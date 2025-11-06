We got you. Everyone gets the best deals with the most value at Verizon.

Verizon is unwrapping a better deal for everyone this holiday season! New and existing customers will get incredible offers on the latest tech plus access to a new lineup of free, exclusive giveaways, events and sweepstakes — including once in a lifetime experiences only Verizon customers can get — starting today, November 6 and through the holiday season.

Looking to save even more money in your stocking? We invite AT&T or T-Mobile customers to bring their phone bill into our stores and see how the savings add up.

Unwrap unbeatable holiday deals and rewards

Grab the hottest phones, tablets and watches on us, no trade-in required:

Make the holidays sound merry and bright with deals on these awesome audio accessories:

Goodies to go along with your Verizon Home Internet :

  • New home internet customers can choose either a Samsung 43" Class Q7F QLED TV or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G or a Nintendo Switch™ on us with select Home Internet plans
  • Get a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for the Most Fios TV plan
  • New YouTube TV Base plan subscribers get $20/mo off for 6 months with any new 5G Home or LTE Home plans ($62.99/mo. for 6 mos., $82.99/mo. after)

Only Verizon customers have a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences

From November 24 to December 5, customers can enter to win a Holiday Prize Package to turn wishes into reality exclusively in the My Verizon app:

  • Super Bowl LX: A lucky customer and their guest will receive an unforgettable, all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in February 2026.
  • Caribbean giveaway: A dream family vacation awaits in a breathtaking Caribbean destination.
  • Luxe spa retreat: Winners and a guest will be whisked away for a luxurious and restorative weekend getaway to Canyon Ranch in Tucson, AZ.
  • VIP cooking class: Score a private cooking experience from celebrity chef Alex Guarneschelli .
  • The Big Race at Churchill Downs: A trip for two to the 152nd Big Race at Churchill Downs in March 2026.

Visit our Holiday Hub to keep track of the latest and greatest Holiday deals this season, and go to the My Verizon app to enter the sweepstakes and for a chance to win rewards via myAccess.

Click here for full list of Disclaimers.

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media Contact:
Marnie Baddock
marnie.baddock@Verizon.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VerizonVZNYSE:VZ
VZ
The Conversation (0)
international-lithium-tsxv-ilc

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will be... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, following the restart of prospecting across its portfolio in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, it has uncovered a new, undocumented spodumene-bearing pegmatite at the Elrond... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors - May 27, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2023.The ten (10) nominees... Keep Reading...
ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Drill Results Confirm Significant REE Prospect

ChemX Materials Ltd (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), a materials technology company focused on providing critical materials required for electrification and decarbonisation, is pleased to announce the Rare Earth Elements (REE) results from the 2022 aircore drilling campaign at its Kimba... Keep Reading...
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow report. Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Impact Minerals Limited , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

Tech Investing

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation