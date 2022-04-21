Life Science NewsInvesting News

Nib extends wellteq's digital health solutions to all Australians through the launch of GreenPass.wellteq's digital health solution integrates its preferred partners, including Garmin and other health provider partners, into the nib-customised digital wellness app to deliver several benefit pathways, from online health assessments, personalised content and rewards to expanding virtual care services.Digital health is ...
  • nib (ASX: NHF) extends wellteq's digital health solutions to all Australians through the launch of GreenPass.

  • wellteq's digital health solution integrates its preferred partners, including Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and other health provider partners, into the nib-customised digital wellness app to deliver several benefit pathways, from online health assessments, personalised content and rewards to expanding virtual care services.
  • Digital health is projected to be a USD 295.4 billion industry by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising usage of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms across the region, which includes Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Singapore.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "wellteq"), is pleased to announce that one of Australia's largest health insurers, nib holdings limited (ASX: NHF), will now offer wellteq's digital health solution to all Australians, a population of over 25 million people.

nib Group (nib) is a trusted international health partner with over one million members across Australia. The launch of nib's GreenPass membership provides Australians with access to a range of exclusive health and wellness benefits without the need to take out a traditional health insurance product. The subscription-based service aims to empower more people to put their health and wellbeing first. Read more from nib's press release:

https://www.nib.com.au/media/2022/04/media-pages-nib-launches-unique-greenpass-health-membership

wellteq's digital health solution integrates its partners, including Garmin, Fitbit, Apple, and other health provider partners, into the nib-customised digital wellness app to help them deliver personalised content and healthy action nudges, gamification, rewards and more. nib's GreenPass membership enables non-private health insurance members to access several different benefit pathways, from personalised health plans, discounts on health and wellness services, rewards for reaching health goals through their well with nib app, an online skin check, fitness tracking and exclusive pricing with nib's network of trusted health professionals.

wellteq Chief Operating Officer, Jeames Gillett said: "wellteq has been working closely with nib for several years to evolve our shared ambition of providing personalised health and wellbeing at scale. We're incredibly excited to support nib in the launch of GreenPass as it extends access beyond private health insurance members to the wider Australian population. At a time when our health and wellbeing has been tested, access to GreenPass will provide individuals with an opportunity to have personalised support on their journey to better health."

Ed Close, nib Chief Executive Australian Residents Health Insurance said: "the GreenPass is a game-changer for the industry, designed to help more Aussies access the right tools, services and information they need to support their better health."

"By making membership as much about supporting good health as the treatment of sickness and injury we have an opportunity to play a bigger role in how we help more Australians to keep healthy and out of hospital,"

"With this in mind, we created nib GreenPass, which is intentionally created to empower people of all ages to better understand their health profile and offer health and wellness perks and services they can use every day to keep on top of their health."

This timely solution aligns with market projections1 that the global digital health industry will reach USD 295.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising usage of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms across the region, which includes Australia, Japan, China, India, South Korea and Singapore.

Scott Montgomery, wellteq's Chief Executive Officer said: "when two companies missions align the synergies can create powerful things. nib's payer to partner strategy dovetails perfectly with wellteq's mission to coach healthier habits across the full continuum of healthcare. The manifestation of this synergy is GreenPass, a fantastic opportunity for anyone to try digital health tools at no cost and hopefully inspire them on a behaviour change journey that's good for them, good for nib and good for wellteq. The ideal win-win situation and another step towards proactive, equitable virtual care."

References

1. Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Healthcare Analytics, mHealth), By Component (Software, Services), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028.

About WellteQ Digital Health Inc.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. is a leading global provider of personalized digital health and wellness solutions across the continuum of care. To learn more, visit https://wellteq.co/

Download the wellteq Corporate Presentation:

https://wellteq.co/about/investors/

wellteq Investor Contact:
Glen Akselrod
Bristol Investor Relations
E: glen@bristolir.com
T: (905) 326-1888

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of Wellteq, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of Wellteq. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Wellteq's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Wellteq as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Wellteq undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121180

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

WellteQ Digital HealthCSE:WTEQBiotech Investing
WTEQ:CC
WellteQ Digital Health

WellteQ Digital Health

Overview

In 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a worldwide level. Not only did healthcare institutions need integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and personalized information, but companies needed to keep track of the wellness of their teams as large numbers of employees switched to remote work environments.

In this increasingly digital age, the sphere of telemedicine helped to not only revolutionize healthcare navigation but our perception of wellness management. Telemedicine has proven that the world could use innovative digital technologies to not only manage health complications but potentially proactively prevent them. As the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to nearly US$11.9 trillion by 2022, investing in wellness technology today is investing in the healthcare of tomorrow.

WellteQ Digital Health (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCQB:WTEQF) is a digitally driven health and wellness company aiding the transition from old school healthcare navigation to a more personalized data-driven patient experience. Through data capture, artificial intelligence and analytics solutions, the company seeks to help people take control of their own wellness and overcome accessibility issues around health.

WellteQ customers currently include employers and insurance companies. In December 2020, Singapore reported stress alone can cost companies an estimated US$3.1 billion per year. To prevent such costs and ensure employee success, companies and insurers are making employee health and stress management major priorities for corporate wellness programs.

WellteQ's philosophy emphasizes rethinking wellness through preventative and proactive solutions instead of focusing on the reactionary treatment of health. In 2017, WellteQ partnered with Garmin to receive biometrics from Garmin's wearable biotech and incorporate that data into its advanced wellness portal and analytic solutions. Future generations of this technology combination are expected to support more health and wellness programming.

Operating out of one of the densest population zones in the world, the company also intends on expanding its APAC user base to larger worldwide markets. The completely digitally driven model means unlimited scalability and international localization. Likewise, WellteQ has designed its program to be a multifaceted digital solution that impacts every aspect of healthcare, including mental, behavioral and physiological health.

The company has plans to leverage the positive trends in telemedicine and upgrade its programming for a more unified user experience. The company has plans to upgrade their accessible API architecture to handle more data and integrated device connectivity. This optimization could allow algorithms to create a complete picture of health on an ongoing basis.

The growing WellteQ team consists of passionate professionals dedicated to innovating global health and telemedicine. With experience in commercial, medical and software engineering fields, the diverse team brings world-class expertise that has provided the foundation for its technical growth and economic success.

WellteQ Digital Health's Company Highlights

  • WellteQ is a digitally driven health and wellness company focused on providing users with programs that help them take back control of their health and engage in proactive and preventative wellness measures.
  • The employee wellness app is a software and hardware hybrid that incorporates an intuitive wellness portal with innovative wearables like Garmin, Apple Watch and FitBit.
  • Historically, WellteQ customers have been employers and insurance companies in Asia Pacific markets. The company has significant plans for global expansion with current operations in over 30 countries and counting.
  • WellteQ has partnered with tech giants like Garmin, Myfiziq, i-Screen, Savonix and Doctor Anywhere to create a fully integrated platform that helps track, assess and provide AI-driven analytics for its users and their employers and insurers.
  • Plans for 2021 and 2022 include expanding across the continuum of personalized care with added functions like chronic condition management.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Dr. Peter W. Vaughan, CM, CD, MA, MD, MPH, ICD.D, Chairman of the Board of Directors at WellteQ Digital Health Inc. has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

WellteQ Employee Wellness App

The WellteQ specialized wellness software uses data sources inside the app and from wearable tech to create personalized profiles that coach users through an algorithm for risk-assessment and supportive lifestyle behaviors. This software-hardware hybrid for healthcare management has helped to address the high-demand for personalized and value-added digital health management which has proven to increase employee engagement by 40 percent.

Unlike traditional medical devices, this platform is personalized and customizable to specific wellness goals, and it is available in 13 languages and over 30 countries. WellteQ is committed to scalability in the global corporate wellness industry with plans for further expansion.

In partnership with reputable digital innovation companies, the WellteQ software app employs intelligent digital pathology that tracks key biomarkers for risk assessment, revolutionary 3D body imaging, neurocognitive assessment and virtual consultation functions. Along with additional gamified challenges, this employee smartphone app creates a unified user experience that is accessible on all mobile devices.

In 2021, the company plans on expanding its continuum of personalized care with the introduction of more premium care focused offerings. WellteQ+ will provide chronic condition management and virtual care functions that track chronic illness progression and treatment and monitor patient-specific data, including vitals.

WellteQ Digital Health's Management Team

Scott Montgomery - CEO/ Director/Co-Founder

Scott has performed at the highest level as an athlete, trainer and as a corporate leader for over 17 years having co-built and sold Onsite Health Solutions in 2012 (one of Australia & New Zealand's largest workplace wellness exits). Prior to Onsite, Scott was a Rehabilitation Case Manager with ACC New Zealand, the compulsory personal injury insurance scheme for all of New Zealand. Scott holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Otago.

Jeames Gillett - COO

Jeames brings 15 years of experience within the corporate wellness, insurance and population health sector. Jeames served as National Operations Manager for Onsite Health Solutions. Jeames also served as the National Service Delivery Manager for Vitality Works, a leading provider of Workplace Health Services across Australia & New Zealand. Jeames holds a Bachelor's degree from Stanford University in Exercise Physiology.

Andrew Kerekes - CPO

Andrew has over 20 years of experience in strategy, product design and delivery, sales and transformation. Andrew has held senior leadership positions within GE Capital, the financial services division of General Electric, LiveRamp and EVO, a privately held analytics platform for member health engagement and risk underwriting. Andrew holds a Bachelor's degree from La Trobe University in Psychology & Philosophy.

Daniel Starbuck - CTO

Daniel has over 15 years of experience building scalable enterprise business applications for domestic and international clients from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Daniel co-founded CBDS Health (now merged with WellteQ) in 2017.

Olly Bridge - Chief Growth Officer

Mr. Bridge comes to Wellteq from Medibank, Australia's largest health insurer, where he led the design and deployment of both their corporate and retail policy holder digital health and wellness programs. The Medibank digital health program has been deployed to 3.5 million policy holders. Prior to Medibank, Mr. Bridge led the global sales development for Global Corporate Challenge, which when acquired by Virgin Pulse in 2015, was operating in 185 countries around the world. Virgin Pulse are currently the world's largest corporate wellness provider.

Dr. Peter Vaughan - Chairman

Dr. Peter W. Vaughan is Board Chair of Canada Health Infoway and Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee, Treasurer, and Board member of the Supply Chain Advancement Network for Health (SCAN-H) at the University of Windsor Odette School of Business. Dr. Vaughan is former Deputy Minister of Health and Wellness, Province of Nova Scotia, former CEO of South Shore District Health Authority, former President, WebMD Canada, former CEO of the Canadian Medical Association, and former member the Government of Canada's Health/Bioscience Economic Strategy.

Dr Peter Vaughan, has been appointed to the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada. The Governor General cited the appointment of Dr Vaughan "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health".

Dr Vaughan, who's career spans medicine, public healthcare, academia and multiple Board and Executive positions is recognized for his tenacious evangelism of healthcare modernization. Dr Vaughan was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors for Wellteq just prior to the Company's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in March 2021 and continues to lead the Company's execution to modernize healthcare delivery through the deployment of the Wellteq platform.

Brian Leeners - Co Founder/Director

Brian has been a technology entrepreneur since 1997. In 2007, he founded his first Internet of Things (IoT) company developing sensor and automation solutions for customers including Lowes, Control4, Steelcase and Schneider Electric. Recognizing the opportunity for the IoT in healthcare, Brian co-founded CBDS Health (now merged with WellteQ) in 2017. Brian's boutique venture capital and merchant banking firm has been responsible for +$75 million+ in venture financing.

Jacqueline Yee - Independent Director

Jacqueline has a global track record in mergers and acquisitions and structured finance. She is Managing Director at Macallan Capital, Non Executive Director of Mustang Energy Plc and Treasurer of Kidney Dialysis Foundation in Singapore. Former Financial Working Group Member of the Brain Cancer Foundation in Australia. Previously, signatory Director of BNP Paribas-Fortis United Kingdom and Netherlands and investment banker at Société Générale. Multilingual, a Chartered Accountant in Australia & New Zealand and summa cum laude graduate with Distinction award jointly conferred by the University of Amsterdam Graduate Business School and Graduate Faculty of Economics & Econometrics.

Andrea Johnson - Director

Andrea Johnson is a partner with Dentons Canada LLP and a member of its Canada region board of directors. Her practice focuses on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on technology and emerging growth companies. Andrea has extensive experience in IPOs, corporate finance, M&A, venture capital and private equity, across sectors including fintech, software, telecommunications and health and life sciences. She has completed the Directors Education Program and is on the Ottawa chapter executive of the Institute for Corporate Directors (ICD). Andrea has received many rankings including from The Best Lawyers in Canada, Lexpert, Acritas, Chambers FinTech and The Legal 500 Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Launches North America Growth Division

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Launches North America Growth Division

  • wellteq has appointed Mr Andrew Hvzid as Head of Growth, North America.
  • Based out of Toronto, Canada, Andrew Hvzid will be instrumental in accelerating wellteq's market share within the Corporate Wellness, Insurance and Health Provider sectors of Canada and North America, as well as leveraging the Company's existing distribution partners WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) in these new territories.
  • Mr Hvzid brings over a decade of executive experience in building strategic partnerships, identifying revenue-generating opportunities and optimising resources to propel growth across the health, fitness and education sectors.
  • Digital health is projected to be a USD 295.4 billion industry by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.
  • In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share of the digital health industry at 38.77% and is expected to experience a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "wellteq"), is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into North America through the appointment of Mr. Andrew Hvizd as Head of Growth (NA) for the region. The Company recognises the importance of acquiring, developing and retaining top talent to drive commercial growth in the diverse and localised areas of the global digital health market - an industry that is projected to be valued at USD 295.4 billion by 2028[1].

As Head of Growth (NA), Andrew Hvizd will lead wellteq's go-to-market strategy in Canada and North America, enabling the Company's continued market expansion in the region. He will be instrumental in acquiring strategic partnerships and accelerating sustainable revenue growth, as well as leveraging wellteq's existing distribution partners, including WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN), in these new territories.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Improves Nightly Sleep by 38 Minutes for Employees Across 13 Countries Study Published in US Medical Journal

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Improves Nightly Sleep by 38 Minutes for Employees Across 13 Countries Study Published in US Medical Journal

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has deployed the Company's sleep program in partnership with WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) to improve the sleep of employees within a large financial institution with operations in over 13 countries.

  • The Wellteq sleep program resulted in an improvement in sleep duration of an average of 38 minutes per night, as published in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care in the United States1.

  • McKinseyestimates that the cost of sleep deprivation towards burnout, exhaustion and depression is $680 billion per year in just five OECD countries, in the U.S. alone, 70M people are plagued with chronic insomnia2 (McKinsey, 2021).

  • Wellteq offers its corporate and insurance customers digital solutions across the four pillars of wellbeing - activity, nutrition, mental health and sleep. These evidence-based solutions are generating health outcomesand journal publications from the sub-clinical domain as the Company advances its digital solutions toward clinical settings.

  • Digital Health is a fast-growing market with projected CAGR of 25% to reach $660 billion by 20253 (Statistica, 2021).

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the publication of "The Hidden Public Health Problem of Inadequate Sleep: Deploying Digital Mobile Technology to Improve Employee Sleep Hygiene in Asia" in the Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health Care published in the United States. The article was co-authored by WTW (NASDAQ:WTW) Regional Senior Consultant of Workplace Health and Wellbeing, Ms. Pheona Chua.

The results were drawn from across 13 nations, 8 enterprise markets and 529 participants and demonstrate a substantial and clinically meaningful improvement in nightly sleep duration achieved by 59% of employee participants. The weighted average sleep duration increase was 38 minutes of nightly additional sleep achieved. Based on an initial average sleep duration of 7 hours, this represents a 9% increase in weighted average nightly sleep duration. To view the study, visit:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Wellteq Chairman Appointed to the Order of Canada for Leadership in Digital Health

Wellteq Chairman Appointed to the Order of Canada for Leadership in Digital Health

  • Dr. Peter W. Vaughan, CM, CD, MA, MD, MPH, ICD.D, Chairman of the Board of Directors at WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has been appointed to the Order of Canada.
  • Recognised by the Governor General of Canada "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health"
  • Digital Health market size projected at nearly 25% CAGR from 2019 to become a US$660 billion industry by 2025 (Statistica Research - July 2021)

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCBB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the Company's Chairman, Dr Peter Vaughan, has been appointed to the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada.

The Governor General cited the appointment of Dr Vaughan "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
continuum global solutions

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Upcoming Investor Events

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ / OTCQB: WTEQF) is pleased to announce two upcoming investor events.
  • Wellteq will be hosting an Investor Webcast on November 10 th , 2021.
  • Wellteq will also be participating in the 3 rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Health & Wellness Conference on November 16 th , 2021

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) , (the "Company" or "Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce two upcoming investor events.

Wellteq Investor Webcast on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ERIC, CELH and AUPH

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Class Period: April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Shareholder Action Reminder: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6640/121175_69f2587394e6db5f_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Launches Plantein Plant-Based Entrees At Canadian Health Food Tradeshow

Naturally Splendid Launches Plantein Plant-Based Entrees At Canadian Health Food Tradeshow

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce we will be presenting at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) trade show on April 23 and April 24, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Center, promoting the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees

CHFA NOW is Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event. The ‘NOW' in CHFA NOW, stands for; Natural; Organic; Wellness. CHFA NOW is considered the number one source for new products as well as education for retailers who are doing business in Western Canada. Most every major Canadian retailer will have representation at the CHFA NOW trade show, representing thousands of locations across Canada.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUPH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=26179&wire=4

AUPH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until June 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States .

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auph-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301529506.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GRAB, VLTA and AUPH

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Shareholder Update: Contact Robbins LLP to Learn More About the Class Action Against Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The Class : Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) securities between May 7, 2021 and February 26, 2022, for violates of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and the People's Republic of China. The Company's only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

If you would like more information about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s misconduct, click here .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×