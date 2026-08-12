What's New for 2027: Jeep® Grand Cherokee

- The Jeep® Grand Cherokee is the No. 1 volume driver for both the Jeep brand and Stellantis. For 2027, the lineup expands with the new Trailhawk, Overland and Upland trims with a focus on capability and the premium features expected of the nameplate.

The 2027 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Laredo Upland

Powertrain:

  • 3.6-liter V6: standard on Grand Cherokee Laredo and Laredo X trims
  • 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 turbocharged four-cylinder: standard on Laredo Altitude and higher

Capability:

  • Best-in-class ground clearance (11.4 inches)
  • Best-in-class approach angle (36 degrees)
  • Best-in-class breakover angle (24.4 degrees)
  • Best-in-class departure angle (30.3 degrees)
  • Best-in-class max towing of 6,200 pounds when properly equipped

New for 2027
Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and Laredo X:

  • 10.1-inch infotainment screen replaces the previously standard 8.4-inch infotainment screen as standard
  • New 18-inch wheel design

Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Altitude:

  • New 18-inch wheel design

Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Upland joins the trim lineup to provide off-road gear and Trailhawk-inspired looks at a value:

  • 18-inch Trailhawk-inspired wheels
  • 265/60R18 all-terrain tires
  • Trailhawk-inspired front fascia with Vapor Gray tow hooks
  • Body-color painted roof
  • Dark neutral gray exterior accents
  • Capri leatherette and suede seats finished in Global Black

Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited:

  • New 20-inch wheel design
  • Wireless charging pad
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Auto, power-folding mirrors for Limited Reserve

Available Colors:

  • High Gloss Black (new)
  • Sting Gray (new)
  • Ghost (new, late availability)
  • Red Hot (new, late availability)
  • Olive Green (new, late availability)
  • Midnight Sky (new, late availability)
  • Ember (new, late availability)
  • Red Rock (new, late availability)
  • Bright White
  • Steel Blue
  • Copper Shino
  • Fathom Blue

Interior Colors:

  • Global Black
  • Wicker Beige (new for Laredo trim)
  • Tupelo/Black (Summit)

Trim Lineup:

  • Laredo
  • Laredo X
  • Laredo Altitude
  • Laredo Upland (new)
  • Limited
  • Limited Altitude
  • Limited Reserve
  • Trailhawk (late availability)
  • Overland (late availability)
  • Summit

Manufacturing:

Availability and Pricing
Available to order now and arriving at dealerships in late 2026:

  • Grand Cherokee Overland starts at $57,895, including a $1,995 destination charge
  • Grand Cherokee Trailhawk starts at $54,995
  • Grand Cherokee Upland starts at $49,990
  • Entry-level Grand Cherokee starts at $41,515

Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: jeep.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: @jeep
X: @jeep
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jeep
YouTube: youtube.com/thejeepchannel or youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

 

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SOURCE Stellantis

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