition co-branded chair collaboration to be released later this year.

"At XSET we are first and foremost dedicated to supporting our athletes and talent, and that starts with having the right equipment," said XSET COO and co-founder Marco Mereu . "We are proud to be partnering with the ergonomic experts at Mavix to help bring the very best to XSET and we are excited to see what we can build together for our fans around the world."

"At Mavix a core part of our culture is continued engagement and involvement within the gaming community, and we could not be more excited to take this a step further by partnering with XSET as their official gaming chair partner," said Tony Mazlish , Mavix President. "As both brands strive to empower all gamers, we look forward to bringing Mavix's ergonomics and gaming comforts to the forefront, through co-branded products, activations and more."

To kick off the partnership, the brands are hosting a giveaway, running now through May 6, 2022 , where one lucky winner will receive an M9 Gaming Chair. Participants can enter here for a chance to win. For a limited time, Mavix is also offering $55.55 off gaming chairs at Mavix.com when using code "XSET."

About XSET
Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe , Marco Mereu , Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins , XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. The organization continues to grow at a breakneck pace, partnering with high-profile brands such as Ghost Lifestyle, SCUF Gaming, Roots Canada, HyperX, Quality Control Music, Fanshark and Wahlburgers and is working with socially positive causes including Big Brother Big Sister of America. Since its launch, XSET has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision, including Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Ozuna, BMX legend Nigel Sylvester , 14-year-old female Olympic skateboarding phenom Minna Stess , and professional athletes such as NFL stars Kyle Van Noy and Adrian Colbert of the New England Patriots. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset

About Mavix
The all-new gaming products company, providing an ergonomic solution for gamers at any level. Launched in November 2020 by a team of seasoned office chair developers and endemic marketing agency, Zoned Gaming, Mavix has quickly drawn a considerable following in an industry accustomed to race car seat gaming chairs. Mavix' debut collection features nine critical ergonomic functions to support gamers everywhere including Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support, fine mesh and cooling gel seating surfaces, infinite-position deep reclining mechanisms and many more thoughtful touches.

XSET Contact:
press@xset.com
Mavix Contact:
xchair@zimmerman.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xset-levels-up-its-chair-game-with-mavix-301538891.html

SOURCE Mavix

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

XSET Welcomes Acclaimed Life-Coach Tim Storey as their In-House Mental Health Coach

XSET becomes the only gaming organization to have a full-time mental health and life coach for talent and staff

Today, XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, welcomed acclaimed life-coach Tim Storey to their team as XSET's In-house mental health coach. This move makes XSET the only gaming organization to have a full-time life coach available to their staff and talent.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Evil Genius Productions Partners with Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL, and Pressman Films

Pacific Rim , Highlander, and The Crow are Among the Movie Properties that will be released as a Tabletop RPG in 2023

- Evil Genius Productions, the maker of the Everyday Heroes ™ tabletop roleplaying game, announced today the lineup for their 2023 Season of Adventure™. This season will consist of eight Cinematic Adventures™ based on popular action films from Legendary Entertainment, STUDIOCANAL and Pressman Films. The entire season will sell for $130 - discounted from the $20 MSRP for each Cinematic Adventure™.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Apprenti and Epic Games Announce First-of-its-Kind Unreal Engine Apprenticeship Program

New Partnership to Introduce Diverse Talent and Expanded Opportunities

Apprenti a national leader in registered tech apprenticeships, today announced a partnership with interactive entertainment company provider of 3D engine technology Epic Games to introduce new Unreal Engine-based apprenticeships that will extend the many opportunities of real-time technology and create new pathways to success.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dignitas Enters Fortnite, Announces Competitive Roster

Legendary Creator Piero "pgod" Ramirez and 5x Champion Matthew "Mero" Faitel Join Storied Esports Organization

Dignitas, the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced that the organization has entered one of the world's most popular video game titles, Fortnite.  The nineteen-year-old esports organization will focus on both competitive and content creator opportunities presented by the cultural phenomenon that is Fortnite, a game developed by publisher Epic Games and played by over 350 million gamers worldwide.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pokemon GO Former Chief Scientist & 6waves Co-founder Join AnChain.AI In Leading the $17 Billion Web3 Revolution

AnChain.AI welcomes Silicon Valley gaming industry experts and investors Hansong Zhang , former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic, and Rex Ng , President and Co-founder of global mobile gaming company 6waves, in developing the next generation of Web3 innovation.

Leading innovators in the mobile gaming industry Hansong Zhang former Chief Scientist at Pokemon GO creator Niantic and Rex Ng President and Co-founder of mobile game publisher 6waves have joined AnChain.AI as investor and advisor, respectively. Zhang and Ng bring their expertise to the major blockchain technology provider's ongoing mission to deliver the next generation of Web3 innovation to the masses, including its upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated Tenzing Web3 NFT platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Appointment of Jan Jones Blackhurst to Board of Directors

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ms. Jan Jones Blackhurst to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Jones Blackhurst satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Ms. Blackhurst's appointment will bring the size of the Board to seven members.

"We are delighted to welcome Jan Jones Blackhurst, a highly distinguished leader, to our Board of Directors," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be of great value to our Company as we expand our iGaming and esports operations and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing, exciting world of real money esports wagering. This is a critical time in our evolution, and I am confident that Jan will be an effective steward of the Company's growth and quickly become a valued counselor to the Board and our leadership team given her significant insight and perspective."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

