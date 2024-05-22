Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $20.00 per share on the outstanding Xerox Holdings Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2024.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today's global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com . For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox , http://twitter.com/xerox , http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp , https://www.instagram.com/xerox/ , http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp .

Xerox ® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investor Contact:
David Beckel, Xerox, +1-203-849-2318, David.Beckel@xerox.com

Xerox Holdings CorporationXRXNASDAQ:XRX
XRX
Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced the election of six new members to the Company's Board of Directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The new members bring deep technology, product, and operations expertise to further Xerox's Reinvention objective of becoming a services-led, software-enabled organization positioned for sustainable, long-term growth.

The newly elected Directors are as follows:

Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Announces Participation in Investor Event

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will participate in today's J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today's global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com .
For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox , http://twitter.com/xerox , http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp , https://www.instagram.com/xerox/ , http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp .

Xerox ® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investor Contact:
David Beckel, Xerox, +1-203-849-2318, David.Beckel@xerox.com

