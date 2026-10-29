Where Passion for Cars Meets Passion for Design: Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles Launches Podcast

"Car Concepts with Ralph Gilles," a new weekly video podcast takes listeners inside "the chamber of creativity" with the designers, engineers, and leaders who shape the vehicles the world loves
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- Each episode goes beyond the product to the people behind it and examines why designers draw, how ideas take shape, and what gets the creative juices flowing
- Season one guests include automotive legend Bob Lutz, Gorden Wagener, Cristy Lee, Garrett Reed, and Stellantis design leaders Gilles Vidal, Scott Krugger and more
- The podcast is recorded at Stellantis' Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit
- Season one features nine approximately 30-minute episodes released weekly
- Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all podcast platforms, with full-video episodes on the Stellantis North America YouTube channel
Today, Stellantis launches "Car Concepts with Ralph Gilles," a weekly video podcast hosted by Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles that explores where the passion for cars meets the passion for art. In each episode, Gilles sits down with designers, engineers, executives and creators to uncover the stories, processes and inspiration behind past, present and iconic vehicles.
"There's an incredible amount of passion in the automotive industry, and the best stories belong to the people behind the products," said Gilles, chief design officer, Stellantis. "This industry is full of talented designers, engineers, creators and unforgettable characters, and everyone has a story about how they got here, what shaped them and what keeps them going. I wanted to create the types of conversations you have when hanging with friends in the garage, talking about cars, creativity, life and the experiences that define us. While the cars bring us together, the people and their stories are what inspired this podcast."
Inside the Chamber of Creativity
"Car Concepts" is built for anyone who has ever stopped to admire a great-looking car and wondered how it came to be. Conversations trace design as a story, vehicle and process, from the first sketch to the production vehicle, and examine how the craft continues to evolve with new technology and tools.
The podcast speaks to a broad audience:
- Car enthusiasts who want the stories behind the vehicles they love
- Students and up-and-coming designers looking for insight from the leaders who have walked the path before them
- Design enthusiasts beyond automotive who appreciate creativity, craftsmanship and human ingenuity
- Business leaders across the automotive industry, from suppliers and partners to the brands that serve consumers, fueled by the passion for the vehicles that move us
Every episode is recorded in person inside Stellantis' historic Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit, with heritage and new vehicles providing the backdrop for each conversation.
A Host Who Has Shaped Car Culture From the Inside
Few voices in the global automotive community carry Ralph Gilles' perspective. A car enthusiast who discovered design, Gilles joined the company as a designer in 1992 and today leads global design for Stellantis' portfolio of 14 iconic vehicle brands as a member of the Stellantis leadership team.
Along the way, he has served as president and CEO of the Dodge brand, president and CEO of the SRT brand and motorsports, and head of design for North America.
He has lived within the legacies of the Stellantis brands and has been entrusted to shepherd them forward.
Gilles also lives the culture he designs for:
- Competitor in the Targa Newfoundland Rally, the Car and Driver One Lap of America and the SRT Viper Cup Series
- Judge at leading concours d'elegance events, including Pebble Beach, Amelia Island and the EyesOn Design car show
- Recipient of the 2023 EyesOn Design Lifetime Achievement Award and the Automotive Hall of Fame Young Leadership & Excellence Award
- Bachelor of Fine Arts in industrial design from the College for Creative Studies, where he serves on the board of trustees, and an MBA from Michigan State University
That experience gives Gilles access and insight few hosts can match, as well as an ability to draw out stories his guests rarely share.
Season One Guests
The first season of "Car Concepts with Ralph Gilles" features conversations with:
- Scott Krugger, head of North America design, Stellantis
- Cristy Lee, TV host, mechanic/builder, real estate developer
- Bob Lutz, automotive industry executive (retired)
- Garrett Reed, creator, American Muscle HD
- Gilles Vidal, head of enlarged Europe design, Stellantis
- Gorden Wagener, head of Mercedes design (retired)
Additional guests will be announced throughout the season.
Where to Watch and Listen
New episodes of "Car Concepts with Ralph Gilles" will be released every Thursday in 2026, beginning Oct. 29.
- Video: Stellantis North America YouTube channel
- Audio: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, YouTube, Spotify and Audible
- Show page: Car Concepts with Ralph Gilles
"Car Concepts with Ralph Gilles"
"Car Concepts with Ralph Gilles" is a weekly video podcast hosted by Ralph Gilles, chief design officer of Stellantis, exploring the intersection of car culture, art and design. Each episode features in-depth conversations with designers, engineers, executives and creators about the stories, creative process and people behind the vehicles that shape culture. The podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Audible.
Stellantis
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) (Euronext Milan: STLAM) (Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
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SOURCE Stellantis