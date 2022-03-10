TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM DIVIDEND DECLARATION Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2022 of US$0.15 per common share. First Quarterly Dividend The first quarterly cash dividend for 2022 of US$0.15 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton Precious Metals common shares as of the close of business on March 24, ...

