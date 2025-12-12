WeRide and Uber Launch Autonomous Robotaxi Rides in Dubai, Expanding AV Footprint in the UAE

- The launch is in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
- Starting today, riders can book a WeRide Robotaxi through the ‘Autonomous' option on the Uber app, starting in select locations across Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah.
- The launch, in partnership with RTA, supports Dubai's Self-Driving Transport Strategy to achieve 25% autonomous journeys by 2030.
WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), today announced the official launch of Robotaxi passenger rides in Dubai on the Uber app.
WeRide's Robotaxi GXRs at the Jumeirah Mosque in Dubai
Starting today, WeRide Robotaxis will be available on the Uber app in locations across Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, two of Dubai's most popular tourist zones close to public beaches, and open to all riders. Riders can now book and be matched with a WeRide Robotaxi through the ‘ Autonomous ' option on the Uber app. Tawasul will be the main fleet operator for WeRide vehicles on the Uber platform, providing fleet management services.
The launch follows a collaborative pilot program and testing since the initial partnership announcement in April this year, enabling a safe and smooth transition to autonomous mobility. This trial service is currently operating with a vehicle specialist on-board to help ensure a safe and reliable experience, laying the groundwork for a fully driverless commercial service in early 2026.
Dubai is home to over 4 million residents , making it one of the fastest-growing metropolitan hubs in the region. In 2024, the total trips across public transport, shared mobility (comprising smart app-based ride-hailing), and taxis reached 153 million . Shared mobility users also increased 28% in 2024 compared to 2023. By launching this trial public Robotaxi service in the city, WeRide and Uber are supporting the Emirate's goal of 25% autonomous journeys by 2030, helping to meet the growing demand for shared mobility and ride-hailing.
Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide said: "Our progress in Dubai is enabled by our autonomous driving technology that has been tested and validated worldwide. We are expanding rapidly across the Middle East and globally, driven by our vision to deploy tens of thousands of Robotaxis by 2030. We are pleased to partner with forward-thinking regulators like RTA, who share a similarly bold commitment to advancing autonomous mobility, and with Uber, whose global platform will help accelerate the adoption of driverless transportation."
Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous at Uber said: "As the world's largest hybrid network of human drivers and AVs, Uber is building the future of transportation, and we are thrilled by the pace of autonomous adoption in the UAE and the Middle East. This launch in Dubai is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the UAE's vision for the future of mobility, and contributes directly to Dubai's goal of achieving 25% autonomous journeys by 2030."
This launch cements the UAE's leading role in autonomous mobility and reflects WeRide and Uber's unwavering global commitment to autonomous innovation, with Dubai joining a growing network of operational cities worldwide, and supports both companies' broader plan to scale their Middle East operations to thousands of Robotaxis over the coming years. WeRide currently has close to 150 AVs in the Middle East, over 100 of which are Robotaxis.
About WeRide:
WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRideprovides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
