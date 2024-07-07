Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Proprietary Technology Successfully Adapted to Produce Pea & Faba Protein Isolates

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully developed functionally enhanced protein isolates from both pea and faba using our exclusive proprietary technology.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Successful adaptation of our exclusive technology to produce functionally enhanced protein isolates from both pea and faba
  • Testing results demonstrate enhanced gel strength, solubility and reduced viscosity
  • Demonstrates the adaptability of WOA’s technology and potential to apply the process to a wider range of alternative proteins.
  • New protein isolates to be showcased at the upcoming Institute of Food Technologists Expo in Chicago

The protein isolates were developed in WOA’s R&D laboratory and produced in our pilot plant in Perth, Australia. The development of the functional protein isolates from both pea and faba is the first successful adaptation of the Company’s technology that is currently used to produce Buntine Protein®. These functionalised versions have the potential to offer superior performance in several areas, including better taste, increased gel strength, enhanced solubility and improved emulsification, all of which are crucial attributes for creating high quality food and beverage products.

This exciting development demonstrates the adaptability of the technology and potential to apply it to a wider range of alternative proteins. Additionally, the new products open additional commercial opportunities for our German production facility, allowing WOA to not only offer its own enhanced pea and faba proteins to the food industry, but also provide contract manufacturing services for producers of pea and faba proteins in Europe. The pea and faba protein markets are large and establis hed, valued at approximately USD$2.1 billion1 and USD$56.7 million2 respectively in 2023 and 2022.

Protein isolates refer to protein that has been separated and extracted from its source. Climate change, a growing global population and scarcity of new agricultural land means the development of palatable, affordable and sustainably produced plant-based proteins is becoming increasing critical. Plant proteins have traditionally presented challenges in food manufacturing, including how they mix with other ingredients, their taste and the requirement for additives such as gums and sweeteners to function effectively. The application of our exclusive technology to the protein isolate extraction process has proved effective in addressing these issues and creating a clean tasting, high functioning plant protein that can be used to in food products without requiring these additional ingredients.

WOA Laboratory Testing Results

Gel strength enhances product texture, stability, and shelf life while improving sensory appeal and functional properties, leading to higher consumer satisfaction and easier handling. The results from our testing show improvements as follows:

‘Control’ – Standard pea and faba proteins without WOAs functional step being applied (wet extraction, Perth Pilot Plant) ‘Functionalised’ – Pea and faba proteins that have undergone WOA’s functional process


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

WOA:AU
Wide Open Agriculture
Wide Open Agriculture
