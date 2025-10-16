William Radvak Acquires 16.86% Ownership in Monitor Ventures Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

William Radvak (the "Acquiror"), President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Monitor Ventures Inc. (the "Issuer" of the "Company"), announces that, as a result of the Company's issuance of shares in settlement of indebtedness with an arm's length party and an insider pursuant to a previously announced shares for debt transaction (the "Debt Settlement") of common shares ("Shares") of Company, the Acquiror acquired directly or indirectly 665,000 Common Shares due to his participation in the Debt Settlement.

Upon closing of the Debt Settlement, the Acquiror now owns directly or indirectly, or exercises control over a total of 665,000 Common Shares, representing 16.86% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

The acquisition was made for investment purposes by the Acquiror. The investment will be evaluated, and the investments increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. As of the date of this release, the Acquiror has no immediate future intention to acquire additional securities of the Issuer or to dispose of securities of the Issuer that he owns or over which he exercises control or direction.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. To obtain a copy of the report, contact the Acquiror at (778) 888-4101.

(signed) "William Radvak"
William Radvak

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270736

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Monitor Ventures Inc.MVI.H:CATSXV:MVI.HBattery Metals Investing
MVI.H:CA
The Conversation (0)

Monitor Ventures Inc.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 15, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its 100% owned vanadium-titanium-iron (V-Ti-Fe) mineral properties in... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal private placement financing, which was... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of unpatented mineral lode claims (the "Claims"), as previously announced on October 6, 2025. The Claims encompass a drilled-out... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in... Keep Reading...
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AF2 Capital Corp. Enters into Letter of Intent for Reverse-Takeover Transaction with EverKind Inc.

Tactical Resources Provides Rare Earths Business Update in Advance of Nasdaq Listing

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Standard Lithium Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Related News

Tactical Resources Provides Rare Earths Business Update in Advance of Nasdaq Listing

Copper Investing

AFDG via Butembo Acquisition Becomes First US Public Company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

CoTec Commissions BBA to Lead Feasibility Study for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Recovery Project

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project