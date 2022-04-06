Key facts: Worldpay from FIS will allow merchants to receive settlement in USD Coin . USDC is one of the fastest growing dollar digital currencies redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars. Crypto.com to be pilot merchant for Worldpay’s USDC settlement offering. A leader in Card-to-Crypto processing, Worldpay provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges. Financial technology leader FIS ® announces that its ...

FIS