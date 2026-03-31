Westwater Resources Announces Coosa Graphite Deposit's Acceptance to FAST-41 U.S. Federal Permitting Framework

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company ("Westwater" or the "Company"), today announced that the Coosa Graphite Deposit ("Coosa") has been designated as a "covered project" under FAST-41 and added to the federal permitting dashboard.
Designation as a FAST-41 covered project supports a more coordinated and transparent federal permitting process, including a publicly available permitting timetable. This framework is designed to improve visibility and coordination as agencies advance environmental review and permitting activities for Coosa.
"This is an important step forward as we continue advancing Coosa," said Frank Bakker, Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources. "We are making steady progress as we advance our mine-to-market platform and work toward building a domestic graphite supply chain."
The Coosa Graphite Deposit , located in Coosa County, Alabama, is the largest natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States and spans approximately 41,965 acres. Coosa's addition to the FAST-41 Dashboard reflects its important role in building a domestic supply of graphite, a critical mineral used in batteries, energy storage, and industrial applications.
About Westwater Resources, Inc.
Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is a critical minerals and energy technology company advancing a vertically integrated, mine-to-market platform for battery-grade natural graphite in the United States. The Company's platform is anchored by the Coosa Graphite Deposit in Alabama, the largest natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States, and the Kellyton Graphite Plant, a processing facility designed to produce coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG), a key material used in lithium-ion battery anodes. For more information, visit WestwaterResources.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words and phrases such as "more coordinated and transparent," "improve visibility and coordination," "advance," "important," "steady," "largest," "approximately," "and other similar phrases and words. Forward looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning: operational developments including the construction of the Kellyton Graphite Plant, the development and permitting of the Coosa Graphite Deposit, and the costs, schedules, production and economic projections associated with both of them, and strategic priorities including progress on financing for the Kellyton Graphite Plant. The Company cautions that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided.
The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Those uncertainties and other factors are discussed in Westwater's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent securities filings, and they could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations.
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Westwater Resources, Inc.
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