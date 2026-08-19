Xero Announces New AI Innovations for Small Businesses and Accountants at Xerocon US

JAX, Xero's agentic platform, simplifies end-to-end financial operations and helps improve cash flow management
Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today announced new AI-powered features to simplify end-to-end financial operations for small businesses and accountants. The new capabilities showcased at Xerocon US enhance the powerful automation and insights delivered by Xero's agentic platform, JAX . This includes integrations with Microsoft 365, Claude, and ChatGPT, which bring live Xero data to customers wherever they work. Also announced for US customers were new payments capabilities and Xero Payroll, powered by Gusto .
"Every hour a small business owner or accountant spends chasing paperwork or guessing what's next is an hour they're not spending on their customers and growth," said Diya Jolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Xero. "JAX changes that, giving customers a trusted system of action with real-time visibility and forward-looking insight, without asking them to give up control or compromise on accuracy. That's Accountable Intelligence and the standard we believe AI should deliver: less time spent on the busywork of running a business, and more time spent building one."
End-to-end AI-powered financial operations
Showcased at Xerocon US was the next evolution of Xero Partner Hub , which will bring live book health, work status, and month-end readiness in the same view across all of a practice's clients. This new experience will be made possible by several key JAX-powered innovations that streamline the entire end-to-end journey, delivering verifiable automation with customers in control including:
- JAX will flag unreconciled items, duplicates, missing documents, and anomalies, and help customers resolve them. And as those are addressed, because it runs inside the ledger everything updates in real-time. Once the books pass a health check, Xero Partner Hub will also surface conversations that are worth having like cash flow patterns or unusual P&L movements.
- Smart Document Capture reads source documents and automatically extracts relevant data and information directly into Xero. Natively built within Xero, there's no syncing or exporting with another app required so documents and books are in lock-step.
- Auto Bank Reconciliation automates one of the most time consuming manual tasks in bookkeeping, saving accountants and bookkeepers around 50% of their monthly bank reconciliation time. Matching high-confidence transactions to bank feeds automatically, in real-time, JAX helps to handle the routine and tells you exactly why it matched every single transaction, surfacing any exceptions that require human expertise. With more than 100 million transactions auto-reconciled since launch, Auto Bank Reconciliation continues to improve and in the coming months it will also handle more complex cases, like splitting a single payment across sales and fees.
- Document Requests in Xero Partner Hub, where JAX will request documents from the client, send reminders, respond to clarifications, and then match it with transactions in Xero, all while making sure customers get to approve every step.
- Cash Flow actions , powered by JAX, will spot potential cash flow gaps before they arise and help businesses create a plan to stay in the black. JAX will also power new Payment follow-ups and Bill Protection capabilities to facilitate faster money coming in and deliver visibility and control over money going out.
Xero Wherever Our Customers Work
Xero continues to expand its native agentic capabilities and third-party integrations, serving as the orchestration hub that can help streamline and automate key financial workflows for small businesses and accountants, wherever they work.
- XeroForce , the natural language custom AI agent builder powered by Xero OS, now features a new month-end agent alongside other pre-constructed templates for common workflows. This new agent will automate a workflow practices must tackle each month across each client, handling everything from reviewing document reconciliation status, right through to manual journal entries for prepayments and amortization, before providing customers with a complete account of its actions to review and accept. XeroForce is currently in early access with general availability later this year.
- With thousands of customers using Xero's integration with Anthropic's Claude daily, Xero continues to expand additional integrations that give customers even more flexibility to securely access and query their live Xero financial data directly from their everyday productivity suites. Announcements at Xerocon US include:
- Xero's integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot announced in July is expanding soon into Microsoft 365 Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Copilot Cowork, where live Xero data will flow straight into charts, tables, and documents.
- The Xero OpenAI connector – a Xero plugin in ChatGPT that will be available in coming weeks across Chat, Work, and Codex, enabling customers to leverage their Xero data throughout ChatGPT.
- Soon, customers will be able to seamlessly switch between their practice's client organizations while working across all of these integrations. This new capability ensures access to real-time, client-specific data when and where advisors need it.
- Xero's ecosystem continues to expand and today there are more than 1,000 apps certified in the Xero App Store. As availability of custom coding tools grows, allowing accountants and small business owners to simply describe a workflow and have AI generate an app, automation, or integration, Xero has seen a 4x increase in new app registrations since 2025. Today, around 20% of connections into Xero's ecosystem are custom apps, with usage of Xero's MCP Server growing ten-fold (from December 2025 to May 2026) powering more than 1 million API calls (as of June 2026). Xero plans to release additional tools and resources to support this new wave of small business and accountant software builders relying on Xero as their trusted operating system for the agentic era.
All of the features announced today are grounded in Accountable Intelligence and sit within the AI-native Xero OS , built on 20 years of proprietary data and an established infrastructure trusted by 5 million customers around the world.
About Xero
Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments — on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com
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Frances Cohen
frances.cohen@xero.com
Xero Communications