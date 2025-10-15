West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.  (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H)  (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Four holders of Warrants exercised 415,435 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 415,435 common shares of the Company. The specific Warrants held and exercised by the one warrantholder were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.35 per Warrant, resulting in total gross proceeds to the Company in the amount of CAD$145,402.25.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270575

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High YieldWHY:CATSXV:WHYCritical Metals Investing
WHY:CA
West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
West High Yield

West High Yield

West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Focused on critical minerals with near-term strategic high-grade magnesium/silica/nickel/iron project

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.Four holders of Warrants exercised 950,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 950,000 common shares of... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant and issuance of a total of 385,000 stock options (each an "Option" and collectively, the "Options")... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.Three holders of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 570,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Responds to SRRAC Judicial Review Filing and Affirms EAO Decision

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") responds to the unfounded allegations made by the Save Record Ridge Action Committee ("SRRAC") in its recent announcement regarding a judicial review application filed against the... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the exercise share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company.Two holders of Warrants exercised an aggregate of 525,000 Warrants resulting in the issuance of 525,000... Keep Reading...
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM)

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM) (“Steadright” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an MOU to purchase two additional claims contiguous to the TitanBeach Titanium Project along the shores of the Coastal waters of the Atlantic Ocean. These two additional... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date ACM Allied Critical Metals Inc. Friday October 17, 2025 AGC Avanti Gold Corp. AIAI NetraMark Holdings Inc. APXC Apex Critical Metals Corp. HYLQ HYLQ Strategy Corp. M Myriad Uranium... Keep Reading...
Dark, jagged rock formation with shiny, reflective surfaces.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Battery Age Minerals Climbs on Germanium Promise

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Critical minerals and precious metals companies made up our top performers this week, including ones focused on germanium, lithium,... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

Allied Critical Metals Announces Upsized $16.25 Million LIFE Offering

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to raise... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 by issuing up to 16,666,666 common shares of the Company (the... Keep Reading...
Banner saying "BHP Xplor."

BHP's 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications

Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) has begun accepting applications for the 2026 edition of its Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program.Now in its fourth edition, Xplor currently holds an alumni network of 21 companies, including the likes of Cobre (ASX:CBE) and Hamelin Gold... Keep Reading...

Latest News

West High Yield
Sign up to get your FREE

West High Yield Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Related News

Gold Investing

Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

Gold Investing

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Gold Investing

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick