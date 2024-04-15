Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Western Copper and Gold Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) announces that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") under which the Underwriters have agreed to buy from the Company, on a bought deal basis, 13,158,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $25,000,200 (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,973,700 Common Shares, representing 15% of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares are expected to be used to advance permitting and engineering activity at the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering will be made by way of a short form prospectus (together with any amendments thereto, the "Prospectus") filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and in the United States pursuant to a prospectus filed as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (together with any amendments thereto, the "Registration Statement") under the Canada/U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. The Prospectus and the Registration Statement are subject to completion and amendment. Such documents contain important information about the Offering. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The Registration Statement relating to the Common Shares has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The Common Shares to be sold pursuant to the Offering described in this news release may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. Before readers invest, they should read the Prospectus in the Registration Statement and other documents the Company has filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. The Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Prospectus and the Registration Statement may be obtained, for free upon request, from Enoch Lee at 100 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2900, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4H 1S3.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 30, 2024 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC.

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

info@westerncopperandgold.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering, the necessary regulatory approvals required for the Offering being received and the expected closing date of the Offering. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the assumptions that all regulatory approvals of the Offering will be obtained in a timely manner; all conditions precedent to completion of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; and that market or business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient capital in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Western Copper and GoldWRN:CATSX:WRNBase Metals Investing
WRN:CA
Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces the launching of a metallurgical testing program (the "Metallurgical Program") for its wholly-owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino "). Fifteen composite samples were prepared from core acquired in 2023 (the "Drill Program"). Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, prepared the Drill and Metallurgical Programs.

Drill Program

The 2023 Drill Program consisted of seven holes for 2,244 m ranging from 130 m to 556 m in length. The drill holes were located inside the current pit boundaries and were selected to provide a range of grades, host rocks, and mineralogy for the Metallurgical Program (see Figure 1). The drill holes were also selected to convert indicated resource to measured.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed a private placement with Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") pursuant to Rio Tinto's subscription rights as a result of the Company's recent private placement with the incoming CEO.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 239,528 common shares of the Company at a price of C$1.35 per share for proceeds of C$323,363 , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/25/c5284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SANDEEP SINGH

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SANDEEP SINGH

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$3 million private placement with Sandeep Singh .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Singh acquired 2,222,222 common shares at a price of C$1.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$3 million .

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/04/c7843.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Singh as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.  Mr. Singh will work closely with Dr. Paul West-Sells who will continue in the role of President in connection with the succession process. Further, Mr. Kenneth Williamson has retired from his role as Director and Interim Chairman.  Current board member, Dr. Bill Williams has taken on the role of Interim Chairman as the Company searches for a replacement.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

As a highly respected mining professional with 20 years of sector expertise, Mr. Singh adds meaningful capital markets and strategic expertise to the Company. He was previously the President and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties, where he led the successful turnaround of the company. For the fifteen years prior, Mr. Singh was an investment banker focusing on the North American metals and mining sector with BMO Capital Markets, Dundee Securities, and ultimately co-founding Maxit Capital, a leading independent M&A firm. He has advised numerous mining companies on financing alternatives and strategic matters as well as having acted on some of the most complex and value-enhancing M&A transactions in the mining sector. Mr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Concordia University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Oxford University .

Dr. Bill Williams , Interim Chairman, commented "The Board would like to thank Ken for his dedication, and contributions to the Company. We wish him the best as he focuses his energy on his family and retirement. I'd also like to commend Paul on playing an active role in the succession planning efforts that led to the appointment of Mr. Singh. Paul has been the driving force behind the Casino project since the very beginning and we are hopeful he will continue to play an important role as we build out the management team necessary for the next phases of the Company's growth.

The Board is delighted to have someone of Sandeep's caliber joining the team. Throughout his impressive career, he has shown a dedication to stakeholder value, above all else, and will be aligned with shareholders through a significant personal investment into the Company. With Sandeep's addition, we are strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project."

Mr. Singh commented "I see tremendous value in Casino as one of very few viable assets in the copper-gold development space. Casino strikes a unique balance of important scale, attractive commodity mix, low jurisdictional risk, and quick payback through the higher-grade core of the deposit. The credible data, underpinning a thorough feasibility study, and remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project provide tangible upside potential. I am excited to be joining the Western Copper and Gold team at a pivotal time for the Company."

The Company also announces a C$3 million private placement (the "Placement") with Mr. Singh for the purchase of 2.22 million common shares at a price of C$1.35 per common share. The closing of the Placement is subject to entering into a customary subscription agreement and the receipt of approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The shares issued pursuant to the Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Dr. Bill Williams "

Dr. Bill Williams
Interim Chairman
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: strengthening the Company's management capabilities to better unlock the value potential of the Casino project, the remaining upside from additional resources or optimizations to the project and the expected closing of the Placement; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-appoints-sandeep-singh-as-ceo-302069363.html

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/22/c1847.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS ENGINEERING TEAM

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Paul Hosford as Senior Engineering Director to the engineering team.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Hosford brings a wealth of experience with over 30 years experience in operations, design and project development for base metals, gold, silver, and diamonds, including 10 years of executive management experience with TSX listed mining companies.  Paul brings significant Canadian mine development experience to the Western team.  He developed the Mt. Milligan mine, one of the most recent copper-gold mines built in Western Canada , from Feasibility Study, through permitting, to initial construction as Vice President, Engineering for Terrane Metals and then as Project Manager with Thompson Creek Mines.  He was Project Director with New Gold Inc's Rainy River Gold Project in northern Ontario, Canada where he led the development from detailed design through to execution on the project.  Most recently, Mr. Hosford was with AlioGold Inc as Vice President Project Development, leading the development of the Ana Paula project in Guerero State, Mexico .

After 18 years with the Company, Mr. Cam Brown will be retiring, Mr. Brown will continue to consult on the Casino Project.

"I am pleased to welcome Paul to the team.  His significant experience with comparable sized projects, such as Mt Milligan, will be critical as we bring the Casino Project to development," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "We would like to thank Cam for his dedication and hard work on the Casino Project and wish him the best in his retirement."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/15/c0896.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

Heritage Mining Announces Appointment of Key Advisors and OJEP Receipt

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Files Action Seeking to Vacate EPA's Unlawful Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") and 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") note that on April 11, 2024 the State of Alaska ("the State") filed an action in Federal District Court in Alaska, seeking to vacate the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") veto of a development at Pebble

To read the State's announcement of its filing, see the following link: Press Release - State Files Against EPA in U.S. District Court, Calling Out Unlawful Order on State Land in Bristol Bay (alaska.gov)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Tinka Announces Filing of Technical Report on an Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) announces that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Peru" ("Technical Report") in support of the Company's news release dated February 28, 2024 (the "News Release"). There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the News Release. The effective date of the Technical Report is February 28, 2024

Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to release the Technical Report for the updated 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which showcases Ayawilca as an attractive polymetallic project with a mix of critical metals and excellent economics using conservative metal prices. The updated PEA introduces significant improvements from the previous study, including a streamlined operation with a more efficient zinc-silver-lead plant and a dedicated tin plant. In addition, the Ayawilca Mineral Resource has a stronger level of confidence following drilling completed in 2023 while the updated conceptual mine footprint is more compact. Ayawilca has a mix of essential critical metals for the modern hi-tech economy, and we look forward to continuing to move the project towards development."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

Ascendant Appoints Senior IPB Veteran Guy Lauzier, P.Eng. As Technical Advisor For Development Of Lagoa Salgada Project

  • Senior Mining Engineer with oversight expertise in mine planning, design, construction and project management for Matsa, Aljustrel and Neves Corvo's VMS projects on the Iberian Pyrite Belt;
  • Strengthens Ascendant's Technical capability during transition for project development

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQX:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mr. Guy Lauzier, P.Eng., who has been appointed as Technical Adviser for its Lagoa Salgada project. Mr. Lauzier will work with the management team to enhance the design, construction and delivery of the Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, in Portugal

Mr. Lauzier is a mining engineer with over 45 years' experience in both underground and open pit mining. Previous employment experience includes a tenure at projects located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt including MATSA - Trafigura, as Project Manager specializing in project design, control and construction of a 2.2 Mtpa processing plant. He was Project Manager at Lundin Mining's previously owned Aljustrel Project in Portugal, where he was responsible for the engineering and upgrade of Lead/Zinc/Copper circuit, fine crushing and fine grinding system. He organized the reopening of the Moinho mine and the development of the the Feitais mine for 3000 tpd. Prior to Lundin, Mr. Lauzier was a Technical Advisor at Eurozinc Neves Corvo's Mine (IBP) where his responsibilities included Mine Planning, Design, Construction and Project Management as well as the refurbishment of the Lead Zinc plant.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

Heritage Mining Announces Grant of Options

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2024 TheNewswire Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board has approved the grant of incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan (the " Plan ") to certain directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,385,000 common shares in the capital of the company (the " Options ").  The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and will expire three years from the date of grant.   The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreements and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news release dated February 27, 2024, the Company has closed a first tranche of their non-brokered financing issuing an aggregate 53,015,112 units for gross proceeds of $3,711,058. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.17 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.30 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Sovereign IT Capability Empowering the Defence Industry Supply Chain

North Queensland Exploration Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES INCREASED MONTHLY DIVIDEND

×