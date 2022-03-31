Life Science NewsInvesting News

Wellteq has appointed Mr Andrew Hvzid as Head of Growth, North America.Based out of Toronto, Canada, Andrew Hvzid will be instrumental in accelerating wellteq's market share within the Corporate Wellness, Insurance and Health Provider sectors of Canada and North America, as well as leveraging the Company's existing distribution partners WTW and Garmin in these new territories.Mr Hvzid brings over a decade of ...
  • Based out of Toronto, Canada, Andrew Hvzid will be instrumental in accelerating wellteq's market share within the Corporate Wellness, Insurance and Health Provider sectors of Canada and North America, as well as leveraging the Company's existing distribution partners WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) in these new territories.
  • Mr Hvzid brings over a decade of executive experience in building strategic partnerships, identifying revenue-generating opportunities and optimising resources to propel growth across the health, fitness and education sectors.
  • Digital health is projected to be a USD 295.4 billion industry by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.
  • In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share of the digital health industry at 38.77% and is expected to experience a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "wellteq"), is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into North America through the appointment of Mr. Andrew Hvizd as Head of Growth (NA) for the region. The Company recognises the importance of acquiring, developing and retaining top talent to drive commercial growth in the diverse and localised areas of the global digital health market - an industry that is projected to be valued at USD 295.4 billion by 2028[1].

As Head of Growth (NA), Andrew Hvizd will lead wellteq's go-to-market strategy in Canada and North America, enabling the Company's continued market expansion in the region. He will be instrumental in acquiring strategic partnerships and accelerating sustainable revenue growth, as well as leveraging wellteq's existing distribution partners, including WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN), in these new territories.

"I'm excited to drive wellteq's expansion into Canada and North America by leveraging my executive experience in building strategic partnerships, identifying revenue-generating opportunities and optimising resources to propel growth across the health, fitness and education sectors," said Mr Hvizd. "We will pursue partnerships in the private and public markets to increase wellteq's distribution channels and launch innovative, first-to-market program offerings that extend the continuum of care into clinical solutions and remote patient monitoring.

"As I join the digital health space, the industry is poised to deliver meaningful and scalable health outcomes through accessible health and wellness programming based on when and how users want to consume it."

wellteq Chief Growth Officer, Olly Bridge added, "we are thrilled to have secured Andy as our Head of Growth (NA), he has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results and is that perfect blend of skills and personality fit with wellteq. The market is crying out for the kind of support that the wellteq platform provides and having someone like Andrew take it to market is going to be sensational."

The global digital health market is expected to experience a compound annual growth (CAGR) rate of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. North America accounted for the largest market share of the industry at 38.77% in 2020 and is projected to expand at a steady compound annual growth (CAGR) rate over the forecast period.

wellteq Chief Executive Officer, Scott Montgomery said, "wellteq has been designed to expand its B2B digital health services from APAC to become global, and within its inception sector of Corporate Wellness through to Virtual Care. The strategic plan is simple and has remained unchanged for years, its equal parts gratifying and exciting to see this plan unfold by expanding into North America, the most mature digital health market on the planet.

"I'm delighted wellteq can attract talent with the calibre of Andrew, and already impressed with how he's activated his network with our proposition. I have no doubt wellteq's North American business will grow strongly under his and Olly's leadership."

About WellteQ Digital Health Inc.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. is a leading global provider of personalized digital health and wellness solutions across the continuum of care. To learn more, visit https://wellteq.co/.

Overview

In 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a worldwide level. Not only did healthcare institutions need integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and personalized information, but companies needed to keep track of the wellness of their teams as large numbers of employees switched to remote work environments.

In this increasingly digital age, the sphere of telemedicine helped to not only revolutionize healthcare navigation but our perception of wellness management. Telemedicine has proven that the world could use innovative digital technologies to not only manage health complications but potentially proactively prevent them. As the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to nearly US$11.9 trillion by 2022, investing in wellness technology today is investing in the healthcare of tomorrow.

WellteQ Digital Health (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCQB:WTEQF) is a digitally driven health and wellness company aiding the transition from old school healthcare navigation to a more personalized data-driven patient experience. Through data capture, artificial intelligence and analytics solutions, the company seeks to help people take control of their own wellness and overcome accessibility issues around health.

WellteQ customers currently include employers and insurance companies. In December 2020, Singapore reported stress alone can cost companies an estimated US$3.1 billion per year. To prevent such costs and ensure employee success, companies and insurers are making employee health and stress management major priorities for corporate wellness programs.

WellteQ's philosophy emphasizes rethinking wellness through preventative and proactive solutions instead of focusing on the reactionary treatment of health. In 2017, WellteQ partnered with Garmin to receive biometrics from Garmin's wearable biotech and incorporate that data into its advanced wellness portal and analytic solutions. Future generations of this technology combination are expected to support more health and wellness programming.

Operating out of one of the densest population zones in the world, the company also intends on expanding its APAC user base to larger worldwide markets. The completely digitally driven model means unlimited scalability and international localization. Likewise, WellteQ has designed its program to be a multifaceted digital solution that impacts every aspect of healthcare, including mental, behavioral and physiological health.

The company has plans to leverage the positive trends in telemedicine and upgrade its programming for a more unified user experience. The company has plans to upgrade their accessible API architecture to handle more data and integrated device connectivity. This optimization could allow algorithms to create a complete picture of health on an ongoing basis.

The growing WellteQ team consists of passionate professionals dedicated to innovating global health and telemedicine. With experience in commercial, medical and software engineering fields, the diverse team brings world-class expertise that has provided the foundation for its technical growth and economic success.

WellteQ Digital Health's Company Highlights

  • WellteQ is a digitally driven health and wellness company focused on providing users with programs that help them take back control of their health and engage in proactive and preventative wellness measures.
  • The employee wellness app is a software and hardware hybrid that incorporates an intuitive wellness portal with innovative wearables like Garmin, Apple Watch and FitBit.
  • Historically, WellteQ customers have been employers and insurance companies in Asia Pacific markets. The company has significant plans for global expansion with current operations in over 30 countries and counting.
  • WellteQ has partnered with tech giants like Garmin, Myfiziq, i-Screen, Savonix and Doctor Anywhere to create a fully integrated platform that helps track, assess and provide AI-driven analytics for its users and their employers and insurers.
  • Plans for 2021 and 2022 include expanding across the continuum of personalized care with added functions like chronic condition management.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Dr. Peter W. Vaughan, CM, CD, MA, MD, MPH, ICD.D, Chairman of the Board of Directors at WellteQ Digital Health Inc. has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

WellteQ Employee Wellness App

The WellteQ specialized wellness software uses data sources inside the app and from wearable tech to create personalized profiles that coach users through an algorithm for risk-assessment and supportive lifestyle behaviors. This software-hardware hybrid for healthcare management has helped to address the high-demand for personalized and value-added digital health management which has proven to increase employee engagement by 40 percent.

Unlike traditional medical devices, this platform is personalized and customizable to specific wellness goals, and it is available in 13 languages and over 30 countries. WellteQ is committed to scalability in the global corporate wellness industry with plans for further expansion.

In partnership with reputable digital innovation companies, the WellteQ software app employs intelligent digital pathology that tracks key biomarkers for risk assessment, revolutionary 3D body imaging, neurocognitive assessment and virtual consultation functions. Along with additional gamified challenges, this employee smartphone app creates a unified user experience that is accessible on all mobile devices.

In 2021, the company plans on expanding its continuum of personalized care with the introduction of more premium care focused offerings. WellteQ+ will provide chronic condition management and virtual care functions that track chronic illness progression and treatment and monitor patient-specific data, including vitals.

WellteQ Digital Health's Management Team

Scott Montgomery - CEO/ Director/Co-Founder

Scott has performed at the highest level as an athlete, trainer and as a corporate leader for over 17 years having co-built and sold Onsite Health Solutions in 2012 (one of Australia & New Zealand's largest workplace wellness exits). Prior to Onsite, Scott was a Rehabilitation Case Manager with ACC New Zealand, the compulsory personal injury insurance scheme for all of New Zealand. Scott holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Otago.

Jeames Gillett - COO

Jeames brings 15 years of experience within the corporate wellness, insurance and population health sector. Jeames served as National Operations Manager for Onsite Health Solutions. Jeames also served as the National Service Delivery Manager for Vitality Works, a leading provider of Workplace Health Services across Australia & New Zealand. Jeames holds a Bachelor's degree from Stanford University in Exercise Physiology.

Andrew Kerekes - CPO

Andrew has over 20 years of experience in strategy, product design and delivery, sales and transformation. Andrew has held senior leadership positions within GE Capital, the financial services division of General Electric, LiveRamp and EVO, a privately held analytics platform for member health engagement and risk underwriting. Andrew holds a Bachelor's degree from La Trobe University in Psychology & Philosophy.

Daniel Starbuck - CTO

Daniel has over 15 years of experience building scalable enterprise business applications for domestic and international clients from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Daniel co-founded CBDS Health (now merged with WellteQ) in 2017.

Olly Bridge - Chief Growth Officer

Mr. Bridge comes to Wellteq from Medibank, Australia's largest health insurer, where he led the design and deployment of both their corporate and retail policy holder digital health and wellness programs. The Medibank digital health program has been deployed to 3.5 million policy holders. Prior to Medibank, Mr. Bridge led the global sales development for Global Corporate Challenge, which when acquired by Virgin Pulse in 2015, was operating in 185 countries around the world. Virgin Pulse are currently the world's largest corporate wellness provider.

Dr. Peter Vaughan - Chairman

Dr. Peter W. Vaughan is Board Chair of Canada Health Infoway and Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee, Treasurer, and Board member of the Supply Chain Advancement Network for Health (SCAN-H) at the University of Windsor Odette School of Business. Dr. Vaughan is former Deputy Minister of Health and Wellness, Province of Nova Scotia, former CEO of South Shore District Health Authority, former President, WebMD Canada, former CEO of the Canadian Medical Association, and former member the Government of Canada's Health/Bioscience Economic Strategy.

Dr Peter Vaughan, has been appointed to the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada. The Governor General cited the appointment of Dr Vaughan "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health".

Dr Vaughan, who's career spans medicine, public healthcare, academia and multiple Board and Executive positions is recognized for his tenacious evangelism of healthcare modernization. Dr Vaughan was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors for Wellteq just prior to the Company's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in March 2021 and continues to lead the Company's execution to modernize healthcare delivery through the deployment of the Wellteq platform.

Brian Leeners - Co Founder/Director

Brian has been a technology entrepreneur since 1997. In 2007, he founded his first Internet of Things (IoT) company developing sensor and automation solutions for customers including Lowes, Control4, Steelcase and Schneider Electric. Recognizing the opportunity for the IoT in healthcare, Brian co-founded CBDS Health (now merged with WellteQ) in 2017. Brian's boutique venture capital and merchant banking firm has been responsible for +$75 million+ in venture financing.

Jacqueline Yee - Independent Director

Jacqueline has a global track record in mergers and acquisitions and structured finance. She is Managing Director at Macallan Capital, Non Executive Director of Mustang Energy Plc and Treasurer of Kidney Dialysis Foundation in Singapore. Former Financial Working Group Member of the Brain Cancer Foundation in Australia. Previously, signatory Director of BNP Paribas-Fortis United Kingdom and Netherlands and investment banker at Société Générale. Multilingual, a Chartered Accountant in Australia & New Zealand and summa cum laude graduate with Distinction award jointly conferred by the University of Amsterdam Graduate Business School and Graduate Faculty of Economics & Econometrics.

Andrea Johnson - Director

Andrea Johnson is a partner with Dentons Canada LLP and a member of its Canada region board of directors. Her practice focuses on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on technology and emerging growth companies. Andrea has extensive experience in IPOs, corporate finance, M&A, venture capital and private equity, across sectors including fintech, software, telecommunications and health and life sciences. She has completed the Directors Education Program and is on the Ottawa chapter executive of the Institute for Corporate Directors (ICD). Andrea has received many rankings including from The Best Lawyers in Canada, Lexpert, Acritas, Chambers FinTech and The Legal 500 Canada.

Latest Press Releases

