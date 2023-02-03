Ascendant Resources Announces High Grade Copper Assay Results Supporting High-Grade Copper Corridor at the Venda Nova South Zone

Critical MetalsInvesting News

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant of 1,748,000 stock options (the "Options") to various directors and consultants of the Company effective February 3, 2023. The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. All of the Options vested on their date of grant. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CAD$0.45 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the Option grant date. The exercise price of the Options was set as the closing trading price of the Shares on the Option grant date.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica, and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488     Facsimile: (403) 206-7159
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153671

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High YieldWHY:CATSXV:WHYCritical Metals Investing
WHY:CA
West High Yield

West High Yield

Overview

West High Yield Resources Ltd. (TSXV:WHY) is focused on developing its wholly-owned Record Ridge magnesium property located near Rossland in southern British Columbia. Magnesium is considered a strategic metal and plays a critical role in a wide range of industries including agriculture, construction (magnesium wallboard and magnesium cement), battery materials, aerospace technology, automotive, power tools, pharmaceuticals, computers and sporting equipment. A gray metal with a green future, magnesium is making its way into a variety of products aimed at making the world an environmentally-friendlier, healthier and safer place to live.

West High Yield is working to position itself as a leading North American magnesium supplier. The company has received a permit for a 10,000-tonne bulk sampling program at Record Ridge. As per the permit requirements, West High Yield is also initiating environmental studies and mine plan development on the project. Record Ridge is in the final stages of the permitting process and the company has completed a stage-one pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the project.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation of additional high-grade gold assays (see Tables 1 and 2) and to provide a status update from its 6,000 metre exploration drilling program initiated in 2022 at its Midnight gold claim ("Midnight") located in Rossland, British Columbia (the "2022 Drilling Program"). The Rossland Gold Camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU ")
[Formerly FISSION 3.0 CORP. ("FUU ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of December 13, 2022, December 22, 2022 and January 18, 2023, that it has closed the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of ordinary units (the "Ordinary Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 159,524 Ordinary Units for gross proceeds of $67,000. The Ordinary Units were issued at a price of $0.42 per Ordinary Unit. Each Ordinary Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, an "Ordinary Warrant"). Each Ordinary Warrant, together with CAD$0.70, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until January 26, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Closing are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on May 27, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of December 13, 2022 and December 22, 2022, that it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of ordinary units of the Company (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 309,530 Units for gross proceeds of $130,002.60. The Units were issued at a price of $0.42 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.70, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until January 18, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Closing are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation ending on May 19, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release of December 13, 2022, that it has closed the first tranche (the "Closing") of both of its previously announced private placement offerings (the "Offerings") of flow-through units of the Company (the "Flow-Through Units") and ordinary units of the Company (the "Ordinary Units" and together with the Flow-Through Units, the "Units"). The Flow-Through Units were issued at a price of $0.50 per Flow-Through Unit and the Ordinary Units were issued at a price of $0.42 per Ordinary Unit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Pinto Creek 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The Second Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH informed HEVI that the Second Test Well will be abandoned. NAH is expected to select its third licenced location on HEVI lands (the " Third Test Well ") by March 31, 2023 and spud the Third Test Well before June 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed President of the Company effective immediately. Stephen will be working alongside CEO, Tom Drivas as Appia moves forward with its continuing development of core rare earths and uranium assets in Canada.

Mr. Burega has held senior resource management roles working internationally and has a strong technical knowledge of exploration operations and the North American and European financial markets. Stephen has led the development of market awareness, sales campaigns and raised public and private capital across various natural resources assets while developing innovative investment solutions to promote ESG criteria.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide a review of 2022 and an outlook for 2023

2022: Significant progress

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). The Second Test Well is situated 14 kilometres northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. Intermediate casing has been set on the Second Test Well and drilling will resume in Q1-2023 after the Christmas holiday season.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its greenfield exploration

In parallel with the development of the Penco Module, the Company intends to define additional opportunities to increase potential future rare earth element production via intensive greenfield exploration programmes and the development of additional project "modules" within the Company's concessions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be closing the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering, announced on November 21, 2022, with the issuance of 1,980,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $990,000 and 409,300 working capital units (the "WC Units") (collectively, the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $176,000. The Company has raised total gross proceeds of $3,666,000.

Each FT Share is priced at $0.50 and consists of one (1) common share. Each WC Unit is priced at $0.43 and consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant issued on the final closing entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.65 per Warrant Share until December 8, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Snowline Gold Intersects 363.5 M Of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface Including 129.9 M Of 2.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

RC Drilling Underway At Northampton

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Announces Approval Of Extension Of Deadline To Complete Business Combination To Form Critical Metals Corp.

Related News

Lithium Investing

Scoping Study Commenced for Mavis Lake Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Winsome To Raise Up To A$60m To Accelerate Canadian Lithium Projects

Nickel Investing

San Finx Water Discharge Permit Is Awarded

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Suspension from Quotation

Copper Investing

Investor Webinar - Updated

×