WESCAN GOLDFIELDS ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF RED CLOUD SECURITIES FOR LIQUIDITY SERVICES

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF,OTC:WEGOF) (FSE: W17A) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services firm that supports mineral exploration and mining companies with capital markets access and corporate profile development. Red Cloud will trade the common shares of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Wescan Goldfields Inc. Logo

Under the terms of the agreement (the "Agreement"), the Company will pay Red Cloud $6,000 per month. The Agreement is effective November 2, 2026 and may be terminated by either party on 60 days' prior written notice. Wescan and Red Cloud are arm's length parties; however, Red Cloud and/or its clients may have a direct or indirect interest in Wescan securities. Red Cloud will not receive shares, options or performance-based compensation in connection with the services. The Agreement remains subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an investment dealer and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). The firm is focused on providing capital markets services and financing alternatives to the junior resource sector.

About Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Wescan Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in northern Saskatchewan. The Company holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: the Munro Lake Project, located in the Pine Lake greenstone belt adjacent to the Seabee/Santoy gold camp; and, in Saskatchewan's historic La Ronge Gold Belt, the Jojay Lake Project, which hosts the Jojay gold deposit, the Fork Lake Project, which hosts the past-producing Jasper gold mine, and the recently acquired Lindsay Lake Project. Shares of Wescan trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGF".

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events, and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "may," "will," "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the services to be provided by Red Cloud, the anticipated effect of those services on the market for and liquidity of the Company's common shares, the term of the Agreement and the acceptance of the Agreement by the TSXV. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the publicly filed documents of the Company, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws in force in Canada. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wescan Goldfields Inc.

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