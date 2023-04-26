Fintech Investing News

Worldpay From FIS Opens New Growth Opportunities with United Arab Emirates Expansion

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS continues to drive global e-commerce with new domestic acquiring capability in the UAE.
  • Expansion is part of business' plans to expand its merchant acquiring presence in key markets.

Continuing to build its footprint as a leading global acquirer, global financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) has announced today its Worldpay merchant business will be expanding its payment processing capabilities into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005030/en/

Worldpay has secured a category II payment services license that allows for card acquiring and disbursements. This new domestic license in the UAE will enable the company to offer its world-class payment services to both local companies with global ambitions, and rapidly growing enterprises looking to expand in the market. This comes on the back of its successful expansion into South Korea in 2022 .

Our newest version of The Global Payments Report shows the e-commerce market in the UAE is projected to reach US$43 billion by 2026, with credit cards driving this growth, accounting for 41% of e-commerce transaction value in 2022. This makes it even more important for merchants to select the right payment partner for their business.

"The UAE presents new growth opportunities for global businesses and it's an exciting time to be entering the market," said Gabriel de Montessus, Head of Global Enterprise Merchant Solutions, FIS. "Our new domestic acquiring capability in the UAE will ensure seamless integration into the country for global merchants, while local businesses will benefit from our leading geographic footprint, enabling them to expand globally. Our expertise in payments helps us understand how local consumers prefer to pay, as well as the trends that merchants need to get ahead of to optimize their performance as they enter new markets and accelerate global commerce."

Merchants doing business in the UAE will be able to take advantage of Worldpay's advanced acquiring capabilities, which will be able to connect them to authorization, clearing and payments settlement, dispute management software and data insights. Merchants will also benefit from a seamless payments experience through a single point of integration—helping to increase acceptance, improve customer experience, and reduce fraud. Supporting this new market is a proof point of Worldpay's growth strategy to enhance its merchant acquiring presence in additional markets and expand its global capability.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

Award-winning All-electric Fisker Ocean SUV Receives European Certification and Prepares for Regional Deliveries Starting May 5

  • European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV for sale
  • Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition expected to start in Europe May 5
  • Fisker has produced several units of the AWD Fisker Ocean Ultra and the FWD Fisker Ocean Sport
  • The company has seen an increase in European reservations for the Fisker Ocean since announcing a WLTP range of up to 707 km

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announced today that European regulators have certified the Fisker Ocean SUV. The company intends to start deliveries to European customers on May 5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006201/en/

Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to extend the expiration dates by one year on a total of 1,571,135 warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on October 21, 2020, November 23, 2020 and December 2, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements.

Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

Applied UV Installs Patented LumiCide Surface Disinfection Solution into NYC's Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside

One of The World's Prestigious Hospitals

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary SteriLumen has just installed its patented LumiCide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfecting Systems initially, in 17 patient rooms within the world renowned Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside. Mount Sinai Morningside , formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's, is a teaching hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed game will be developed by East Side Games (" ESG "), in partnership with VCP, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by ESG. Australian-based video game company Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") will be co-developing the game alongside ESG, providing the project with MK's franchise knowledge and development expertise. The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed idle game is expected to launch worldwide in 2022.

The free-to-play mobile game will feature the Star Trek: Lower Decks style and humour to transport players into the Star Trek Universe and will feature characters and settings from across the entire Star Trek library. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up here .

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos , in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos , includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c2574.html

Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker's Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/ . An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

Fisker Ocean Wins 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design, Best Electric Vehicle

  • The all-electric Fisker Ocean, Fisker's debut vehicle, wins the internationally recognized Red Dot award for outstanding product design
  • Fisker Ocean all-electric EV awarded for beautiful aesthetics, excellent function, ease of use
  • Henrik Fisker and team are proud to win a design award evaluating a vehicle design's responsibility, sustainability, and durability

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that the Fisker Ocean is the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award winner for Best Electric Vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006242/en/

Intuit Brings Renewable Energy and Job Opportunities to US Communities with Innovative Solar Projects

Projects to boost local economies with new jobs, help reduce carbon emissions, deliver new renewable energy opportunities

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , is tackling its climate-positive commitment by bringing renewable energy and meaningful jobs to underserved communities in the US. Intuit has created a model for communities to offer new career pathways and education opportunities, while also helping reduce carbon emissions in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Optimized Engineering Leads All-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme SUV to Another European Market-leading Combined WLTP Range

  • Fisker achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK) for the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22" wheels and tires
  • Thanks to optimized engineering and craftsmanship, European customers enjoy best-in-market SUV range, even upgrading to larger wheels and tires
  • The aerodynamic design of the Fisker Ocean further enhances the vehicle's performance and driver experience
  • Customers can configure their Fisker Ocean directly via the Fisker website

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22" wheels and tires achieved a combined WLTP range of up to 701 km/436 miles (UK) 1 .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005329/en/

Intuit Mailchimp Announces Email Content Generator, a Generative AI Tool for Email Marketing

Mailchimp builds on existing generative AI tools and Intuit's AI-driven expert platform to launch product that allows marketers and small businesses to create email campaigns

Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, launched Email Content Generator (beta), which provides GPT AI technology to allow customers to create marketing email campaigns based on industry, marketing intent, and brand voice. Email Content Generator is part of a suite of AI-powered features within Mailchimp, and this latest release represents the next step in Mailchimp's goal to transform email marketing for small and mid-size businesses.

FIS to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce first quarter 2023 financial results on Thurs., April 27, 2023, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

