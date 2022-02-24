Base MetalsInvesting News

Western Copper and Gold Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the process to permit its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project and other activities in the Yukon that impact the Project. The Yukon Government has commenced construction of the Carmacks Bypass Project, required for Casino's construction and operation, following award of the contract in ...

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the process to permit its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project ("Casino" or "Project") and other activities in the Yukon that impact the Project.

logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Yukon Government has commenced construction of the Carmacks Bypass Project, required for Casino's construction and operation, following award of the contract in November 2021 (see Press Release dated November 9 th , 2021). The Carmacks Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to circumvent the Village of Carmacks ; reducing heavy traffic and increasing community safety, while improving access to the Casino Project site located approximately 200 km from the community.

Advancing permitting, the Company has retained leading Canadian environmental consultancy firm Hemmera to lead preparation of an Environmental and Socio-economic Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Project. The ESE Statement, which is anticipated for submission to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") in the second quarter of 2023, is a key component in YESAB's assessment process for the proposed Casino Project.

Hemmera is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with primary office locations in Vancouver , Whitehorse , Burnaby , Victoria , Calgary , Toronto , and Halifax and a strong project presence in Northern and Western Canada . Hemmera is managing the regulatory process for Newmont Corporation's Coffee Gold Mine Project ("Coffee"). Earlier this year, YESAB issued its recommendation that Coffee proceed. Coffee is located 20 km from the Casino Project.

"The Casino Project continues to advance with construction starting on the Carmacks Bypass and bringing in Hemmera to lead our ESE statement preparation," stated Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "Hemmera's team, many of whom are based in Whitehorse , know the Yukon's regulatory environment and socio-economic situation well. Their team, like ours, understands the importance of engagement and consultation with First Nations and communities to ensure our Project reflects Yukoners' priorities and values."

Since 2016, when the Casino Project was referred to Panel Review by YESAB, Casino has continued to advance the Project by engaging with affected Yukon First Nations governments and communities, completing several Traditional Knowledge and environmental studies, conducting several drill campaigns, and finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Project.

The PEA includes important refinements to many Casino Project components, including to the tailings and waste management infrastructure, which incorporated improvements identified by the Best Available Tailings Technology Study ("BATT Study") completed in 2018 with participation by Yukon First Nations, YESAB and the Yukon Government.

In October 2021 , Casino engaged the services of M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation to conduct a Feasibility Study of the Casino Project, which remains on schedule to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Engquist as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective January 15, 2022 . Mr. Engquist will oversee operations for Western Copper and Gold and its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Deposit in Yukon, Canada ("Casino").

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mr. Engquist brings nearly 30 years of leadership and extensive development experience overseeing the de-risking and advancement of numerous mining projects from early-stage exploration through start-up and operations. Most recently, he led operations, technical studies, work programs, permitting, and stakeholder relations as COO of First Mining Gold. Some recent development projects of his include First Mining's Springpole gold project, Tinka Resources' Ayawilca zinc project, and South32's Hermosa zinc project. He holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from Michigan Technological University .

Mr. Engquist's significant large copper deposit experience will be a great asset to the Company as it continues to move the Casino project forward. During his career he led the infrastructure engineering for the underground design of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia for Rio Tinto and all aspects of the development of the Timok copper project in Serbia for Nevsun.

Dr. Paul West-Sells , Western's CEO, stated, "I am pleased to welcome Ken to the executive team at Western Copper and Gold. Ken has demonstrated leadership and success throughout his career with the advancement of assets through various stages including development. His experience will be a great asset to the team as we continue to move Casino forward and build the Company."

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"
Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c1777.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the initial nine holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 metres in 22 holes.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire

Yukon Government Awards Construction Contract for Casino Access Road

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that the Yukon Government has awarded Yukon based company Pelly Construction the contract for the Carmacks Bypass Project, the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Carmacks Bypass is expected to be completed in 2024 and will allow industrial vehicles to bypass the Village of Carmacks , reducing heavy traffic, improving community safety, and improving access to mineral exploration and development activities in the area. It will also benefit the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation with contracting, education and training benefits associated with the project.

Dr. Paul West-Sells , Western's CEO, stated, "The awarded contract to begin construction on the Carmacks Bypass is an important step to advancing the Casino Project. Construction of the road will provide jobs and business opportunities in the short term and by advancing the Casino Project, significant potential future benefit to communities and First Nations in the Yukon ."

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/09/c4367.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire

Western Copper and Gold Provides Update and Launches Feasibility Study at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce an update to its 2021 exploration and drilling program at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") and the formal launching of a feasibility study on the Casino Project.

Exploration and Drilling Program

News Provided by Canada Newswire

Western Copper and Gold Announces Appointment of VP, Environmental and Community Affairs

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shena Shaw as Vice President, Environmental and Community Affairs, effective October 1, 2021.  Ms. Shaw will be responsible for leading the environmental, permitting and community relations efforts for Western Copper and Gold and its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Deposit in Yukon, Canada (the "Casino Project").

Ms. Shaw is looking forward to supporting the Casino Project through the first ever Panel Review process in the Yukon . She has been managing projects and contributing to environmental assessments across the North for nearly 20 years. Her knowledge and advice will help the company make strategic and effective decisions when planning and implementing Indigenous and community consultation and engagement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire

Emerita Named a Top 10 Mining Company in 2022 TSX Venture 50

Emerita Named a Top 10 Mining Company in 2022 TSX Venture 50

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as one of the top 10 performing mining stocks in the TSX Venture 50 for its 2021 performance.

The TSX Venture 50 are the top ten companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors - mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries, and technology - based on a ranking formula with three equally weighted market performance criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the complete 2022 TSX Venture 50 ranking, visit www.tsx.com/venture50 . Please view the video highlighting the achievement at https://share.vidyard.com/watch/H6TBGja62rtz2hV3qrN9Gv .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire

Kiplin Metals Identifies High Value Exploration Targets on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

TheNewswire - February 23 rd 2022 Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that it has identified two high value exploration targets at the Cluff Lake Road Project, in northwestern Saskatchewan. The primary target (CLR1) is characterized as having the highest radon gas emissions in the 2017 survey and which correlates with a strong, north-south trending subsurface conductor (C1) which has a strike of ~3.5km. Radon gas anomalies at CLR1 have been interpreted exist within a northeast trending cross fault which intersects the conductor, roughly in the center of the project area. Radon gas, a decay product of uranium, is a significant exploration marker. The secondary target (CLR2) is located at the north end of the project area. Similarly, CLR2 is characterized by highly anomalous radon gas emissions coincident with the C1 conductor.

News Provided by TheNewsWire

Teck Reports Unaudited Annual and Fourth Quarter Results for 2021

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced its unaudited annual and fourth quarter results for 2021.

"We closed out 2021 by setting a number of financial performance records, including our highest-ever quarterly and annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit attributable to shareholders," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "Teck's record-setting performance was driven by the ongoing positive commodity price environment and made possible by the tremendous resilience of our people, who persevered through heatwaves, wildfires, floods, freezing temperatures and the global pandemic to continue safely and sustainably producing the essential resources the world needs."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire

Teck Declares $0.625 per Share Dividend; Increases Annual Base Dividend to $0.50 per Share and Authorizes up to $100 Million Share Buyback

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an amended dividend policy, declared a dividend and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of Class B subordinate voting shares in 2022.

Under the new dividend policy, the annual base dividend has been increased from $0.20 per share to $0.50 per share. In accordance with the new dividend policy and Teck's Capital Allocation Framework, Teck's Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.625 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022, consisting of the $0.125 per share quarterly base dividend and a supplemental dividend of $0.50 per share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire

Teck Announces Director Appointments

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that three additional independent directors have been appointed to the Board. Mr. Masaru Tani was appointed effective December 17, 2021 and Mr. Paul Schiodtz and Ms. Sarah Strunk have been appointed effective February 23, 2022.

Masaru Tani has held various positions with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since 1984 and is currently Qualified Executive of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd and the President of Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. and based in Vancouver. He replaced Mr. Eiichi Fukuda, who retired effective December 2, 2021. Teck would like to thank Mr. Fukuda for his many contributions during his years of service on the Board.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire

Hudbay Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Provides Annual Guidance

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and annual production and cost guidance. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating and Financial Results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire

