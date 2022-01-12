Gaming Investing News
Today, Streamline Media Group a global video game and Metaverse developer, announced the appointment of Stephen Rubin Esq. as its latest advisory board member. Rubin, who recently retired from a 52-year career in law, has devoted much of his career to the video game industry as an expert in licensing and publishing agreements and intellectual property laws for the U.S. and international video game developers, and ...

- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a global video game and Metaverse developer, announced the appointment of Stephen Rubin Esq. as its latest advisory board member. Rubin, who recently retired from a 52-year career in law, has devoted much of his career to the video game industry as an expert in licensing and publishing agreements and intellectual property (IP) laws for the U.S. and international video game developers, and software and internet companies.

"This is an exciting time for the video games industry and IP law," says Alexander Fernandez , CEO and Co-Founder of Streamline. "Steve has been a pioneer of video game law since the 1990s. He basically wrote the book on how deals get papered and studios sold. The Metaverse needs his type of experience to ensure fair and equitable relationships are the norm, not the exception, and we can't wait to work together."

Rubin is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University Law School. He began his career as a law clerk to a federal appeals court judge before becoming an attorney in the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. He later became a tenured law professor and concurrently administrative law judge by appointment of the Florida attorney general. Rubin was a partner in two national law firms before launching his firm in 1988; he retains active status in The State Bar of California . He is a life member of the American Law Institute and participates in its Member Consultative Group on copyright law.

"Over the last 40 years, the notion of interactive games has transformed from shopping mall arcades into the seamlessly immersive experiences unfolding today," said Rubin. "What's next? Engaging in the answer is the watchword of Streamline, in what is shaping to be the most profound and explosive phase yet of digital interactivity, the Metaverse. My confidence - and excitement too - in Streamline's role in solving the 'what's next' riddle comes from knowledge as its former counsel and my enduring friendship with its principals."

Rubin has written extensively about antitrust, regulation, video games, and intellectual property. He has also been a frequent speaker at law and industry conferences.

Rubin joins the advisory board following the recent additions of David G. Wilson of the James Bond franchise, and Shawn Layden , gaming industry veteran and former Chairman of PlayStation Worldwide Studios.

About Streamline Media Group
Founded in 2001, Streamline Media Group is a global independent development company creating the Metaverse with video games. Straddling the convergence of media, entertainment, technology, and video games, they have a presence in Asia , Europe , and the United States . Streamline Media Group operates through five business divisions, and over the past two decades, has supported development of some of the highest-grossing IPs of all time. To learn more about Streamline Media Group or discuss collaborative opportunities, visit https://www.streamline-mediagroup.com/ .

Media Contact:
Mégan Alba
405.973.8077
327452@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-are-solving-the-riddle-of-whats-next-for-the-metaverse---stephen-rubin-licensing-and-ip-expert-joins-streamline-media-groups-advisory-board-301459418.html

SOURCE Streamline Media Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
road ahead with 2022 graphic

Gaming Outlook 2022: Consumer Trends to Dictate Revenues

Click here to read the previous gaming outlook.

After an eventful 2021, what new highlights will 2022 bring for the gaming investment market?

Video games continue to dominate free time for people around the world, and as consumers struggle to get their hands on new hardware, experts are calling for increased development and market progress this year.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) provides a preview of what 2022 could bring for the conversation around gaming stocks and investments, with commentary from industry participants.

Keep reading... Show less

Playtika Bolsters Board of Directors with Seasoned Tech Executives

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile entertainment and gaming company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Dana Gross and Ms. Hong Du to the Company's Board of Directors.  Ms Gross, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Prospera Technologies, will also join the Company's Audit Committee. Ms. Du, Co-President and COO of SINA, will also serve on the Company's Compensation Committee. Gross and Du bring a deep level of technology and public markets expertise to Playtika's board as the company continues to expand and diversify its global foothold, businesses and operations.

Keep reading... Show less

Mobil 1 Challenges NBA2K Players to Tune Up Their Game with Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

Global esports organization Gen.G and Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of the NBA, have teamed up to launch The Tune Up, a program designed to help NBA2K players tune up their skills and tune up the community.

Keep reading... Show less

SuperHub.com Project Pivots to Hinder Facebook's Meta

The owners of the Internet domain www.superhub.com one of the oldest continuously owned Web addresses at 26 years, have decided to try and directly inhibit Mark Zuckerberg's takeover of the metaverse. "Basically, we want to impede Mark Zuckerberg's relentless march, aka the 'Z-Menace', by providing easy navigation and privacy to Web users," says owner Tal Newhart .

This widening of the original SuperHub model will bifurcate the portal or browser into two easily navigated regions. One side of SuperHub.com will branch into the familiar 'realverse' including neutral social media, expanding e-commerce platforms, and legal online sports betting platforms such as DraftKings and Barstool Sports. Basically, the fun and useful places we go every day. The other side will navigate into the expanding virtual worlds of the metaverse including doorways to Fortnite and Roblox, NFT platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible, crypto trading, as well as virtual platforms that would include Microsoft's amazing Mixed Reality efforts, such as virtual classrooms. It will not include the privacy shattering world of Meta.

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.A)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Virgin Voyages ("Virgin") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") onboard Virgin's third ship, Resilient Lady. This new order means that once the Jackpot Blitz™ ETG is installed onboard Virgin's Resilient Lady, then Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be operating onboard all of Virgin's cruise ships

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very pleased to see our relationship with Virgin continue to grow with the installation of another Jackpot Blitz™ ETG onto Virgin's newest cruise ship. The Jackpot Blitz™ ETG brings a lengthy track record of success in delivering consistent, fun-filled gaming entertainment to cruise ships while simplifying their staffing needs, all while delivering an amazing turnkey poker experience where guests can play poker with life-like, touch screen card control. Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs are being adopted by more and more land and cruise ship casinos, as is evidenced by several new recent orders including today's announcement, and we are confident this momentum will continue to build throughout 2022."

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach to Present at ICR Virtual Investor Conference Today

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced that Aaron Speach CEO, will be speaking virtually today at the ICR Conference 2022 at 9:00 AM ET . Speach will present a fireside chat discussing Esports Technologies' recent $75.9 million acquisition and other key components of the company's future growth strategy.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×