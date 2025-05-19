WCN Raises A$14.4M at an Average 29% Premium to Market Close

(TheNewswire)
May 18, 2025
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$14.4m (before costs) through the issue of 384,615,398 new, fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. Utilising the “flow-through shares” provisions under Canadian tax law 307,692,321 shares will be issued at an issue price of A$0.0403 per share representing a 38.9% premium to WCN’s last trading price of A$0.029 (14 May 2025) for a total of A$12.40m (Flow-Through). Additionally, the Company has received firm commitments to raise $2 million (before costs) through a share placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors (Placement). 76,923,077 shares will be issued under the Placement at $0.026 per share, being a 10.3% discount to the Company’s last closing price before trading halt.
- Capital raise cornerstoned by the Company’s Strategic Advisor, John Hancock and his private family office, Astrotricha Capital SEZC.
- The capital raise was significantly oversubscribed and the Company received investment from a number of new Australian, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Singaporean financial institutions as well as existing institutional and sophisticated shareholders
- Funds will be used to expand and accelerate drilling and exploration activities at the Company’s Rae Copper Project with drilling set to recommence from mid-July
- Drilling activities will include both reverse circulation and diamond drilling, providing the Company flexibility in its targeting approach
- Aerial and downhole geophysics are to be undertaken to further refine drill targets across the Rae Copper Project
- Following encouraging visual results, the Company expects to update shareholders on further assays results for holes 5, 6 and 7 at Danvers, expected to be received over the coming weeks
”The successful completion of this capital raise is a testament to the quality of our Rae Copper Project and the confidence that investors have in our exploration strategy. The ability to access the less dilutive flow through funds at a circa 40% premium is a huge advantage and value accretive for shareholders. Further, John Hancock and his Astrotricha Capital Family Office cornerstone position in the raise, along with the support of other high net worth investors introduced by Astrotricha, reflects their shared vison for the future of WCN and underpins the Company’s development plans for the Rae Copper Project.
The outlook for copper prices remains robust and the Company is poised to ramp up exploration efforts as we capitalise on its strong financial position following this raise, in addition to the ongoing conversion of WCNO options. Following recent high-grade results, this upcoming drilling at Danvers will lay the foundation for a maiden exploration target at the project over the coming period. We are very excited about the potential to delineate a material resource around the immediate drilling area at Danvers and to potentially encompass additional deposits along the regional 7km + strike.
In parallel, drilling will commence at the major sedimentary hosted copper target at Hulk. The pre collars that we have completed at Hulk sit only about 50mtrs above the target horizon and with diamond rigs planned to arrive in the coming months at which time we plan to drill all project areas and deliver on the potential for an additional major copper discovery at our Rae Project.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
“Starting out as a Strategic Advisor to WCN with an initial invested stake, I have now become the Company's largest shareholder and am pleased to see another well executed and strongly supported capital raise at a premium to the share price. The WCN focus has been on minimising existing shareholder dilution whilst attracting strategic investor capital to accelerate exploration and at the same time, securing the Company's financial position for the longer term. There is now global investor interest in WCN’s prospects and I look forward to further upcoming drill results.”
John Hancock - Strategic Advisor to WCN
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
WCN:AU
15h
Cloncurry Project Financing Update
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Financing Update
16 May
S&P Global: Mining Sector Sees Mixed Q1, Next Calls for Copper, Battery Metals and M&A
As the global energy transition accelerates, the mining sector is increasingly navigating a complex landscape of shifting demand, volatile prices and growing sustainability priorities.
During an S&P Global webinar on the state of the mining industry in Q1, analysts highlighted renewable power development and mine-site electrification as key sustainability drivers shaping the future of resource extraction.
Copper, a key component of the energy shift, remains a focal point, with average prices holding at US$9,412 per metric ton in the first quarter, though forecasts suggest a slight decline to US$9,317 by year end.
Meanwhile, the battery metals space continues to feel the squeeze.
Lithium prices slumped to US$9,000 per metric ton, leaving an estimated 27 percent of producers operating at a loss, according to S&P. Cobalt held above US$14 per pound, bolstered by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s export ban.
Nickel, driven by surging Indonesian output, is forecast to fall to US$15,730 per metric ton.
The webinar also touched on broader sector dynamics, including ongoing trade tensions, subdued financing activity and an uptick in M&A as companies reposition for long-term growth amid tightening supply and geopolitical uncertainty.
Copper supply disrupted, green demand bolstered
As mentioned, copper prices are expected to dip slightly to US$9,317 by year end.
While positive drivers like a weaker US dollar and resilient Chinese demand are offering some support, refined production cuts, bad weather in Chile and smelter challenges have added pressure to the global supply chain.
Notably, production disruptions in Chile — including a national blackout and Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) partial suspension at Altonorte — along with declining US consumer confidence, have led S&P to revise its US refined copper demand growth forecast down to just 1.5 percent for the year. Meanwhile, tightness in the concentrate market has sent spot treatment charges to record lows, amplifying strain on smelter margins.
“(A) developing demand driver for copper is the increasing demand from the green energy transition," said Naditha Manubag, associate research analyst, metals and mining research, at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
"Despite the intensifying US-China trade disputes, copper demand in China has shown resilience, with copper concentrate imports growing by 10 percent in Q1 and cathode imports increasing month-over-month."
Lithium, cobalt and graphite markets under pressure
In contrast, the battery metals space continues to reel from oversupply and weak pricing. Lithium carbonate CIF Asia dropped to just US$9,000, the lowest level seen since 2021.
“Overcapacity will continue to limit lithium prices until the next decade,” said Manubag. “With this, we have lowered the lithium carbonate CIF Asia price in 2025 to US$9,031. And using this price assumption, 27 percent of lithium operations will be loss-making on a total cash operating margin basis.”
Prices are expected to dip further to US$8,600 in Q3 before a modest recovery in 2027.
The cobalt market, while supported by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s export ban, is forecast to remain in surplus through 2025, though prices are likely to hold above US$14.
“The Democratic Republic of Congo accounts for over 70 percent of global cobalt mine output, yet its ongoing export ban is unlikely to trigger significant production cuts,” the analyst said, adding that the stockpiled supply is expected to re-enter the market once the ban lifts — supporting a sustained price recovery.
Cobalt hydroxide prices have surged the most since the ban began due to tightening supply, and cobalt prices are expected to remain above US$14 through 2025. However, elevated prices may accelerate the trend toward substituting cobalt in battery chemistries as the lithium market braces for further cuts.
Meanwhile, graphite prices are under pressure despite tightening Chinese export controls.
China’s December export ban on key critical minerals, including gallium and germanium, has prompted tighter scrutiny on graphite exports to the US. With China supplying roughly half of America’s antimony and natural graphite imports, pressure on prices has mounted as Tanzanian supply grows, but export options narrow.
Despite current oversupply, a structural deficit is forecast in the medium to long term.
“Spot prices for natural graphite have come under further pressure,” Manubag said. “(US President Donald) Trump’s Section 232 probes import dependence on processed graphite, supporting US anode projects.”
As such, S&P sees US capacity growing to 236,000 metric tons in 2028.
“We maintain our view that continued high feedstock cost on the synthetic anode supply chain could support fine flake and spherical graphite prices," the expert added.
Gold leads Q1 mining M&A
M&A in the mining sector slowed sharply in Q1, with both the number and value of deals declining.
Although gold transactions accounted for 86 percent of total M&A value, overall gold deal value dropped 62 percent quarter-over-quarter to US$4.02 billion. In the lead for the period was Equinox Gold’s (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) planned US$1.87 billion takeover of Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB,OTCQX:CXBMF).
Nickel followed, with MMG's (OTC Pink:MMLTF,HKEX:1208) US$500 million acquisition of Anglo American’s (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) nickel business, including producing assets like Barro Alto and Codemin.
In copper, the top transaction was Hudbay Minerals’ (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) purchase of Mitsubishi Materials’ (OTC Pink:MIMTF,TSE:5711) remaining stake in the Copper Mountain mine for US$44.3 million.
“Gold deals are expected to continue leading M&A activity as the metal maintains its safe-haven appeal amid global trade uncertainty,” Gian Seblos, associate research analyst, metals and mining research, at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said during this week's webinar. He added, “Meanwhile, cash-rich producers may drive consolidation in base metals, either to secure future output or diversify amid shifting trade dynamics.”
Capital raised by mining companies surged to US$11.92 billion — doubling from the previous quarter and marking the second consecutive quarter of growth following the US Federal Reserve's December rate cut. Debt financing jumped to 65 percent of total capital raised, up from 35 percent previously, fueled by a surge in senior debt offerings.
Major mining companies led the charge, raising US$7.57 billion — nearly six times more than Q4 2024.
Juniors saw a 25 percent increase, raising US$3.48 billion. Gold companies captured half of the funding, followed by those focused on base metals (33 percent) and specialty commodities (17 percent).
Regionally, Asia and the Middle East posted a 331 percent gain to US$1.58 billion, primarily driven by Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden through two non-convertible bond offerings worth US$1.25 billion.
Africa and Europe also saw strong growth, while Australia, Canada and the US experienced declines.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
15 May
Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 15 th, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its April 14 th and April 23 rd and April 25 th 2025, news releases, the Company is pleased to announce a further increase in its non-brokered financing of up to $10,329,735. Juggernaut welcomes this strategic investment from Crescat Capital Funds LLC ("Crescat") and technical support from Dr Quinton Hennigh. Confirming the quality of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a world-class geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
Dr. Quinton Hennigh has taken on the role of special technical advisor to the Company. He is the technical consultant for all Crescat's gold and silver mining investments. Dr. Hennigh is a world-renowned exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience with major gold mining firms, Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining, Newmont Mining, and Kirkland Lake/Fosterville. In just the last five years, Dr. Hennigh was instrumental in several material discoveries, including Goliath / Surebet, Newfound / Queensway, SCM / Isidorito, Eloro / Iska Iska, Snowline / Valley, Sitka / RC Gold Project, and Tectonic / Flat.
Dr. Hennigh stated , "The Big One gold-silver project has a very similar feel to Goliath's Surebet gold discovery. To date, reconnaissance prospecting and sampling conducted by Juggernaut's exploration team have identified a multitude of multi-meter thick quartz-sulfide veins, many of which have yielded +oz per tonne Au and multi-oz per tonne Ag assays. Early indications suggest there is a genetic association of veins with late-stage magmatism in the area, an association seen at Surebet. This season, Juggernaut has a clear mandate to follow up on these results with detailed mapping and channel sampling, much like Goliath did during the early days of the Surebet discovery. The Company's mission is to get as many targets as possible ready for drill testing either late season or for 2026. I am very eager to see if a new "Surebet" type discovery is in hand.
View Juggernaut videos by Clicking Here .
The charity flow-through funding will close in two tranches, consisting of 9,308,770 units in tranche one for $7,679,735 and 2,000,000 units in tranche two for $1,650,000, equaling 11,308,770 charity flow-through units ("CFT Units"), priced at $0.825 each, for gross proceeds of up to $9,329,735 in total. Each CFT Unit will consist of one charity flow-through common share plus one warrant to purchase one non-flow-through common share at $0.75 for a sixty-month period with a forced accelerated conversion after 10 consecutive trading days at or above $1.50, callable at management's discretion.
Juggernaut is concurrently raising up to 2,000,000 hard dollar units priced at $0.50 each for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each hard dollar unit will consist of one common share plus one warrant at $0.75 for a sixty-month period, with a forced accelerated conversion after 10 consecutive trading days at or above $1.50, callable at management's discretion, upon completion of the charity flow-through and hard dollar financings for a combined total of $10,329,735. Tranche one is scheduled to close on May 16th, 2025. The proceeds will be used to explore Juggernaut's properties located in Northwestern B.C. and for general working capital.
Finders' fees in accordance with TSXV Policies may be paid. All securities issued in the first tranche closing are subject to a 4-month-plus-one-day hold, expiring September 17, 2025.
"Gold exploration is all about swinging for the fence. Persevering with a diversified portfolio of great management and technical teams with bold targets is the key. The thing about Juggernaut is that it has the same geologic team as the one behind Goliath Resources, with their Surebet gold discovery. We are happy to invest in Juggernaut and this team. It's time for Big One, which may be the best target yet for this company and team. We are eager to support them with capital for another at-bat." - Kevin Smith, CFA, Founder & CEO of Crescat Capital .
Directors and officers of the company may acquire securities under the placement, which participation would be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.
Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President, and CEO of Juggernaut, states:
"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship, both with Crescat Capital as a strategic investor and Dr. Hennigh as a Special Technical Advisor and investor. I look forward to working with our partners who bring a proven track record of both financial and technical strength. This will enable Juggernaut to unlock the full potential of its assets over the long term, building value for all shareholders. This investment and strategic partnership, coupled with the ongoing support and interest from other globally recognized Institutions and senior miners, is a strong endorsement that clearly demonstrates the significant near-term discovery potential of our 100% controlled properties. Post financing, Juggernaut will have an extremely tight capital structure of just 27,663,935 shares, no debt, and a strong cash position of ~ $10,500,000. As such, we are well-positioned to move forward with our plans of drilling The Big One Discovery. With much anticipation, we look forward to executing the inaugural exploration program and reporting results."
The Company may pay finder's fees of the gross proceeds from the financing in cash, and compensation options on units being sold. This non-brokered private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All shares issued pursuant to this offering and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.
About Crescat Capital LLC
Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Over the last several years, Crescat has been building activist stakes in a portfolio of precious metals explorers to express one of its primary macro themes. The company's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives, and includes Global Macro, Long/Short, Large Cap, and Precious Metals funds.
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact
Dan Stuart
President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer
604-559-8028
info@juggernautexploration.com
Qualified Person
Rein Turna P. Geo is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosures in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
14 May
Redstone Resources
Redstone Resources is strategically positioned to benefit from rising global demand for battery metals, with 100 percent ownership of its copper-focused West Musgrave project in WA and a lithium acquisition in Canada.
Overview
Australia, a top global producer of key minerals like copper, nickel, lithium, and gold, supports growing demand through its stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The underexplored Musgrave Province hosts significant deposits of critical metals including nickel, PGEs, copper, and rare earths.
Redstone Resources (ASX:RDS) is exploring its 100 percent-owned West Musgrave Project in Western Australia, home to the Tollu Copper deposit. The project lies near major discoveries such as BHP’s Nebo-Babel and Succoth deposits, and Nico Resources’ Wingellina project.
With additional tenement applications in the region and a leadership team experienced in geology, exploration, and business development, Redstone is well-positioned to advance its battery and base metals strategy.
The unique Musgrave terrain has attracted major players like BHP, which is advancing construction of its Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE mine after securing final approvals. The deposit hosts 390 Mt at 0.30 percent nickel and 0.33 percent copper, containing 1.2 Mt of nickel and 1.3 Mt of copper (2012 JORC). Alongside Nico Resources’ Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit, these discoveries highlight the region’s potential as a major base metals hub.
Redstone’s West Musgrave Project lies between these key deposits—just 60 km east of Nebo-Babel and 50 km west-southwest of Wingellina. The project remains underexplored but is highly prospective, with geology suited to magmatic nickel-copper sulphides, VHMS, and large hydrothermal systems.
Location of Redstone's West Musgrave Project and the Tollu Cu Deposit relative to the world class Nebo-Babel Cu-Ni-Co Deposit and other deposits and prospects in the area.
Redstone Resources’ 100 percent-owned Tollu copper deposit, part of its West Musgrave Project, hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 3.8 Mt at 1 percent copper for 38,000 tonnes of contained copper (0.2 percent cut-off). A conceptual exploration target suggests potential for up to 627,000 tonnes of copper.
Expanding beyond Australia, Redstone is building a lithium portfolio in Canada through a 50/50 joint venture with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN), acquiring 100 percent of the Camaro, Taiga, and Hellcat Projects in Quebec’s James Bay Lithium District. This region hosts key discoveries, including Patriot Metals’ (ASX:PMT,TSXV:PMET) Corvette Project and Winsome Resources’ ASX:WR1) Cancet Project. Notably, Patriot’s CV8 and CV13 pegmatites lie just 1.4 km from Taiga and 1.5 km from Camaro, respectively.
Redstone will manage the 5,187-hectare JV, backed by a seasoned team with deep expertise in exploration, operations, and corporate strategy.
Company Highlights
- Redstone Resources is an Australia-based mineral exploration company exploring highly prospective properties for copper and other base metals in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia.
- The West Musgrave region is home to major discoveries, including the world-class Nebo-Babel nickel-copper-PGE sulphide deposit and the Wingellina nickel-cobalt deposit, attracting significant interest from major miners.
- Redstone’s 100 percent-owned West Musgrave Project lies just 60 km west of BHP’s Nebo-Babel, highlighting the strong prospectivity of its tenure. The project hosts the Tollu Copper vein deposit, evidence of a large hydrothermal system, and is situated in a geological and structural setting highly favourable for magmatic nickel-copper sulphide, VHMS, and intrusive-related hydrothermal deposits
- Redstone Resources also has a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Galan Lithium, acquiring a 00 percent of a highly prospective suite of lithium projects in James Bay, Quebec.
- The Redstone and Galan Lithium joint venture project acquisitions complement the company’s West Musgrave and its strategy to increase exposure to the growing global battery metals and explore for critical minerals in high demand.
- A strong management team leads the company with decades of experience in the resources sector.
Key Projects
The West Musgrave Project
The West Musgrave Project spans 213 sq. km. of highly prospective yet underexplored terrain. Redstone believe their West Musgrave Project, and the entire West Musgrave Region, has the appropriate setting required to host major Ni-Cu-PGE deposits, such as the Voiseys Bay deposit in Canada. The geological setting of the West Musgrave is comparable to the Nain-Churchill province boundary in Canada, which in Labrador, hosts the world-class Voisey’s Bay deposit.
Voisey’s Bay is considered a ‘giant’ Ni-Cu deposit; in one section alone it contained 31.7Mt of ore grading 2.83 percent nickel and 1.68 percent copper. Voisey’s Bay is also relatively unique in that it is one of a very few Ni-Cu-Co deposits that are hosted in mafic, not ultramafic rocks. Another is Nebo Babel, which is situated only 60km west of Redstone’s Tollu Cu Deposit.
Drilling 7.5 km northeast of the Tollu Copper Vein deposit has confirmed the presence of similar rocks to those that host Nebo Babel, and with low-grade Cu mineralisation, further enhancing the prospectivity of Redstone’s project.
Given the favourable geology, Redstone believe it is possible that the high grade vein hosted Cu of Tollu could potentially be a remobilisation from a much larger accumulation of sulphides nearby and hence remains a priority target area for world class deposits.
The Tollu Copper Vein Project
Tollu, part of the broader West Musgrave Project, features a large swarm of copper-rich hydrothermal veins across a 5 km² area, with surface mineralisation linked to a dilation system between two major shears. The deposit hosts a JORC 2012 resource of 3.8 Mt at 1 percent copper and 0.01 percent cobalt, containing 38,000 tonnes of copper and 535 tonnes of cobalt, with strong potential for expansion through further drilling.
Local Geology Map – Redstone’s West Musgrave Project
The Tollu Cu deposit represents a high-grade Cu accumulation from the surface to a depth of approximately 400m as evidenced by deep drilling intersections that consistently deliver strong results, particularly at the Chatsworth and Forio prospects. These results include:
Chatsworth Prospect
- TLC189: 25m at 1.46 percent copper from 61m, incl. 1m at 5.1 percent copper
- TLC192: 25m at 1.1 percent copper from 53m, incl. 7m at 2.64 percent copper
- TC80: 10m at 3.4 percent copper from 427m, incl. 5m at 5.3 percent copper
- TLC033: 5m at 2.21 percent copper from 100m
- TLC034: 15m at 1.39 percent copper from 136m, incl. 3m at 3.67 percent copper
Forio Prospect
At Forio, drilling confirmed further high-grade zones, including the highest copper grade recorded to date at Tollu—1m at 18.5 percent copper from 18m in TLC203. Additional results include:
- 8m at 4.1 percent copper from 13m, incl. 1m at 18.5 percent copper (TLC203)
- 4m at 1.2 percent copper from 45m (TLC203)
- 6m at 1.47 percent copper from 80m (TLC201)
- 34m at 1.07 percent copper from 15m, incl. 2m at 3.2 percent copper (TLC181)
Redstone and Galan 50/50 Joint Venture
James Bay Lithium Projects - Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat
Redstone Resources and Galan Lithium formed a 50/50 JV to acquire the James Bay Lithium Projects in Quebec, comprising the highly prospective Taiga, Camaro, and Hellcat Projects. Covering 3,850 hectares, the projects lie adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium discovery—just 1.4 km from Taiga (CV8 pegmatite) and 1.5 km from Camaro (CV13 pegmatite).
Project Highlights:
- Located in the La Grande Subprovince, with geology favourable for spodumene-bearing pegmatites.
- Hellcat sits on the Vieux Comptoir Granitic suite, believed to be the source of regional lithium mineralisation.
- Initial work by Axiom Exploration identified 28 prospective pegmatite dykes.
Previous initial exploration on the James Bay Lithium Projects completed by Axiom Exploration identified 28 prospective pegmatite dykes.
Board and Management
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is executive vice-president of Mega Uranium, a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company and executive chairman of Toro Energy Limited, an ASX-listed uranium company. He is also the non-executive chairman of Galan Lithium and the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Limited. Homsany was a corporate and commercial advisory partner with one of Australia’s leading law firms. He is currently the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants and has been admitted as a solicitor for over 20 years. He has extensive experience in corporate law, including advising public resources and energy companies on corporate governance, finance, capital raisings, takeovers, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and divestments.
Edward van Heemst - Non-executive Director
Edward van Heemst is a prominent Perth businessman with over 40 years of experience in managing a diverse range of activities with large private companies. He is the managing director of Vanguard Press and was previously the long-time chairman of Perth Racing (1997 to 2016). He was also appointed as non-executive chairman of NTM Gold, an ASX-listed company from July 2019 to March 2021. Van Heemst holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Melbourne, an MBA from the University of Western Australia and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.
Brett Hodgins - Technical Director
Brett Hodgins has over 20 years of professional experience in the resources sector primarily focused on exploration and mining operations. He began his career as a geologist with Robe River Mining and Rio Tinto Iron Ore. During that time he was involved with the commissioning and development of the West Angelas and Hope Downs operations. Hodgins' recent roles include general manager project development for Iron Ore Holdings and he is president/CEO of Central Iron Ore, a TSXV-listed company gold and iron ore explorer. He brings a wide range of experience in exploration, feasibility studies, operations, and has a broad knowledge of the resource sector.
Dr. Greg Shirtliff – Geological ConsultantDr. Greg Shirtliff has over 20 years of experience in industry-related geology and geochemistry, including a PhD in mine-related geology from the Australian National University. Since his studies, Shirtliff has spent over 17 years in various roles in the mining and exploration industry ranging from environmental, mine geology, resource development, exploration and management roles, exploration and technical projects, inclusive of engineering and metallurgical. His roles have included several years at ERA-Rio Tinto’s Ranger Uranium Mine, as the senior geoscientist for Cameco Australasia and more recently as the lead geologist and technical manager for Toro Energy. Shirtliff’s exploration success at Toro Energy includes discovering multiple zones of massive nickel sulphide mineralization along the Dusty Komatiite, arguably the first massive nickel sulphide mineralization discovered in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.
13 May
China's Mineral Export Ban Reinforces Electric Royalties' Long-Term Strategic Focus on Projects Located in Safer Jurisdictions
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") notes that the recent export restrictions imposed by China on critical minerals have sparked the very global concerns regarding supply chain vulnerabilities that the Company anticipated since its founding in 2020, when it first prioritized creation or acquisition of royalties on projects in safer jurisdictions.
China is the world's largest producer of germanium, gallium and antimony, which have niche but vital roles in clean energy, chip-making and defense1. Since 2023, Beijing has gradually added the minerals to its export controls list. In December 2024, it banned exports to the U.S. and announced further export controls for graphite2.
"China's decision to curb exports of these critical minerals underscores the urgency of reducing reliance on a single dominant supplier, no matter which particular mineral," said Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties. "Recent measures by the U.S. government, including the White House's executive order to expedite domestic critical mineral projects3, highlight the growing importance of North American mineral development."
Mr. Yurik is referring to initiatives outlined in President Trump's Executive Order 14272, titled "Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products" that not only prioritize domestic mining and processing projects but also reinforce the strategic value of critical minerals essential for transportation, energy, telecommunications, advanced manufacturing, and national security4.
Mr. Yurik further commented: "We believe our Company's investments are well-positioned to capitalize on this evolving landscape. Our royalty portfolio leverages North America's rich mineral resources that are being developed to contribute to a secure and sustainable supply chain for critical minerals.
"For example, the presence of germanium and gallium at the Middle Tennessee Zinc Mine in Tennessee, U.S., positions it to be a potential supplier of these minerals when it re-commences production. Additionally, our graphite royalty assets in Canada, Australia, and Madagascar not only mitigate risks associated with geopolitical tensions but also align with global efforts to develop alternative sources of energy that use graphite heavily.
"As this energy transition continues around the world, we believe the demand for critical minerals will continue to rise. Our strategy of focusing on projects located in North America and other safe jurisdictions has better positioned several of our assets to receive support from both investors and governments as they prioritize development and production."
1https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-export-controls-are-curbing-critical-mineral-shipments-world-2025-04-20/
2https://source.benchmarkminerals.com/article/china-tightens-graphite-export-controls-to-the-us
3https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2025/04/18/white-house-cuts-red-tape-for-us-critical-minerals/
4https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/ensuring-national-security-and-economic-resilience-through-section-232-actions-on-processed-critical-minerals-and-derivative-products/
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.
Company Contact
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
https://www.electricroyalties.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.
Click here to connect with Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) to receive an Investor Presentation
13 May
Microbial Mining? Endolith Makes Copper Recovery Breakthrough with Bioleaching Tech
Endolith has reported a major advance in copper extraction as it pushes the frontiers of microbial science.
In collaboration with BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) innovation arm, Think & Act Differently (TAD), and mining accelerator Unearthed, the critical minerals platform startup has successfully demonstrated that its proprietary microbes can significantly improve copper recoveries from low-grade sulfide ores.
Tested under simulated field conditions, Endolith’s bioleaching process outperformed conventional heap-leaching methods, unlocking potential in mineralized waste once considered too low-grade to process economically.
The breakthrough underscores the mining industry's growing interest in biotech-driven solutions to recover critical minerals, reduce waste and enhance sustainability in the resource sector.
Endolith’s innovation couldn’t come at a more pivotal time. Copper is the backbone of the energy transition, vital for electric vehicles, renewable power grids, data centers and defense systems.
According to S&P Global, worldwide copper demand is on track to double by 2035, hitting 50 million metric tons per year — enough to build 600 million electric vehicles. But supply isn’t keeping up. Ore grades have dropped 40 percent since 1991, and 70 percent of known reserves are trapped in low-grade or hard-to-process deposits.
Enter Endolith. By using bioengineered microbes and a processing system optimized with artificial intelligence, it can extract copper from previously uneconomic ore, slashing both environmental impact and costs.
How Endolith's process works
Endolith’s copper extraction system uses a three-phase biohydrometallurgical process tailored for low-grade ores. It begins with microbial diagnostics to map existing activity in heap leach systems.
Specialized microbes are then introduced via on-site biohatcheries to enhance copper recovery.
A cloud-based platform continuously monitors and adapts microbial performance, maximizing efficiency and yield while reducing environmental impact.
"This demonstrates what’s possible when the world’s oldest miners (microbes) go to work on one of today’s biggest challenges,” Dr. Liz Dennett, CEO of Endolith, said in a press release. "Working with the support from the TAD program, we've proven a solution that unlocks Not for release vast copper resources in a scalable, low-impact manner, one that helps secure critical mineral supply chains for decades to come.”
The company's copper test work focused on primary sulfide ores with less than 1 percent chalcopyrite and pyrite, materials it says are notoriously tough to process.
Endolith is also working to expand its proprietary processes to include lithium and rare earths recovery.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
