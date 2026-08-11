Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter 2026 Business Update Webcast

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company ("Westwater" or the "Company"), will host a webcast on August 13, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2026 results, recent operational developments, and key strategic priorities. A replay of the webcast will be available on Westwater's website following the event.
Webcast Detail
August 13, 2026
11:00 AM Eastern Time
Webcast Link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/564839231
Investors interested in submitting questions for management may do so in advance of the call by emailing InvestorRelations@WestwaterResources.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the event.
About Westwater Resources, Inc.
Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is a critical minerals and energy technology company advancing a vertically integrated, mine-to-market platform for battery-grade natural graphite in the United States. The Company's platform is anchored by the Coosa Graphite Deposit in Alabama, the largest natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States, and the Kellyton Graphite Plant, a processing facility designed to produce coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG), a key material used in lithium-ion battery anodes. For more information, visit WestwaterResources.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words and phrases such as "update," "results," "recently operational developments," "key strategic priorities," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning: operational developments including the construction of the Kellyton Graphite Plant, the Coosa Graphite Deposit, and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with both of them, and strategic priorities including progress on the financing for the Kellyton Graphite Plant. The Company cautions that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Those uncertainties and other factors are discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent securities filings, and they could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811858698/en/
Westwater Resources, Inc.
Email: Info@WestwaterResources.com
Investor Relations
Email: Investorrelations@westwaterresources.com