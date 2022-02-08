Life Science News Investing News
WellteQ Digital Health Inc. has deployed the Company's sleep program in partnership with WTW to improve the sleep of employees within a large financial institution with operations in over 13 countries.The Wellteq sleep program resulted in an improvement in sleep duration of an average of 38 minutes per night, as published in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care in the United States1.McKinsey ...
  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has deployed the Company's sleep program in partnership with WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) to improve the sleep of employees within a large financial institution with operations in over 13 countries.

  • The Wellteq sleep program resulted in an improvement in sleep duration of an average of 38 minutes per night, as published in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care in the United States1.

  • McKinsey estimates that the cost of sleep deprivation towards burnout, exhaustion and depression is $680 billion per year in just five OECD countries, in the U.S. alone, 70M people are plagued with chronic insomnia2 (McKinsey, 2021).
  • Wellteq offers its corporate and insurance customers digital solutions across the four pillars of wellbeing - activity, nutrition, mental health and sleep. These evidence-based solutions are generating health outcomes and journal publications from the sub-clinical domain as the Company advances its digital solutions toward clinical settings.

  • Digital Health is a fast-growing market with projected CAGR of 25% to reach $660 billion by 20253 (Statistica, 2021).

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the publication of "The Hidden Public Health Problem of Inadequate Sleep: Deploying Digital Mobile Technology to Improve Employee Sleep Hygiene in Asia" in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care published in the United States. The article was co-authored by WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) Regional Senior Consultant of Workplace Health and Wellbeing, Ms. Pheona Chua.

The results were drawn from across 13 nations, 8 enterprise markets and 529 participants and demonstrate a substantial and clinically meaningful improvement in nightly sleep duration achieved by 59% of employee participants. The weighted average sleep duration increase was 38 minutes of nightly additional sleep achieved. Based on an initial average sleep duration of 7 hours, this represents a 9% increase in weighted average nightly sleep duration. To view the study, visit:

https://www.heraldopenaccess.us/openaccess/the-hidden-public-health-problem-of-inadequate-sleep-deploying-digital-mobile-technology-to-improve-employee-sleep-hygiene-in-asia

Senior Consultant, Corporate Health & Wellbeing, Asia, WTW, Ms Pheona Chua shares "A benefit trends survey we conducted recently shows that two-thirds of employers in Asia Pacific are greatly concerned about employee stress, burnout and mental health issues - it is by far the leading concern they have for their workforce. One way to support employees is to help them have better quality and quantity of sleep. Multiple research has shown that sleep deprivation significantly affects our health, work performance, safety and overall wellbeing4. It is therefore beneficial that employers find ways to support employees in prioritising quality sleep in their daily lives so that they can perform their best at work. These do not need to be sophisticated. A simple sleep campaign can help employees to improve their sleeping habits. The focus here is to protect employees' wellbeing in whatever ways it takes".

Wellteq Medical Advisor and lead author Dr George Gellert stated, "The study findings demonstrate empirically and validate the ability of Wellteq's technology platform to effectively engage employees, and help them make the behavioral changes needed to reduce the contribution of inadequate sleep duration and hygiene to poor physical and mental health, and to inferior work performance and low job satisfaction. This sleep wellness capability5 will be integrated seamlessly with remote sleep monitoring and telemedicine capabilities the Company will release to market in 2022, enabling Wellteq to provide an unparalleled comprehensive sleep health solution to employers, providers and payers. In addition, the B2B and strategic partnering opportunities with existing manufacturers of sleep apnea and related sleep disorder technology will positively disrupt the current market, greatly benefiting employees and patients, and those who seek to maximize their health and well-being."

Wellteq CEO, Scott Montgomery states, "Sleep sits upstream to having the clarity and energy to make other lifestyle changes around mindset, then diet and exercise. It is hard for anyone to get their head right and to get their body right if they are not sleeping well. We are delighted to see Wellteq's sleep program and technological capabilities achieve these outcomes across large employee populations in multiple countries. In 2021, we began and in 2022 will continue a focus on expanding our existing mobile capabilities into telemedical health improvement and wellness across the full lifecycle of health care, health promotion and disease prevention. This will differentiate us in the corporate wellness marketplace and builds on our 2021 initiatives and momentum."

The impact of poor sleep hygiene on employee performance is costly for employers and insurers. Inadequate sleep and/or disrupted sleep are also one of the modifiable predictors of and contributors to chronic health problems among employees, generating significant avoidable costs for employers. Sleep impacts mental health, incidence of fatigue, burnout and exhaustion, and decreases workplace productivity by $1,300 to $3,000 per employee2. Work-from-home (WFH) has also created conditions that make the identification of employees at risk or suffering from these conditions much more difficult for management teams and colleagues, as well as far more challenging to support and remediate.

The future of sleep health and hygiene management is rapidly integrating digital tools and home-based solutions in a full lifecycle continuum with workplace efforts. Wellteq is positioned at the forefront of sleep disorder diagnosis, management and wellness coaching through its technology evolution and recent partnership with Monash University, a globally leading research and care delivery institution. Wellteq's ability to assess and achieve better sleep among large employee populations through a scalable digital platform is a key contributor to the Company's growth. Revenue from the global sleep market is projected to reach USD $137 billion by 2026, presenting a substantial and compelling opportunity for digital sleep health and wellness solution providers6.

References

  1. https://www.heraldopenaccess.us/openaccess/the-hidden-public-health-problem-of-inadequate-sleep-deploying-digital-mobile-technology-to-improve-employee-sleep-hygiene-in-asia
  2. https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/life-sciences/our-insights/sleep-on-it-addressing-the-sleep-loss-epidemic-through-technology
  3. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1092869/global-digital-health-market-size-forecast/
  4. https://www.wtwco.com/en-SG/Insights/2022/01/a-purposeful-employee-experience-is-driving-asia-pacific-employers-benefit-strategies
  5. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005728/en/Wellteq-Digital-Health-Inc.-Partners-With-Top-Global-University-to-Commercialise-Sleep-Research
  6. https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/sleep-market-size-analysis

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success-and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

About WellteQ Digital Health Inc.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. is a leading global provider of personalized digital health and wellness solutions across the continuum of care. To learn more, visit http://www.wellteq.co.

Download the Wellteq Corporate Presentation: https://wellteq.co/about/investors/

Wellteq Investor Contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Investor Relations
E: glen@bristolir.com
T: (905) 326-1888

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of Wellteq, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of Wellteq. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Wellteq's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Wellteq as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Wellteq undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113128

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

WellteQ Digital Health CSE:WTEQ Biotech Investing
WTEQ:CC
WellteQ Digital Health

WellteQ Digital Health

Overview

In 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a worldwide level. Not only did healthcare institutions need integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and personalized information, but companies needed to keep track of the wellness of their teams as large numbers of employees switched to remote work environments.

In this increasingly digital age, the sphere of telemedicine helped to not only revolutionize healthcare navigation but our perception of wellness management. Telemedicine has proven that the world could use innovative digital technologies to not only manage health complications but potentially proactively prevent them. As the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to nearly US$11.9 trillion by 2022, investing in wellness technology today is investing in the healthcare of tomorrow.

WellteQ Digital Health (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCQB:WTEQF) is a digitally driven health and wellness company aiding the transition from old school healthcare navigation to a more personalized data-driven patient experience. Through data capture, artificial intelligence and analytics solutions, the company seeks to help people take control of their own wellness and overcome accessibility issues around health.

Keep reading... Show less
Wellteq Chairman Appointed to the Order of Canada for Leadership in Digital Health

Wellteq Chairman Appointed to the Order of Canada for Leadership in Digital Health

  • Dr. Peter W. Vaughan, CM, CD, MA, MD, MPH, ICD.D, Chairman of the Board of Directors at WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has been appointed to the Order of Canada.
  • Recognised by the Governor General of Canada "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health"
  • Digital Health market size projected at nearly 25% CAGR from 2019 to become a US$660 billion industry by 2025 (Statistica Research - July 2021)

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCBB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the Company's Chairman, Dr Peter Vaughan, has been appointed to the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada.

The Governor General cited the appointment of Dr Vaughan "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health".

Keep reading... Show less
continuum global solutions

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Upcoming Investor Events

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ / OTCQB: WTEQF) is pleased to announce two upcoming investor events.
  • Wellteq will be hosting an Investor Webcast on November 10 th , 2021.
  • Wellteq will also be participating in the 3 rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Health & Wellness Conference on November 16 th , 2021

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) , (the "Company" or "Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce two upcoming investor events.

Wellteq Investor Webcast on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

Keep reading... Show less
"investingnews.com"

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Partners With Top Global University to Commercialise Sleep Research

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ / OTCQB: WTEQF) has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to commercialise sleep technology developed by Monash University, Australia to combat fatigue, insomnia, and burnout in shift worker employees.
  • Global Sleep Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 137.16 Billion by 2026 1
  • Wellteq intends to integrate this intellectual property (IP) along with its recently announced licensed sleep technology into the Company's existing health assessment and coaching capabilities and create a market leading sleep and fatigue solution for employers and insurers globally.
  • Commercialisation efforts will initially focus on the aviation, healthcare, mining and construction sectors where workers are at heightened risk of excessive sleepiness at work and insomnia at home.
  • Monash University is a globally recognised university in Melbourne, Australia, which has researched and developed sleep IP for over seven-years and holds a patent application for this program.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce an executed letter of intent for a Strategic Partnership to commercialize research and intellectual property for sleep assessment and coaching solutions with Monash University, Australia.

Monash University's Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Deputy Director Professor Shantha Rajaratnam said: "We are delighted to explore a partnership with Wellteq, a company committed to improving health and wellbeing through digital solutions. We will work with Wellteq to deliver sleep-related products for improving workplace mental health and wellbeing, and also productivity."

Keep reading... Show less
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

Keep reading... Show less
grmn stock

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Extends Private Health Insurer Partnership For 3-Years

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ, OTCQB:WTEQF) has extended its agreement with Australia's fourth largest private health insurer through a three-year Service Agreement.
  • nib health funds (NHF:ASX), are enhancing member engagement by offering a customised Wellteq platform to their members.
  • nib has been Wellteq's largest corporate customer for over two years and this new 3-year Service Agreement is an extension of that successful relationship.
  • Wellteq's digital health solution integrates its preferred partners such as Garmin and other health provider partners into the nib-customised digital wellness app and delivers health coaching, gamification, rewards and other features to nib's members.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce a three-year contract extension with the Company's largest client, nib health funds (ASX:NHF) based in Australia.

nib is Australia's fourth-largest private health insurer and provides private health insurance coverage to over 1.2 million policyholders across Australia. In line with the health insurer's Payer to Partner journey, nib is focused on providing greater access to personalised treatment and care for its members as it moves away from being a traditional payer of claims and towards its ambition of becoming a health partner.

Keep reading... Show less

AMGEN PROVIDES LONG-TERM GUIDANCE THROUGH 2030 DURING BUSINESS REVIEW MEETING

- In connection with its virtual business review, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) provided preliminary long-term guidance between 2022 and 2030 in addition to full year 2022 guidance.

Keep reading... Show less

Gilead to Present Latest Antiviral Research and Development Data at CROI 2022 Addressing Urgent Global Needs

Data Provide New Clinical Insights on Use of Veklury for Treatment of COVID-19 in Patient Populations with Unmet Needs –

– New Findings on Prevention, Treatment and Cure Research Demonstrate Commitment to Scientific Innovation in HIV –

Keep reading... Show less

FDA Approves JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC For Undereye Hollows

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21. 2 According to clinical trial data, 90% of subjects reported satisfaction through one year after treatment. 2 With this approval, Allergan Aesthetics continues the expansion of its treatment portfolio to better address unmet patient needs. Per FDA requirement for this new indication, Allergan Aesthetics is providing a product training program for all interested providers, which includes facial anatomy and considerations for safe injection in this area, as well as identification and management of potential complications.  Successful completion of this training is necessary prior to administration of JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC for this new indication.

"This additional indication for JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC demonstrates Allergan Aesthetics' continued commitment to innovation. The eye area, including the undereye hollow, is a top concern among patients," says Carrie Strom , President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie. "Allergan Aesthetics offers the broadest portfolio of treatment options designed to address the delicate eye area from topical skin care with SkinMedica ® , to crow's feet lines with BOTOX ® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) and now, with this approval, the infraorbital hollows, commonly referred to as tear troughs, with JUVÉDERM ® VOLBELLA ® XC."

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Awards Nearly $8 Million in New Health Equity Grants to Improve Access to Care for Medically Underserved Patients in U.S.

Grants going to 24 U.S. non-profit organizations to train and support community health workers and patient navigators as part of $150 million D&I and Health Equity Commitments by 2025

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced $7.965 million in new health equity grants to 24 U.S. non-profit organizations that aim to improve access and quality care to medically underserved patients and communities across oncology, cardiology, immunology and hematology therapeutic areas. These grants will bolster community outreach and education, increase patient support and care coordination services, and support diversity, cultural competency and collaboration among community health workers and patient navigators in communities across the U.S. To date, Bristol Myers Squibb's total support in addressing health disparities as part of our 2020 Commitments is just over $39 million.

Keep reading... Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Purchase Across the United States

Komo Plant Based Foods Now Available for Purchase Across the United States

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it has achieved a major milestone and now Komo Plant based frozen meals are available for order by Americans throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the United States (all states except Puerto Rico

Komo shipped it's first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California last week. Consumers across the United States may now order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan at www.gtfoitsvegan.com.

Keep reading... Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 versus comparable periods in 2020. Key results include:

  • For the fourth quarter, total revenues increased 3% to $6.8 billion in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by increased Other Revenue from the Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration. Product sales decreased 1% globally for the fourth quarter.
    • Volumes grew double-digits for a number of products including Prolia ® (denosumab), MVASI ® (bevacizumab-awwb), Repatha ® (evolocumab) and EVENITY ® (romosozumab-aqqg).
  • For the full year, total revenues increased 2% to $26.0 billion driven by increased Other Revenue from the Lilly collaboration. Product sales for the full year were flat versus 2020 with 7% growth in unit volumes offset by a 7% decline in net selling price.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased 22% to $3.36 in the fourth quarter driven by increased revenues and lower weighted average shares outstanding. For the full year, GAAP EPS decreased 16% to $10.28 primarily driven by the write-off of $1.5 billion in acquired in-process research & development (acquired IPR&D) associated with our acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics, partially offset by increased revenues.
    • For the fourth quarter, GAAP operating income increased 15% to $2.3 billion , and GAAP operating margin increased 5.0 percentage points to 36.7%. For the full year, GAAP operating income decreased 16% to $7.6 billion and GAAP operating margin decreased 6.3 percentage points to 31.4%, primarily driven by the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics.
  • Non-GAAP EPS increased 26% in the fourth quarter to $4.36 , and increased 6% to $17.10 for the full year, driven by increased revenues, decreased other expense and the impact of fewer weighted average shares outstanding. Full year non-GAAP EPS was partially offset by higher operating expenses.
    • For the fourth quarter, non-GAAP operating income increased 10% to $3.0 billion , and non-GAAP operating margin increased 4.7 percentage points to 47.8%. For the full year, non-GAAP operating income increased 1.0% to $12.4 billion and non-GAAP operating margin increased 0.2 percentage points to 51.1%.
  • The Company generated $8.4 billion of free cash flow for the full year versus $9.9 billion in 2020. The decrease in 2021 was primarily driven by the monetization of interest rate swaps that occurred in 2020 and the timing of payments for sales incentives and discounts, as well as increased capital expenditures in 2021.

"We realized strong volume growth for many of our key products during last year," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "These products, combined with our many pipeline opportunities, position us well for long-term growth."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×