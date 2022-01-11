Life Science News Investing News
  • Dr. Peter W. Vaughan, CM, CD, MA, MD, MPH, ICD.D, Chairman of the Board of Directors at WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has been appointed to the Order of Canada.
  • Recognised by the Governor General of Canada "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health"
  • Digital Health market size projected at nearly 25% CAGR from 2019 to become a US$660 billion industry by 2025 (Statistica Research - July 2021)

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCBB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the Company's Chairman, Dr Peter Vaughan, has been appointed to the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada.

The Governor General cited the appointment of Dr Vaughan "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health".

In 2019, the global digital health market was worth an estimated 175 billion U.S. dollars. With an expected CAGR of almost 25 percent from 2019 to 2025, the digital health market should reach nearly US$660 billion by 2025, according to Statistica Research, 26 July 20211.

Dr Vaughan, who's career spans medicine, public healthcare, academia and multiple Board and Executive positions is recognized for his tenacious evangelism of healthcare modernization. Dr Vaughan was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors for Wellteq just prior to the Company's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in March 2021 and continues to lead the Company's execution to modernize healthcare delivery through the deployment of the Wellteq platform.

For more information about the Order of Canada, the Governor General of Canada or the other appointees refer to the website of The Governor General of Canada2.

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/1092869/global-digital-health-market-size-forecast/

2 https://www.gg.ca/en/activities/2021/governor-general-announces-135-new-appointments-order-canada

About WellteQ Digital Health Inc.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. is a leading global provider of personalized digital health and wellness solutions across the continuum of care. To learn more, visit http://www.wellteq.co.

Download the Wellteq Corporate Presentation:
https://wellteq.co/about/investors/

Wellteq Investor Contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Investor Relations
E: glen@bristolir.com
T: (905) 326-1888

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of Wellteq, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of Wellteq. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for Wellteq's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Wellteq as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Wellteq undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109660

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

In 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic shook traditional healthcare structures on a worldwide level. Not only did healthcare institutions need integrated systems to manage the influx of patients and personalized information, but companies needed to keep track of the wellness of their teams as large numbers of employees switched to remote work environments.

In this increasingly digital age, the sphere of telemedicine helped to not only revolutionize healthcare navigation but our perception of wellness management. Telemedicine has proven that the world could use innovative digital technologies to not only manage health complications but potentially proactively prevent them. As the global healthcare market is forecasted to grow to nearly US$11.9 trillion by 2022, investing in wellness technology today is investing in the healthcare of tomorrow.

WellteQ Digital Health (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCQB:WTEQF) is a digitally driven health and wellness company aiding the transition from old school healthcare navigation to a more personalized data-driven patient experience. Through data capture, artificial intelligence and analytics solutions, the company seeks to help people take control of their own wellness and overcome accessibility issues around health.

