XPENG to Launch Its Next-Gen AI Flagship G9L SUV and Showcase Its Physical AI Lineup at the 2026 Paris Motor Show

- XPENG will showcase its Physical AI ecosystem spanning its technology stack, humanoid robots, flying cars and AI-defined vehicles, including the G9L, L03, P7+, G6, G9 and X9.
- The G9L flagship SUV will make its global launch at the Paris Motor Show, with European order books open and pricing revealed, reinforcing XPENG's premium positioning globally.
- XPENG and Tesla will be the only automakers participating in the show's official Autonomous Lab, marking XPENG's first large-scale NGP test ride experience outside China.
- XPENG will present one of the largest stands among Chinese automakers, spanning more than 1,000 square meters in Hall 6 alongside European legacy brands and Chinese counterparts.
- The Paris Motor Show will showcase XPENG's "In Europe, For Europe" approach through European intelligent-driving development, local production and a growing regional product portfolio.
XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, will make a major appearance at the 2026 Paris Motor Show from October 12 to 18, bringing its latest advances in intelligent mobility, robotics and future transportation to one of Europe's most prominent automotive stages. At the show, XPENG will make the global launch of its Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV, the G9L, marking another milestone in the company's expansion in Europe.
Advancing Physical AI into the Real World
At its more than 1,000-square-meter stand in Hall 6, XPENG will create an immersive "Physical AI Museum" spanning four areas: brand technology stack, AI-defined vehicles, humanoid robots and flying cars.
The exhibition will demonstrate how XPENG is extending its technology foundation beyond the conventional automobile. Its Car-as-a-Robot concept brings vehicle and robotics technologies onto a common platform, while the company is also advancing the mass production of its IRON humanoid robot and developing flying cars and Robotaxi.
Together with the G9L, L03, P7+, G6, G9 and X9, these technologies will offer visitors a view of XPENG's broader Physical AI ecosystem — from intelligent vehicles and robots to future forms of mobility.
G9L: The Next Generation of AI-Defined Mobility
At the center of XPENG's presence will be the G9L, its Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV, making its global launch in Paris on October 12.
The G9L brings together XPENG's latest advances in AI, intelligent driving and vehicle technology with a premium SUV experience, with a focus on safety, driving and comfort across a range of scenarios. At the Paris Motor Show, XPENG will open European order books and announce European pricing, marking the model's transition from a China launch to a global market rollout.
The G9L will also become the fourth XPENG model produced in Europe, following the company's expansion of local manufacturing capabilities. It represents XPENG's approach to developing global products while increasingly building and producing for European users.
XPENG and Tesla to Take on the Official Autonomous Driving Experience
Beyond the vehicle premiere, XPENG will put its NGP intelligent driving technology directly to the test with its recently launched L03 SUV coupe as part of the Paris Motor Show's official Autonomous Lab program.
XPENG and Tesla will be the only two automakers taking part in the official experience, giving the public a first-hand opportunity to experience next-generation intelligent driving in real-world conditions. For XPENG, the event marks its first large-scale overseas NGP test ride experience, offering early access to its latest capabilities for European customers and media.
XPENG is also advancing the localization of intelligent driving technology for Europe, enabled by the strong generalization capabilities of its foundation model. The company's European R&D capabilities are being further developed to adapt intelligent driving to local roads, traffic environments and regulatory requirements.
In Europe, For Europe
XPENG is expanding its presence in Europe as it builds out its sales and service network and local capabilities, including its European R&D centre in Munich. The company has delivered more than 100,000 vehicles overseas, including over 60,000 in Europe. In France, XPENG has delivered more than 6,000 vehicles since entering the market two years ago.
The company is also expanding its European product portfolio. Following its global debut in Munich in July 2026, the L03 SUV coupe is now preparing to begin its first deliveries to European customers.
From European intelligent driving development and local manufacturing to products tailored for European users, XPENG is strengthening its "In Europe, For Europe" approach — bringing global technology capabilities closer to local customers.
A New Chapter in XPENG's Global Expansion
2026 has marked another step in XPENG's international expansion, with continued growth in overseas sales, stores and localized operations alongside the commercialization of its Physical AI technologies.
In the second quarter, overseas deliveries surpassed 20,000 units for the first time, up 81% year-on-year. In August, its robotics business completed a first funding round of over US$900 million — the largest single-round private raise in China's embodied AI industry. And in September, IRON, its advanced general-purpose humanoid robot, rolled off its newly commissioned production line, a key step toward mass production.
As the automotive industry gathers in Paris, XPENG will demonstrate how Physical AI is moving from technology into real-world mobility — and from China to the world, with Europe playing an increasingly important role in that journey.
XPENG Paris Night
Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026
Format: Brand Event & Fireside Chat & Dinner
Venue: Downtown Paris
XPENG Paris Motor Show Press Conference
Date: Monday, October 12, 2026
Time: 11:10 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.
Location: Hall 6, Booth A51
Venue: Paris Motor Show, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles
If you are interested in XPENG's Paris Motor Show event, please contact:
pr@xiaopeng.com
XPENG Paris Motor Show Press Kit:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I8SLTqDREdDCzeY5YUu8LjLe7jlPI6e2
About XPENG
XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.
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