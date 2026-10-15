WESCAN GOLDFIELDS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL MATTERS AT ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/
Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF,OTC:WEGOF) (FSE: W17A) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on October 14, 2026 (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, shareholders elected Kenneth E. MacNeill, Valerie L. Michasiw and Gary L. Billingsley as directors of the Company. Shareholders also re-appointed Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, approved the continuation of the Company's stock option plan, and approved a special resolution authorizing a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of up to four (4) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share.
The Company is not proceeding with a share consolidation at this time. The Board of Directors and management will determine the necessity (including whether a consolidation is needed at all) and timing of any future consolidation.
A total of 36,812,627 common shares, representing 47.71% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with all resolutions passing with support of at least 98% of the votes cast. The Company is proceeding to apply for TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the stock option plan.
About Wescan Goldfields Inc.
Wescan Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in northern Saskatchewan. The Company holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: the Munro Lake Project, located in the Pine Lake greenstone belt adjacent to the Seabee/Santoy gold camp; and, in Saskatchewan's historic La Ronge Gold Belt, the Jojay Lake Project, which hosts the Jojay gold deposit, the Fork Lake Project, which hosts the past-producing Jasper gold mine, and the recently acquired Lindsay Lake Project. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGF".
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events, and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "may," "will," "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's application for TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of its stock option plan and any future share consolidation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the publicly filed documents of the Company, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and readers should not place undue reliance on them.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws in force in Canada. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Wescan Goldfields Inc.
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