Xerox and Lexmark Debut Unified Retail Tech at NRF 2026

Proven strengths and complementary innovations empower retailers to "See It, Show It, Support It, Scale It"

Xerox and Lexmark today unveil a unified suite of retail solutions at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show , marking their first joint industry appearance. The newly combined company's offering signals a new era in retail technology and introduces innovations designed to help brands "See It, Show It, Support It, Scale It."

The suite of offerings from the newly combined company showcases decades of expertise at the world's largest retail trade show, running through Jan. 13 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Xerox brings strengths in IT solutions, production print, and digital workflow, while Lexmark adds deep experience in store operations with devices intentionally engineered for retail, signage solutions, and vision AI. Together, the unified company delivers end-to-end innovation — from headquarters to supply chain to the sales floor — driving measurable business results through complementary capabilities.

Retailers are under pressure to adapt quickly: AI-driven technology investment in retail is projected to grow 64% in the coming year, according to tech analyst Quocirca's Future of Work 2030 Study . Integrating Xerox and Lexmark capabilities addresses this demand by connecting real-time insights, signage automation, supply chain, and scalable content workflows.

"This is an exciting time for clients in the retail industry. We are at NRF to exhibit exactly how broad our newly combined suite of solutions is, delivering measurable impact without added complexity," said Jacques-Edouard Gueden, chief revenue officer at Xerox. "Together we provide a single, integrated platform that turns insights into action — improving efficiency, reducing costs, and driving growth with technology that works as hard as retailers do."

From vision AI and signage solutions to printing and digital campaigns

Through the company's "See It, Show It, Support It, Scale It" journey, retailers will discover how advanced technologies can help them see what's happening in their stores and logistics hubs in real time, show their brand at its best, support daily operations, and scale their impact across every channel.

Learn more about Xerox and Lexmark at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, schedule a booth meeting with our retail experts, or visit the Xerox and Lexmark showcase at Booth #4803.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation

Xerox has been redefining the workplace experience for over a century. As a services-led, software-enabled company, we power today's hybrid workplace through advanced print, digital, and AI-driven technologies. In 2025 Xerox acquired Lexmark - expanding our global footprint, strengthening service capabilities, and equipping us to deliver an even broader portfolio of workplace technologies to our clients. Today, we continue our legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric, digitally driven solutions that meet the needs of a global, distributed workforce. Whether in offices, classrooms, or hospitals, we help our clients thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535, Justin.Capella@xerox.com

