Westport Announces Director Retirement

Westport Announces Director Retirement

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), announces that Brenda Eprile has retired from Westport's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective January 6, 2025. The Board is currently evaluating alternatives with respect to the appointment of an independent director to fill the vacancy.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to Brenda for her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication throughout her 11 year tenure," said Dan Hancock, Westport Fuel Systems Board Chair. "Brenda has been an invaluable part of our team, and we wish her well in her next chapter."

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com


Leaf Mobile Intention To Float

Leaf Mobile Intention To Float

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA") (OTHER THAN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA WHERE SECURITIES MAY BE LAWFULLY MARKETED) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER TO ISSUE OR SELL, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE OR PURCHASE, ANY INVESTMENTS IN ANY JURISDICTION.

LEAF Mobile Inc

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Electric vehicle charging.

South Africa Courts EV Makers, China Proposes EV Tech Controls

South Africa's introduction of a tax incentive aimed at attracting electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen-powered vehicle production has positioned the country as a potential hub for Chinese automakers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the tax amendment into law on December 24, allowing a 150 percent tax deduction on investment in new-energy vehicle production.

The legislation is seen as a response to ongoing shifts in global automotive markets, particularly the European Union’s drive to phase out internal combustion engines.

Keep reading...Show less
Provaris Energy

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris; ASX:PV1) is pleased to advise the collaboration with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) and Norwegian Hydrogen AS has advanced to the execution of a conditional Term Sheet for the supply, transport and offtake of RFNBO compliant hydrogen. The Term Sheet provides the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (Hydrogen SPA) which is targeted for June 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Becoming a substantial holder - Phelbe Pty Ltd

Becoming a substantial holder - Phelbe Pty Ltd

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Becoming a substantial holder - Phelbe Pty Ltd

Download the PDF here.

Field with windmills overlayed by Canadian flag.

5 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2024

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, including solar and wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions.

Heading into 2025, here’s a look at the best-performing Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date; CSE companies were considered, but none made the list at this time.

Keep reading...Show less
Green globe among leaves.

Cleantech Market Forecast: Top Trends for Cleantech in 2025

The escalating energy demands of today's increasingly digital world are pushing the limits of the power grid in the US and elsewhere, necessitating a faster shift toward sustainable energy solutions.

What does the future hold for the cleantech industry as it leads the charge in addressing these issues in 2025?

Here the Investing News Network explores the implications of rising energy consumption, the role of cleantech innovation in meeting this demand and how government policies could help or hinder the sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric vehicle charging

EV Market Forecast: Top Trends for EVs in 2025

Electric vehicles (EVs) are an essential part of the transition to a cleaner, greener economy.

EVs are also a key driver of demand for battery metals, such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and copper. Investors interested in these metals are keeping a close eye on the growth outlook for the global EV market.

So what are the key EV sector trends to follow? Here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at what moved the market in 2024, as well as what’s on the horizon for the EV sector in 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

