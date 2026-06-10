West Red Lake Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) is pleased to report the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders held today, June 10, 2026. 

All proposed resolutions, as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2026, were approved by shareholders.

Shareholders re-elected Tom Meredith (Chairman), Shane Williams, Duncan Middlemiss, John Heslop, and Susan Neale as directors of the Company, each to hold office until the next AGM or until their successors are elected or appointed. Mr. Hugh Agro did not stand for re-election at the AGM.

Tom Meredith, Chairman, commented, "Mr. Agro has been a director of WRLG since 2023 and has provided valuable guidance and leadership during an important period in the Company's growth. On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to sincerely thank Hugh for his dedication, service and contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours."

MNP LLP was re-appointed by shareholders as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders approved the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT West Red Lake Gold Mines

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian gold producer and developer advancing a high-grade, district scale opportunity in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The Company's flagship Madsen Mine has recently achieved commercial production and is positioned as the central hub of a growing multi asset platform. The Company controls a 47 km² land package in one of the world's most prolific mining districts, which has historically produced over 20 million ounces of gold from high grade systems1. West Red Lake also owns the Rowan Property in Red Lake, covering 31 km² that includes three past producing mines (Rowan, Mount Jamie and Red Summit) and represents a key source of future production growth.

____________________________________

1 Twomey, T. and McGibbon, S. Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp Inc. (2022). "The Geological Setting and Estimation of Gold Grade of the High-Grade Zone, Red Lake Mine." Exploration Mining Geology, Vol. 10, Nos. 1–2, pp. 19–34. Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM").

ON BEHALF OF West Red Lake Gold Mines LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams        
President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaclyn Ruptash
V.P. Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 569-5559

Email: investors@wrlgold.com or visit the Company's website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For additional information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.


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