Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

GamingInvesting News

WHAT THE WOOSH?!? Scientists Stumped by Arrival of Brand New Species on Earth - the WOOSHI!

Mischievous Species Suddenly Manifest Throughout the World!

Scientists are baffled by the sudden arrival of a new species of creature at a number of landmark locations all around the world! Apparently called the Wooshi (Woooooooo-sheeeeee), scientists theorize that the Wooshi may well have originated in the heretofore only theoretical dimension of Gor . Since their discovery, researchers have determined that while the Wooshi are generally well-intentioned, their enthusiasm, energy, and general      ham-handedness can make for chaotic and frenetic outcomes for the people they come into contact with BEWARE THE WOOSHI!!!

An unprecedented discovery, the Wooshi are neither animal or mineral (but slightly bigger than a breadbox), and while still undefined zoologically, they can be described to be short in stature (stocky comes to mind), concerningly if not annoyingly intelligent (bordering on cocky), and apparently fluent in English!  Having mysteriously popped up at multiple locations globally, scientists are still struggling to confirm the exact number of Wooshi amongst us, but they guesstimate an oddly exact headcount of 11,111 Wooshi currently on Earth – HOW MANY MORE MIGHT COME?!?

"The Wooshi appear to be generally social (and sociable) creatures, each with unique sets of characteristics related to their behavior, survivability, headwear, eyewear and occasionally their musical accessories, and differences in color and texture," says John Paul Clavicle, Associate Researcher at Perly's Cartography & Biodiversity Institute. "Although we find them to be mischievous and chaotic, they are strangely hypnotic – we cannot help but be fascinated and attracted to these anarchic interlopers!"

First appearing in a variety of notable locations around the globe, such as the Eiffel Tower in France , the Great Pyramid in Egypt , and the living room of Co-Founder and CEO of Toshiverse L4bs, Cole Gurman , the Wooshi have demonstrated an uncanny ability to adapt to new and disparate environments, including the deep pile of the shag carpeting that dominates the Gurman residence.

"They just barged into my house one day," says Gurman. "They started to rearrange my furniture, frolic in my socks and underwear, and perform Broadway show tunes using my pots and pans – things like that. I wasn't a huge fan of their choice of musicals, but beyond that they were decent company – they tend to grow on you… and crawl, and walk, and splay…"

Please stay tuned for exciting updates! Toshiverse L4bs, the team behind the Wooshi World brand are stirring up new ideas for the inhabitants of the island of Gor, including new content, product launches, and more!

To stay up to date with Wooshi World, please visit us on our official site and social channels:

About Toshiverse Labs
Toshiverse Labs, a Montreal -based IP-creation hub, with in-house expertise in world-building, character-creation, web3 and NFT activations, and licensed consumer products. In late 2021 Toshiverse introduced Wooshi World via a unique limited edition offering of 11,111 Wooshi NFT's, which sold out in their entirety in hours. The team at Toshiverse then created and introduced an immersive gaming experience for the Wooshi – The Island of Gor – which allowed fans of the brand to engage and explore the world of Wooshi in even greater detail. 2023 sees the launch of animated Wooshi World content, additional ranges of promotional merchandise, and engagement with series-focused animation studios and licensed consumer product partners.

About Wooshi and Wooshi World
Deep in the place between our world and the virtual world, on the island of Gor, live a species of tiny creatures called the Wooshi. Though cute and cuddly on the outside, the Wooshi are formidable and mischievous foes (primarily to one another). While their fangs and bones are fierce-looking at first sight, the Wooshi are generally docile, preferring napping and prank-playing to bone-to-bone combat. The Wooshi are a tribal society, separated into 5 distinct nomadic Orders who roam the many regions of Gor, and occasionally butt heads (and bones) with one another while doing so. It was in fact this nomadic nature that lead 11,111 Wooshi to leap through a portal into our world – the Ethereal Gateway – when it opened for a brief time in 2021. Once here the Wooshi quickly befriended people – us - based upon how well our and their personalities fit together. Once paired with a human companion, the Wooshi are immensely loyal, and occasionally frustratingly, impossible to get rid of! To learn more visit www.wooshi.world

This non-factual news release is issued by Toshiverse Labs and is an acknowledged spoof press release for April Fool's Day!

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-the-woosh-scientists-stumped-by-arrival-of-brand-new-species-on-earth--the-wooshi-301775042.html

SOURCE Toshiverse Labs

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

East Side Games Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Record full year revenue of $116.3M growing by 25% compared to 2021
  • Recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5M in 2022
  • Launched Doctor Who: Lost in Time and Milk Farm Tycoon

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis unless otherwise indicated.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

We were pleased with our strong finish to 2022 both with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA rebounding strongly from Q3. The launch of Star Trek : Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive ( September 2022 ), Milk Farm Tycoon ( February 2023 ) and Doctor. Who: Lost in Time ( March 2023 ) set us up for a strong 2023.

For 2023/24 we will have a tighter focus on large IP-driven games with cult-like followings, which is where we have found the most success. We will be investing in our winners as well as betting smart about what is working in the new market dynamics.  The Company anticipates launching new games based on various intellectual properties from recognized names in film, television, toys, music and sports, as it continues to build and expand its partnerships with leading studios around the world.

The strength of our GameKit platform continues to fuel our growth as we launch more successful titles using this tool set. Four of our seven unique titles have been launched in the past 18 months using this tech. Partners continue to clamour to get into this program and as the GameKit product gets more and more extensive, we will be able to embrace more of these partnerships.

"With the recent award nominations and success of our releases, in addition to a number of major IP and developer partnerships on the horizon, we expect great things for ESGG. As fans first, we're thrilled for these upcoming titles in large part because we know they'll be fun to play," says Jason Bailey , CEO of ESGG. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on our goal of providing creators the tools to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that engage players every day."

Three months and year ended December 31, 2022 Highlights:

  • Q4 2022 revenue was $25.9 million .
  • For the year ended December 31, 2022 , revenue was $116.4 million , a 25% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 .
  • Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million .
  • For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million .
  • $9.6M was invested in new game R&D and GameKit during 2022
  • Cash for the Company at December 31, 2022 was $5.7 million compared to $5.2 million at September 30, 2022 .
  • Cash flow from operations for 2022 was $10.0 million .
  • Daily Active Users in Q4 were 277K (Q3 2022 – 298k ). Average Revenue per Daily Active User was $1.04 (Q3 2022 - $0.94 ).
  • Launched Star Trek Lower Decks, Doctor Who, Milk Farm Tycoon and Bud Farm Munchie Match .
  • On August 11, 2022 , the Company announced its intention to buy back up to 4,076,819 shares under its NCIB. Through March 30, 2023 , the Company purchased 386,927 shares, and intends to purchase more shares under the NCIB until its expiry.
  • Truly Social Games (TSG) filed claims against the Company with respect to a membership purchase agreement and publishing agreements between the Company and TSG. The Company considers these claims to be meritless, vague, and unsubstantiated, and has filed responses and a counterclaim against TSG. The Company will defend such claims vigorously.

We note that the 2021 year end results were restated as a result of adjustments/recharacterizations made regarding external game development costs and IP payments, as well as the Company's investment in Truly Social Games.  The restatements caused net and comprehensive loss for 2021 to be restated as $2.8 million (previously $1.9 million ), but the restatements had no effect on the Company's cash or revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, and in fact improved the Company's EBITDA for that year.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Related earnings release materials can be found on East Side Games Group website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:       +1 (888) 396-8049
Local Dial-In Number:             +1 (416) 764-8646
Conference ID:                         83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For Further Information

Media Inquiries: media@eastsidegamesgroup.com
Investor Relations: IR@eastsidegamesgroup.com
3104 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c2704.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gala Games Enters Strategic Partnership with Huobi for Ecosystem and Project Development

Huobi First Major Partner for Gala's Layer 1 Blockchain

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 gaming, today announced a strategic partnership with Huobi Global, one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges. This partnership will focus on ecosystem construction and investment in high-quality projects.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Highlights for Year Ended December 31, 2022

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AI-Powered Gaming Platform Skillprint Launches Science-Backed Game Ratings to Match Players with Mood and Skill-Based Games

Today, science-backed AI powered gaming platform Skillprint announced the launch of new ratings for games based on a first-of-its-kind pairing of neuroscience research and machine learning. Skillprint's ratings consider a number of criteria, evaluating games for their effect on a person's mind, mood and unique skills to match individuals with the best games for them.

Founded in 2019 by gaming industry heavyweights Chethan Ramachandran and Davin Miyoshi , the San Francisco Bay area based start-up was born out of a desire to see games used for a greater purpose and help people feel better through gameplay. The founders bring a unique vision and expertise to the opportunity; Ramachandran previously founded Playnomics, a predictive analytics company sold to Unity in 2014 now processing 1.5 billion devices monthly as Unity Analytics. Miyoshi founded Mesmo, a social/mobile games company sold to GSN, and co-founded GSN Games to 75M+ users.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G2A Partners With Justt to Increase Chargeback Win Rate and Streamline Organizational Complexity

Digital goods company achieves a 30 percentage point win rate increase in reversing chargebacks just one month into new partnership

G2A, the world's largest marketplaces for digital products, today announced robust results from its partnership with Justt, a leading fintech company revolutionizing chargeback management through machine learning. G2A is a marketplace with over 20 million clients worldwide and hundreds of millions of products sold to date. It is a major force in the resale market for gaming products.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Puzzles & Survival x Resident Evil Collaboration Starts Today

- The collaboration between the Resident Evil series and Puzzle & Survival has finally started! The collaboration event officially begins at 9 a. m. on March 30 th (Thursday). Popular characters such as Leon S. Kennedy Claire Redfield and Ada Wong as well as powerful enemies such as Licker, G-Creatures, and the Tyrant will also appear. For details, please see the global release from 37GAMES.

Starting today at 9 a.m. March 30 th , 2023, 37GAMES, publisher of the zombie-themed match-3 strategy game Puzzles & Survival, is announcing the worldwide launch of its official collaboration event with Capcom, publisher of the famed zombie horror series Resident Evil. To celebrate this event, an official promo film has already been released for the players as well!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Red Pine Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to C$6.8 Million

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Tech Investing

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: David Morgan Talks Gold, Liontown Rejects Albemarle

Energy Investing

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

×