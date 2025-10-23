Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2025 Third-Quarter Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live webcast with presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 30th, to discuss the company's 2025 third-quarter results. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN:

8 a.m. ET, Thursday, October 30th, 2025

WHAT:

Review of Xerox's 2025 third-quarter results

WHO:

Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer, Xerox

Louie Pastor, president and chief operating officer, Xerox

Mirlanda Gecaj, chief financial officer, Xerox

WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogtwjxaf

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)
Xerox has been redefining the workplace experience for over a century. As a services-led, software-enabled company, we power today's hybrid workplace through advanced print, digital, and AI-driven technologies. In 2025 Xerox acquired Lexmark – expanding our global footprint, strengthening service capabilities, and equipping us to deliver an even broader portfolio of workplace technologies to our clients. Today, we continue our legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric, digitally driven solutions that meet the needs of a global, distributed workforce. Whether in offices, classrooms, or hospitals, we help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Xerox ® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

Investor Contact:
Greg Stein, Xerox, +1-203-598-9080, Greg.Stein@xerox.com

