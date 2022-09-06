GamingInvesting News

  • MVM supports Africa P2E gamers and developers
  • Founded by former director of Binance Labs in charge of Africa , optimized for local business
  • Expecting the expansion of WEMIX ecosystem in Africa

- Wemade participated in the seed funding round for Metaverse Magna (MVM), a P2E guild project from Africa.

MVM's parent company, Nestcoin, supports and invests in crypto projects in Africa . It was founded by Yele Bademosi , former director in charge of the Africa region at Binance Labs, who oversaw investments and incubations for startups.

Also with MVM as Africa's first and biggest gaming DAO, Nestcoin supports the overall P2E game lifecycle of various P2E games that it has invested in, such as incubation, launchpad support, token/NFT public sales and game operation.

MVM is helping gamers in Africa through its community and self-developed app, Hyper. It plans to expand its business by providing guild management tool through developing its own OS, P2E game software design kit for game developers, gaming DeFi services and more.

With this strategic investment, Wemade aims to expand the ecosystem of WEMIX3.0 and start business in Africa for the long term.

There are over 186 million game users in Africa . MVM wants to create the biggest gaming community in Africa and provide tools for users, investors, developers, and guild operators within the ecosystem.

" Africa has the highest youth population globally," said Yele Bademosi , CEO of Nestcoin. He emphasized the potential for the growth of the game industry in Africa .

"Gaming guilds will be one of mainstream DAOs and play a pivotal role in the game tokenomics," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "Partnership with MVM is an opportunity to expand the ecosystem of WEMIX in Africa , the continent with a rapidly growing market and a young population."

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-announced-a-strategic-investment-in-mvm-an-african-p2e-guild-project-301617982.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Crypto Games AG takes Backgammon to the metaverse on Concordium blockchain

- Crypto Games AG is announcing the development of CryptoGammon, a blockchain-based backgammon, on the Concordium Blockchain.

With Concordium's commitment to confidentiality and accountability, the possibilities of how backgammon could evolve in the metaverse are endless. Players will participate in tournaments and test their skills against people from all over the world in a secure environment provided by Concordium and its ID-framework.

In accordance with Concordium and Crypto Games AG's sustainability efforts, players will also have the opportunity to trade unique NFTs in-game on the net-zero carbon emission NFT marketplace SpaceSeven, as well as compete for prizes in the native Concordium cryptocurrency CCD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT

  • Global pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT to start from September 6 until the release using Gleam
  • Various rewards prepared for pre-registration such as 50tBORA and rare-grade characters

METABORA (co-representative Gyehan Song, Sangjoon Woo ), a subsidiary of Kakao Games for global game development and publishing, began the global pre-registration for casual golf game 'BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn' on the September 6th, 2022 .

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT!

The pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT runs until the official release using a Gleam page connected to the website of BIRDIE SHOT.

To commemorate the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, METABORA is holding an event to give away tBORA. First of all, 1,000 users will be drawn from those who apply for pre-registration and given 50 tBORA (worth about 15 USD , as of August 31th ). All users who sign up for the game and connect their wallets after pre-registration will be given a 'Rare' grade character (Coach Con), a random Epic item, 3 Skill Tickets and 200 Epic Drinks.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of "Friends Shot: Golf for All" that is being serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and compete against various players in golf courses across the world.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

To learn more about the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, check the Gleam page and the BIRDIE SHOT website.

#APPENDIX

Website for BIRDIE SHOT: https://www.birdieshot.io/
Website for Gleam: https://bit.ly/3wXEEJU
Website for BORA PORTAL: https://boraportal.com/

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of BORANETWORK servicing a blockchain platform, BORA.

BORA ecosystem is engaging various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and seeking a synergy among different contents in sports and entertainment, as well as gaming.

It is running BORA PORTAL through BORANETWORK and developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi, increasing the access to various contents for user convenience by listing BORA on global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabora-begins-pre-registration-for-bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdie-shot-301617954.html

SOURCE METABORA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wemade Updates Dragon Artifact for MIR4

  • Dragon Artifacts consisting of 5 types of equipment released on September 6
  • Converting HYDRA into Dragonsteel to craft Dragon Artifact
  • Announced the upcoming 'Domination Server' designed for level 90 or higher fighters

- Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 updated Dragon Artifact on September 6 a new equipment for increasing power score.

Dragon Artifact , a new equipment infused with strong power of the dragon, consists of five items including Majestic Scepter (staff), Majestic Cape (cape), Majestic Crown (crown), Majestic Seal (royal seal), and Majestic Tome (book). All players can put on the equipment regardless of their class.

To craft a Dragon Artifact, Dragon Sphere, Dragonsteel, Darksteel, Dragon Material, and Eternal Material are required as common materials. The new material, Dragonsteel, can be utilized in various ways in the game, such as crafting and strengthening Dragon Artifact or using Special Enchant.

Special Enchant is a function that can further strengthen the existing equipment by using Dragonsteel. An enchant slot is added to Epic grade or higher equipment and improved abilities are gained with a certain probability.

A newly introduced system will allow HYDRA, the game token, to be converted into Dragonsteel. In addition, if Septaria is given to Arcadia Spirit Village NPC, users can obtain a Dragonsteel box.

Meanwhile, MIR4 announced its plan to update 'Domination Server' for powerful fighters over level 90 in each server.

Please visit the official website and community for more details of MIR4 Global.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-updates-dragon-artifact-for-mir4-301617932.html

SOURCE Wemade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/05/c4653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EXPERIENCE THE JOYFUL FUN & EARN REWARDS WITH TOP HIT NFT BINGO.FAMILY

The online Bingo game is an advanced version of the traditional Bingo game. The objective is to match the numbers on the board to those given by the computer. It's crucial to properly pla n the moves because this gain more points while matching multiple digits simultaneously. Players can now really ch allenge to earn points quickly and win great prizes with the Bingo.Family game.

Bingo.Family - a very unique Play-to-Earn version

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nimble Neuron and Gen.G Present Eternal Return's Launch of Season 7: Neon Aftershock, Featuring New Game-changing Content

New Season Also Launches a Charity Drive Led By Eternal Return Streamers

Video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of Eternal Return's Season 7: Neon Aftershock, bringing the test subjects back with more strength and style than ever! In partnership with Global esports organization Gen.G, they also unveiled plans for an Eternal Return streamer-led charity drive for the community.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Vanta Partners with the Bucks IU Fab Lab Center to Bring Esports to Bucks County

Vanta today announced that they have entered a partnership with the Fab Lab Center, powered by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Bucks IU), to offer esports and related league competitions to Bucks County schools. Vanta is a youth esports company that strives to build a community of gamers of character committed to the values of teamwork and respect while educating, training, and inspiring young gamers to positively impact the gaming world.

This partnership will allow the Fab Lab Center to create an esports league and provide an all-inclusive esports program to student teams from Bucks County schools. The Vanta platform and offered games can all be accessed through a standard computer with no special gaming equipment required. This program offers an important opportunity to underserved schools, communities, and students. The Vanta program gives students the chance to learn valuable life skills including STEM skills, teamwork, communication, and more.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×