Wheaton Precious Metals Confirm the Retirements of Eduardo Luna and John Brough from the Board of Directors

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr. Eduardo Luna as part of the Company's board renewal program and the retirement of Mr. John Brough due to personal health reasons. Both directors intend to retire upon the completion of their terms at the upcoming 2023 annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 12, 2023 (the "Meeting").

Mr. Luna has served on the company's Board of Directors since 2004 and was Chair of the Company from October 2004 to May 2009 . Mr. Luna was also Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company from October 2004 to April 2006 .

Mr. Brough has also served on the company's Board of Directors since 2004, during which time he served as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee as well as serving on other board committees.

"Since Wheaton's inception, Eduardo and John have played instrumental roles in guiding our transformation into the world's premier precious metals streaming company," said Randy Smallwood , President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton. "Eduardo's expertise in Latin America , knowledge of the global economy and vast experience in the mining sector has made him an immensely valued adviser to Wheaton. We also benefitted from John's strong track record of strategic management, his financial acumen, audit expertise and general enthusiasm for continuous professional development. On behalf of the Board and the management team at Wheaton, I would like to thank Eduardo and John for their dedication and support over the last 19 years. Both Eduardo and John will always be a part of Wheaton."

"We have been very fortunate to benefit from the wisdom of Eduardo and John's counsel and have valued their insights in shaping and building Wheaton into the leaders of the streaming and royalty space," said George Brack , Chair of the Board of Wheaton. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the both of them. Finally, on behalf of the Board and everyone at Wheaton, we wish John and his family all the best as they navigate these difficult times."

Ms. Jeane Hull has been put forward by the Company as a nominee for director in place of Mr. Luna at the Meeting. Given the sudden nature of Mr. Broughs' departure, the Company does not intend to put forward another nominee for director at the Meeting to fill his vacancy at this time.

Maple Gold Mines: Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF,FSE:M3G) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Maple Gold Mines is an advanced gold company developing its flagship Douay gold project located in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Douay property hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 422,000 indicated ounces of gold including 8.6 Mt grading 1.52 g/t gold and 2.35 million inferred ounces including 71.2 Mt grading 1.03 g/t gold. The Douay resource is the third-largest undeveloped gold resource in the province of Quebec.

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Gold Stocks Jump as Price Nears Record Level

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) continued its downward trend last Friday (May 5), opening at 20,238.19.

The index was headed for its fourth weekly loss as the financial sector felt the pressure of falling US bank stocks. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to the highest level in 16 years.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that inflation may not come down quickly. “It will take some time, and in that world, if that forecast is broadly right, it would not be appropriate to cut rates and we won’t cut rates,” he said.

Siren Gold Limited

First Hole At Auld Creek Intersects 20.8m @ 12.0g/t AuEq

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update following assay results from its first drillhole at the Auld Creek Prospect.
Gander Gold (CSE:GAND)

Gander Gold Expands Golden Horseshoe Zone at Mount Peyton Project


gold bar, stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Takes Off After Fed Hike, Mexico Adds New Mining Law

The gold price fell below the US$1,980 per ounce mark in the first half of this week, but it didn't stay there for long.

The yellow metal was on the rise again mid-week, reacting to the news out of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which ran from Tuesday (May 2) to Wednesday (May 3). The central bank was widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, and that's exactly what it did — the target federal funds rate now ranges from 5 to 5.25 percent.

Gold tends to perform better when interest rates are low, not when they're high, but the Fed's commentary is also important to consider — experts have latched on to the fact that its post-meeting press release includes wording similar to the language it used when it stopped hiking rates in 2006. Expectations for a pause in mid-June are now running high.

White Gold CEO David D'Onofrio

Yukon Could Be Canada’s Next Major Gold Camp, White Gold CEO Says

White Gold (TSXV:WGO) has increased its resource estimate by 41 percent at its flagship White Gold project, located in Yukon's White Gold district, which the company’s CEO, David D'Onofrio, says is one of Canada’s next major gold camps.

“We're really thrilled to have announced the achievement of a major milestone for our company,” D’Onofrio said. "We’ve updated the mineral resource estimate for our flagship White Gold project … that includes 1.15 million ounces indicated at about 2.23 grams (per metric ton), and 950,000 ounces in the inferred category.

"Altogether, this is about 2.1 million ounces of very excellent grade," he continued. "It's primarily open pittable. It's an excellent jurisdiction, and in an area that is emerging to be what I think is one of Canada's next major gold camps.”

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid Start to 2023

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"Wheaton's high-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets delivered a solid performance to start the year, resulting in revenue of $214 million and robust cash operating margins," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "First quarter production was ahead of Company expectations, and as we continue to see positive developments at a number of our key assets including Salobo and Constancia, we expect to see significant production growth throughout 2023, culminating in a strong second half of the year. Notably, implicit in our five-year annual average production guidance, is an impressive organic growth profile of over 40%, with two-thirds coming from assets already in operation. In addition, our corporate development team remains exceptionally busy evaluating new opportunities, and as always, Wheaton is focused on ensuring our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all of our stakeholders."

