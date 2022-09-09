GamingInvesting News

X1 Esports & Entertainment Ltd. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the " Shares ") have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

On August 4, 2022, the Company began to trade on the OTC Pinks. As of September 12, 2022, the Company's Shares will be upgraded to trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol ‘XOEEF'. The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XONE".

Mark Elfenbein, Chief Executive Officer of X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd., commented, "Listing X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. on the OTCQB provides easier access for US institutions and retail investors. In addition, the OTCQB listing is anticipated to enhance liquidity and broaden the Company's shareholder base."

About X1
The Company is an esports portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

Cautionary Statement
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's second closed post IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 25, 2022, it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets comprising of ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising of the business of Shift, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with four vendors, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Shift, and distributed to such persons 333,333 common shares in the capital of X1 with a deemed issue price of CAD$0.45 per common share (the "Consideration Shares"). In addition to the Consideration Shares, the Company is paying a cash purchase price to the vendors of US$50,000 cash, of which US$25,000 was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$25,000 payable within 45 days after the closing date. The vendors will also be eligible to receive earn-out payments for 36 months from the closing date as payment of a 7% share of gross revenues Shift earns to a maximum of US$250,000 (the "Earnout"). The Earnout may be paid in cash or common shares at the election of the Company, at a deemed price equal to the fourteen day trading price prior to the payment date or such other price as may be required by the policies of the Exchange .

The Consideration Shares will be subject to subject to a CSE imposed hold period of four months from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Consideration Shares being released six (6) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter. For further information related to the acquisition terms, please the Company's news release dated July 25, 2022.

" We are thrilled to have closed on the Shift acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " Not only has the Shift community grown considerably over the past year, but we believe that Rocket League has tremendous global appeal with fans looking for the content that Shift can offer."

Information Related to ShiftRLE

Las Vegas-based ShiftRLE, led by co-founders Achilleas Fotiou and Jalen Jones, has demonstrated consistent user audience growth since launching in 2020. Shift currently reaches over 8 million impressions during the seasonal period of RLCS, while seeing growth of 14 million impressions during transfer periods where the roster news cycle is most active. With operations in America and Europe, the organization has established an international presence in the Esports industry.

" As Rocket League continues its climb to becoming a household name in the esports and gaming worlds, our team at Shift will remain committed to being a part of it in multiple facets. X1's investment should not only reflect their belief in us, but the potential that Rocket League has as a whole. We're extremely excited to continue building Shift and to fully realize our aspirations of becoming that multimedia company that will stick around for years to come".

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

Shift is an independent news source for Rocket League fans. It first rose to prominence by getting exclusive, behind-the-scenes information on Rocket League roster moves and tryouts before they were public knowledge. Shift plays a key role in ensuring the conversation around Rocket League esports continues beyond the pitch through coverage and insight regarding roster transactions and general esport news, ensuring fans stay engaged even during slower competitive periods.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the the ability of ShiftRLE to integrate into the X1 portfolio as anticipated or at all, the growth of ShiftRLE and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, as well as a failure to achieve the growth anticipated, together with or apart from Shift,, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and ShiftRLE to implement their respective business strategies, including expansion plans,, the continued relevance of ShiftRLE's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed, and the continued relevance of Rocket League. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

X1Esports Closes the Acquisition of Tyrus LLC as the Company Builds a Leading Video Games and Creator Economy Business

X1Esports Closes the Acquisition of Tyrus LLC as the Company Builds a Leading Video Games and Creator Economy Business

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus' talent operates as a digital influencer management firm, and is specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels
  • Tyrus' client roster of over 60 high profile content creators have a combined reach of over 20 million followers
  • Tyrus has worked with leading global brands including: Warner Brothers, OMEN, Best Buy, Hello Fresh, and Panera to reach into the Gen Z demographic of its content creators

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and creator economy portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise, is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction with Tyrus LLC ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers ("the Transaction"). On closing of the Transaction, the Company holds all issued and outstanding securities of Tyrus, which will operate as a subsidiary of X1.

" The Tyrus Transaction offers tremendous opportunity for X1 to partake in the growing global creator economy which is an industry of over 50 million individual content creators 1 where Tyrus is extremely well-positioned ," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1 . " The video game category has been a top category of the creator economy and has largely benefited the growth of the video game industry recently."

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Tyrus' Manager, Amanda Solomon, will also join the X1 Advisory board. Amanda is an accomplished leader specializing in gaming and Esports, and has driven brand integration, influencer marketing campaigns, and talent partnerships with well-known companies and brands including Epic Games, OnePlus, and Gucci.

Since 2017, Tyrus has built a client roster of over 60 high profile content creators (iambrandon, Catiosaurus, Kalief (Spawn on Me) & Friskk) with a combined reach of over 20 million followers 2 . Tyrus provides comprehensive management of YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and other social media channels as well as consultation on personal brand growth strategies and partnership management and has grown since April 2021 from a roster of seven talent, to August of 2022 with a roster of 65 talent.

"Becoming part of the X1 family will allow Tyrus to extend its reach and engage with new and exciting talent in the gaming and esports community," said Amanda Solomon, CEO of Tyrus. "The talent and diversity of our influencer roster is something we take great pride in. I look forward to growing our presence in this space and providing unique access for global brands to a highly influential GenZ audience".

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of a membership interest purchase agreement dated July 15, 2022, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interest of Tyrus for total consideration of up to approximately US$350,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price is divided into the following payments: i) US$150,000 in cash payments due within 60 days of closing; and ii) 555,555 fully-paid common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.45 per Common Share, which were issued on closing of the Transaction. In addition, a bonus payment of US$100,000 may be payable if Tyrus reaches US$1,750,000 in its first full year of revenue, which may be settled in cash or Common Shares at the option of the Company.

The Common Shares forming part of the Purchase Price are subject to subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Common Shares being released twelve (12) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About X1
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information on the Company, visit www.X1Esports.com or email info@X1Esports.com.

About Tyrus
Tyrus, and its talent services, is a boutique talent management group for digital content creators. Specifically, we work with creators in the gaming and lifestyle verticals, providing creators with paid opportunities from free game codes to booking for live shows and paid partnerships around the globe. We also offer more integrated services such as social media management, platform management, video editing, and short form content editing. To put it simply, Tyrus supports our creator's business with expert knowledge and management of partnerships and activations with major companies.

Forward-looking information
All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and Tyrus was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and the Company and its respective directors and officers have relied on Tyrus for any information concerning such party.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

X1 Esports Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

On completion of the acquisition, ShiftRLE is intended to expand X1 ' s global video games portfolio with media property seeing strong user engagement and growth

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition will help deliver on X1's core strategic priorities of building a diverse video game ecosystem portfolio and providing global brands with access to Gen Z audiences

X1 Esports and Entertainment (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise, is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

X1 Esports Enters into Agreement to Acquire Tyrus Talent Services to Enter Creator Economy Market

X1 Esports Enters into Agreement to Acquire Tyrus Talent Services to Enter Creator Economy Market

  • Acquisition is intended to expand X1 Esports' reach into Gen Z demographic and add additional revenue streams
  • Tyrus Talent Services is a digital influencer management firm specializing in working with YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch content creators, brand ambassadors and brands across all social media channels

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), an esports portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, is pleased to announce entry into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which X1 intends to acquire Tyrus, LLC, ("Tyrus"), an influencer management firm empowering gamers, content creators and influencers.

"The Tyrus platform expertly bridges the gap between international brands and the gaming ecosystem," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " The addition of the Company to our portfolio, will help to establish X1 as an advertising sales organization with access to some of the most sought-after content creators in the video games category."

X1 Esports & Entertainment retains Clarkham Capital for investor relations and consulting services

X1 Esports & Entertainment (CSE: XONE) (" X1 " or the " Company "), a games & media portfolio company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital (" Clarkham ") to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community.

As part of the Company's German investor engagement campaign (the " Campaign "), Clarkham will provide services including, but not limited to, the preparation of articles and coverages on multiple financial platforms and newsletters, digital contents, and translation and distribution of press releases in Germany. Clarkham will also act as the listing agent for the Company in Germany.

David Garpenstahl Named Executive Director of the Play2Learn Foundation to Drive Web3 Education for Gamers

The Play2Learn Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides gamers and entrepreneurs with the educational resources to navigate the Web3 metaverse through financial inclusion and technological literacy, announced today the appointment of David Garpenstahl as its Executive Director.

As Executive Director, Garpenstahl will implement the Play2Learn Foundation's key initiatives focused on:

  1. Investing in education to break the poverty cycle through fostering an understanding of financial and technological literacy for future generations through gaming platforms and connecting young people with real-world professionals to serve as mentors.
  2. Further supporting the Foundation's focus on forest conservation and sustainability to offset carbon emissions and protect biodiversity.
  3. Spearheading the installment and continued development of the partnerships necessary to ensure that the digital transformation happening in the world today is accessible to all.

"Gaming has been a driving force of technology," Garpenstahl said. "With the Play2Learn Foundation, we can help give youth the skills and knowledge to lead more successful lives by applying gaming mechanisms and esports into education about financial and technological literacy, as well as sustainability while fostering healthy mindsets."

With more than 20 years of experience founding and leading organizations in the gaming, event and music industries, Garpenstahl has been a pioneer for the esports industry. He has taken part in establishing international companies like DreamHack, the world's largest digital festival, ESN Social Software and Europe's largest gaming center, Inferno Online. Most recently he has acted as an advisor to global projects like Campus Party, SITEX and GamerToken continuing to focus on the intersection of gaming, esports and the future of Web3.

Since 2020, Community Gaming — the premier all-in-one global earnings platform and competitive organizer — has donated over $250,000 to the Play2Learn Foundation. Through the ongoing partnership, the Gamer Grant Program makes resources available to existing tournament organizers, regardless of size, to help support and promote an inclusive and educational gaming experience.

"We've seen how impactful reaching out and supporting grassroots organizers and gamers can be, and I know that David will help the Play2Learn Foundation bring inclusion and technological literacy to young gamers around the globe," said Chis Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming. "We're excited to support the on-going and future efforts of both David and the Foundation."

Learn more about the Play2Learn Foundation here .

About Play2Learn Foundation

The Play2Learn Foundation is a 501 c3 non-profit that provides gamers and entrepreneurs with inspiration, education and the resources they need to navigate the emerging Web3 landscape by promoting financial inclusion and technological literacy. With 1.6 billion people left without access to a bank account, the Play2Learn Foundation focuses on numerous educational initiatives and social impact programs to promote financial inclusion and technological literacy to young gamers around the globe. Connect with us at https://play2learn.foundation/

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the all-in-one esports competition platform, offering cutting edge infrastructure to key industry stakeholders. Through its seamless UX, plus highly scalable and efficient blockchain payment technology, the platform equips players, competition organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments. Community Gaming believes in Earnings for Everyone, where the massive gains of the wider esports and gaming industry are decentralized and accessible via Web3 technology to reward action and time. People who love games should have a reliable avenue to supplement their current income by gaming, no matter the skill level. Connect with us at CommunityGaming.io , or on Twitter , Discord , Instagram , Facebook and Twitch .

VaynerSports Pass Will Establish Racing Stables, A Thoroughbred Horse Racing Farm and Estate For Its Community In The Game of Silks Metaverse

Game of Silks and VaynerSports Pass are teaming up to enhance the appeal of thoroughbred horse racing in the metaverse. All VaynerSports Pass holders will have the ability to gain access to a VSP horse farm and estate in the Game of Silks metaverse where they can stable their Silks race horses and collaborate with fellow VSP community members to pool their racing winnings.

VaynerSports Pass partners with Game of Silks (Photo: VaynerSports Pass)

Game of Silks and VaynerSports Pass are two of the top sports-related NFT projects and this collaboration will bring additional value to their individual ecosystems. Moreover, the collaboration will unlock new value for the two communities, paving the way for a more prominent thoroughbred horse racing presence in the Web3 ecosystem.

"We are incredibly excited to build VSP Racing Stables as one of our first custom community-owned farms in the Silks metaverse.", says Dan Nissanoff , Founder and CEO, Game of Silks, Inc.

By joining forces, VSP Racing Stables will establish a significant presence in the Silks Metaverse, including a dedicated farm, stables, and estate. The estate will play a crucial role in social gatherings, as VaynerSports Pass holders can meet up, watch their horses race, and engage in shared interests.

Furthermore, VSP NFT holders can Stable their thoroughbred horses in the VSP Stable and share in earnings with other horse owners. This is similar to pooling together liquidity, but in this case, real-world liquidity driven by competitive horse racing and the associated performance.

To commemorate the collaboration, VSP holders will be granted access to a unique VSP Holder-only Silks Avatar Mint. Game of Silks features Avatars that represent the identity of each member dynasty.

The Game of Silks vision for blending together the real world of horse racing & the metaverse aligns perfectly with our vision of sports & NFTs says AJ Vaynerchuk Co-Founder of VSP.

Beyond the Silks Avatar Mint, VSP holders will access major sports events in the horse racing industry. That includes being eligible for attending the Kentucky Derby from the Tropical Racing and Silks finish line suites. More information on this and other utilities provided by owning a VSP can be found on the project's website and social channels.

About Game of Silks, Inc.

Game of Silks (Silks) is the first derivative play-to-earn metaverse that mirrors the real world of thoroughbred horse racing. The Silks metaverse will be powered by a play-to-earn economy where participants can own, trade, and interact with a variety of in-game NFTs, earn rewards through skilled gameplay, and experience the thrill of thoroughbred horse ownership.

Game of Silks was launched in June 2021 by Co-founders, Dan Nissanoff and Troy Levy . It is a top 15 all-time sports NFT project on the Ethereum blockchain on Opensea. To read the Silks whitepaper and learn more, visit silks.io or join the Silks Discord .

About VaynerSports Pass

VaynerSports Pass (VSP) is a collection of NFTs providing holders with unique token-gated experiences, community rewards, curated partner mints, game theory opportunities, and collaborations with some of the best sports related brands.

Unlike the vast majority of NFT projects, what makes VSP uniquely distinct is that it's been built on top of VaynerSports, a highly reputable and established sports agency representing 100+ world class athletes from the ranks of professional American Football, Baseball, MMA and Esports. This unique structure allows VSP holders to be connected with a real pro sports organization, get behind the scenes access to VaynerSports athletes and be invested in their lives and careers.

AJ Vaynerchuk is the founder of VaynerSports Pass and the co-founder and co-CEO of athlete representation firm VaynerSports. He is a certified agent in the NFLPA, MLBPA and NBPA. AJ previously served as the COO and co-founder of VaynerMedia and is an angel investor in several large companies such as Uber and Venmo. He is also a partner in the VaynerFund which includes RTFKT Studios, Immutable X and Pixel Vault as part of its portfolio.

WORLD'S MOST POPULAR CHILDHOOD OF ALL TIME - 'ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS' IS NOW ON TRENDING IN NFT GAMES.

Legend of RPS has launched its first Play-to-Earn game

Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, which takes inspiration from the hand game Rock, Paper, Scissors, is an online game that has been popularized and adapted into a "Play to Earn" one based on blockchain technology. Players must be accurate 100% and able to take the super high pressure of time to tame this tough but addictive game. On August 10th the official version of Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors was launched after the testing time.

ChainGuardians Bring Phygital Fashion to Life at New York Fashion Week

Blockchain Gaming Giant Looking to Bring Web3 Innovation to Fashion

Many brands at this year's New York Fashion Week will be dipping their well-heeled toes in the futuristic waters of the Metaverse. But few, if any, will offer the full "Phygital Fashion" experience of ChainGuardians. The blockchain gaming giant will be presenting a virtual and real trip down the catwalk and into the metaverse as they unveil their Meta Street Wear collection, inspired by the ChainGuardians Superheroes, at the NYFW Web3 Nolcha Shows.

The Paley Center for Media Announces Family Program Lineup for PaleyWKND

Marvel Fans Assemble! PaleyWKND Will Host Character Appearances Featuring
Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man

Hasbro Will Present Screenings of Peppa Pig with Peppa Pig Appearance My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Power Rangers: Dino Fury Season 29 and the trailer of Transformers: EarthSpark

Relish Interactive Is Now Relish Studios

Big growth and new senior hire for leading Canadian content producer

Award-winning digital studio Relish Interactive has reorganized its divisions and today announces a new name — Relish Studios.

