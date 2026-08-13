Wedgemount Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC August 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (FSE: 8H5) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 27, 2026. A total of 8,062,551 common shares were voted, representing 8.43% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date, being June 22, 2026.
Shareholders:
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Received and accepted the financial statements and MDA for the Company for the year ended July 31, 2025;
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Fixed the number of directors to be elected for the ensuing year at three (3);
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Re-elected the Company's current board of directors;
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Approved the appointment of the Company's current auditor, Davidson Company LLP; and
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Approved the Company's 15% rolling equity incentive plan (the "Equity Plan").
The Company further reports that pursuant to the Equity Plan, on August 11, 2026, it has granted 2,750,000 stock options ("Options") and 1,250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a consultant of the Company. 1,500,000 of the Options vest immediately, 625,000 of the Options vest on November 11, 2026 and 625,000 of the Options vest on August 11, 2027. The Options have an exercise price of $0.075 per common share and expire on August 11, 2031. 625,000 of the RSUs vest on February 11, 2027 and 625,000 of the RSUs vest on May 11, 2027. The RSUs expire on December 31, 2029.
The Consultant to whom the Options and RSUs are granted is not a related parties and, accordingly, the Debt Settlement is not a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101").
ABOUT Wedgemount Resources Corp.
Wedgemount Resources is an emerging energy company focused on the acquisition and advancement of projects in the southern United States.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Mark Vanry, President and CEO
For more information, please contact the Company at:
Telephone: (604) 343-4743
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