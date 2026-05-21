Windfall Geotek Delivers Final AI-Driven Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Targets on the Coniagas Battery Metals' Graal Project in Quebec

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC May 21, 2026 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS,OTC:CNBMF) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce with Windfall Geotek Inc. (CSE: WIN; OTCQB: WINKF) ("Windfall"), a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven mineral exploration since 2005, that Windfall has used its Machine Learning AI System to provide high probability nickel, copper and cobalt exploration targets over the Coniagas Graal project, located in the Saguenay region, Quebec.
The Graal property is strategically located north of Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, in an area with favorable geology for hosting nickel, copper, and cobalt magmatic mineralization associated with the Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthositic Suite (SALSJ).
During the months of March 2026 through to April 2026, hundreds of variables including magnetic, gravimetric, electromagnetic and topographic data along with nickel, copper and cobalt assays data, covering the CONIAGAS Graal Ni-Cu-Co Project, were subjected to an AI evaluation by the Windfall Geotek AI System.
WINDFALL GEOTEK generated a total of eighteen (18) nickel targets, nineteen (19) copper targets and fourteen (14) cobalt targets over the Graal Ni-Cu-Co Project (Figure 1). These exploration targets are identified by the four AI Models based on level of similarity of 85%-90% for nickel, of 80%-85% for copper and 80%-90% for cobalt. Three (3) areas are highlighted simultaneously by all AI Models (Figure 1). These group target zones can be considered as the priority target areas for the Graal Ni-Cu-Co Project.
Figure 1
Michel Fontaine, President and CEO of Windfall Geotek, commented:
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Coniagas Battery Metals on the Graal project. The application of our AI-driven exploration platform, enabled Coniagas to significantly reduce its exploration footprint and focus capital exclusively on the most prospective nickel, copper, and cobalt targets. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that accelerate the discovery of essential resources for the global energy transition."
Frank Basa, President and CEO of Coniagas Battery Metals, commented:
"The AI targeting study by Windfall Geotek has reinforced our geological model for the Graal project and sharpened the priority ranking of targets our team had identified from the existing geophysical and geochemical datasets. Having independent, data-driven confirmation of our highest-priority zones gives us added confidence as we plan the next phase of exploration."
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Grigor Heba, Chief Geologist of Windfall Geotek and a "qualified person" (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-10
About Coniagas Battery Metals
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: COS) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market. At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations."
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coniagas-battery-metals/
X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/coniagasmetals
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coniagas/
About Windfall Geotek – AI-Powered Discovery Since 2005
Backed by over 41 client discoveries, Windfall Geotek's AI-driven exploration platform is redefining target generation. Through dual-signature modeling, we rank and prioritize zones using the highest similarity scores across independent predictive models. With over two decades of R&D investment and a fully cloud-powered infrastructure, we are now able to compress what traditionally takes months into just days. This integrated approach combining AI, geophysics, and geological expertise from senior geologists—positions Coniagas Battery Metals to dramatically reduce its exploration footprint by up to 99% and focus capital exclusively on the most prospective targets.
For further information, please contact:
Michel Fontaine 514-994-5843
Chairman, President and CEO of Windfall Geotek
Email: Michel@windfallgeotek.com
Website: www.windfallgeotek.com
Additional information about the Windfall Geotek is available under Windfall Geotek's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor does its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Coniagas' Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical fact, statements addressing Coniagas's continued listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, future exploration and drilling programs, geological and geophysical interpretations, results of the HTDEM survey, anticipated next phases of work, the planned advancement toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, the receipt and security of mineral property titles, the availability of funding and similar matters are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, exploration and development risks, commodity price volatility (including copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals prices), regulatory and permitting risks, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, and risks related to First Nations consultation. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.
WINDFALL CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The information in this news release about changes to management and expectations in this regard; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Such factors include, but are not limited to, achievements of new management varying significantly from expectations; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Windfall Geotek's issuer profile. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.