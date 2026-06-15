Wedgemount Resources Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC June 15, 2026 - TheNewswire Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE: 8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") is pleased to announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933") to adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").
CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By opting into the SAR pilot program, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting. Wedgemount's fiscal year ends on July 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from the requirements to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters.
Accordingly, the Company will not be filing interim financial statements and the related MD&A for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2026. The Company also intends not to file interim financial statements and related MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended October 31 and April 30 while it remains eligible under CBO 51-933.
The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria set out in CBO 51-933.
This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933.
ABOUT Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resource company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, development and exploitation of energy projects in the southern USA.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
Reader Advisory
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company being exempt from the requirements to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters ended October 31 and April 30 in each fiscal year. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
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