Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Secures Firm Commitments for Full $7M Placement

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 2WO, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that, further to the announcement on 9 May 2024 and further to the completion of Tranche 1 of the Placement which raised $890,000, the Company has now secured binding firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise a further $6.11 million (before costs) at an issue price of $0.02 per Share under Tranche 2 of the Placement. This brings the total raised under the Placement to $7 million, which means the Placement is fully subscribed.

Messrs. Anthony Maslin and Ben Cole subscribed for a total amount of $370,000 and $100,000, respectively. For every two (2) Tranche 2 Placement Shares subscribed, one (1) free-attaching Tranche 2 Placement Option will be issued with an exercise price of $0.03 each and an expiry date of 24 months from the date of issue. The issue of the Tranche 2 Placement Shares and Options will be subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting now expected to be held in early July 2024, further information will be provided in the notice of meeting.

Priority Offer

The Priority Offer to Eligible Shareholders to raise up to $3m on the same terms as the Placement is currently open. The Priority Offer is expected to close on Wednesday 19 June 2024 and the issue of Shares and Options under the Priority Offer and Shortfall Offer will be subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting.

For details in relation to the Placement and Priority Offer refer to the Company’s announcement

on 9 May 2024 and the Prospectus announced on 10 May 2024.

To participate in the Priority Offer, follow the instructions on the Priority Offer application form that has been sent to all eligible shareholders or apply online athttps://events.miraqle.com/woa-offer/country-validation/


This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Combine harvesting hemp field.

Industrial Hemp: Capturing the Carbon Market

Industrial hemp is largely known for its versatility, with applications ranging from food products to animal bedding and building materials. But one little known fact about the plant is its immense capacity to absorb carbon dioxide.

Combined with the plant's rapid growth cycle, this characteristic provides businesses and investors with a huge opportunity to stake its place in the emerging global carbon market.

This market is in its very early stages with major companies just now beginning to engage. In May 2024, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Salesforce announced they had committed to contracting up to 20 million tons of high-quality, nature-based carbon removal credits by 2030 as part of the Symbiosis Coalition, which aims to scale next-generation nature restoration projects focused on climate impact certainty.

Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta: Innovating the Industrial Hemp Industry


Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta


Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, announces that on May 10, 2024 and May 24, 2024, an aggregate of 27,575,240 warrants exercisable to purchase the same number of common shares of NOP at a price of $0.10 have expired in accordance with the applicable provisions of the warrant certificates related thereto.

In addition, as a result of the expiration of the 27,575,240 warrants outstanding since 2022, NOP is providing the below updated capitalization table on a fully diluted basis.

WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful integration of Buntine Protein® into a 3rd party consumer product which is now available in the Australian market. This represents the first 3rd party commercial application of Buntine Protein®.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company) a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by Westland, its Environmental Consultant, that the Administrative Draft of the Murdock Mountain EA was submitted to the BLM in Reno on March 8. It was then sent to the BLM team in WellsElko on March 12. Upon the request of the BLM field manager, the review period for the EA will go until April 5. Hopefully, the draft will be published for public comment by mid-April, or shortly thereafter. The public consultation should take about 30 days. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will let NOP start its drill programme.

