Xerox Launches Xerox IT as a Service to Help Simplify Technology, Reduce Risk for SMB Market 

Xerox today announced the launch of Xerox ® IT as a Service, an AI-powered ServiceNow platform that transforms how organizations operate and manage technology.
Xerox ITaaS unifies managed services, automation, procurement, and real-time intelligence into a single IT operating system, enabling organizations to move from reactive support models to autonomous operations.
As organizations face increasing complexity, from distributed infrastructure and rising cyber threats to mounting cost pressures, traditional managed services models are reaching their limits. Xerox ITaaS introduces a new approach: intelligent, platform-based IT delivery designed for scale, resilience and efficiency.
Built on the ServiceNow ® AI Platform, Xerox ITaaS extends enterprise-grade workflow automation and intelligence across the entire IT lifecycle. Purpose-built for SMB and commercial mid-market organizations, the platform delivers simplified IT operations without the complexity traditionally required to deploy and manage it. By connecting infrastructure, workflows, and decision-making in real time, Xerox ITaaS replaces fragmented tools and manual processes with a unified system that enables predictive insights, automated workflows and self-healing capabilities.
"For decades, IT services have been delivered through people, tickets, and reactive workflows. That model is no longer sufficient," said Munu Gandhi, president of Xerox IT Solutions and chief technology officer at Xerox. "Xerox IT as a Service represents a fundamental shift by bringing together AI, automation, and platform-based delivery to enable autonomous IT operations. We're delivering an enterprise-grade platform that allows mid-market organizations to operate with the same intelligence, automation, and control as the largest companies."
The platform integrates four core capabilities:
- Intelligent Operations: Predictive monitoring and self-healing infrastructure.
- AI-Driven Automation: Workflow orchestration that reduces manual effort.
- Integrated Procurement & Lifecycle Management: End-to-end visibility and control of assets and services.
- Real-Time Intelligence: Dashboards and insights that connect IT performance to business outcomes.
Powered by the industry‑leading ServiceNow workflow engine and strengthened by Xerox infrastructure expertise, the platform enables organizations to transition from managing IT to operating IT autonomously. Collectively, the partnership delivers enterprise‑level performance, visibility, control, and automation at scale to organizations that previously lacked access to these capabilities.
"As enterprises transition from AI ambition to AI execution, reliable partnerships are more important than ever before," said Jen Odess, group vice president, Americas Global Partnerships & Channels at ServiceNow. "Xerox IT as a Service, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, helps growing businesses simplify technology management, reduce risk, and operate with the efficiency and insight they need to excel. This collaboration highlights the power of innovation when deep enterprise expertise is supported by an AI platform built for scale."
The launch of Xerox ITaaS reflects the broader transformation of Xerox from a product-centric company to a services-led, AI-enabled platform provider. It also represents a strategic expansion of enterprise-grade capabilities into the SMB and mid-market segment where organizations are increasingly expected to operate with that level of sophistication but often lack the tools and resources to do so.
Fresh Thyme Market, an early adopter of Xerox ITaaS, is already seeing the impact of this new approach.
"As our business grew, managing IT became increasingly complex," said Craig Diggs, director of Technology, Fresh Thyme Market. "With Xerox ITaaS, we're gaining real-time visibility and more predictable operations. It's not just improving stability. It's changing how we think about operating our technology and giving us capabilities we typically associate with much larger enterprises."
Xerox IT as a Service is available across the United States, with global expansion planned throughout 2026. For more details, visit www.xerox.com/ITaaS .
About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)
Xerox has been redefining the workplace experience for over a century. As a services-led, software-enabled company, we power today's hybrid workplace through advanced print, digital, and AI-driven technologies. In 2025, Xerox acquired Lexmark — expanding our global footprint, strengthening service capabilities, and equipping us to deliver an even broader portfolio of workplace technologies to our clients. Today, we continue our legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric, digitally driven solutions that meet the needs of a global, distributed workforce. Whether in offices, classrooms, or hospitals, we help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape.
© 2026 Xerox Corporation. All rights reserved. Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries. ServiceNow and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.
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Media Contact :
Justin Capella, Xerox, Justin.Capella@xerox.com